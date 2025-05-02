2025 Induction Ceremony Set for November 1 at Iconic Biltmore Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Asian Hall of Fame unveiled an expansive Class of 2025 whose profound impact as pillars of vision and resilience epitomize ideals of leadership and optimism inspiring generations to come.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/asian-hall-of-fame/9333051-en-asian-hall-of-fame-unveils-sensational-class-of-2025

The Official Announcement kicks-off Asian Heritage Month on May 1 at the California Icons Gala and highlights the highest honor for Asian and Indigenous luminaries.

The 2025 Induction Ceremony on November 1 at The Biltmore Los Angeles, California will also stream live on Roku.

15 Inductees and 3 Goodwill Ambassadors were screened from 613 nominations. Inductees must trace, or be married to an Inductee who can trace 25% of their heritage to one of 33 countries. Indigenous Asian, Native American and Eskimo tribes are also eligible.

“As Asian Hall of Fame enshrines Class of 2025, we honor the lasting legacy of their achievements, heritage and families who continue to advance progress and prosperity in America and around the world,” states Maki Hsieh, Asian Hall of Fame President & CEO.

Tickets are not available for public sale. Asian Hall of Fame Inductees and donors receive exclusive Induction ticket opportunities. Press can access images and bios at asianhalloffame.org/pressroom. Media credential applications are open.

CLASS OF 2025

Bui & Herbie Simon, Philanthropists & Indiana Pacers Owner

Cindy Y. Huang, Founder, Green Rock Investment Fund

Fiona Ma, CPA, 34th Treasurer of California

Il Yeon Kwon, Founder, H Mart

Jensen Huang, Co-Founder, President & CEO, Nvidia

Michelle Kwan, Olympic Medalist & Former U.S. Ambassador to Belize

Rika and Manu Shah, Raj Shah, Rup Shah, Philanthropists & Founders, MSI International

Roman Gabriel Jr., Legendary NFL Quarterback

Sooman Lee, K-Pop Trailblazer

Stephen and Lynn Valbuena, Rich Valbuena, Sabrina Castaneda, Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation

Studio Ghibli, Animation Studio

William Wang, Founder & CEO, Vizio

Yao Ming, Basketball Hall of Famer

Yi So-yeon, First Korean Astronaut

Yoshiki, Cultural Icon

GOODWILL AMBASSADORS

John Paris (Earth, Wind & Fire)

Kevin Olusola (Pentatonix)

Sebu Simonian (Capital Cities)

NATIONAL MERIT PRIZES

Champion for Change Prize – Emmanuel Coquia

ABOUT ASIAN HALL OF FAME

Established in 2004, Asian Hall of Fame honors national and international luminaries, Indigenous leaders, and cross-cultural ambassadors. Its intergenerational work advances scholarships, trauma aid and heritage preservation.

Contact: press@asianhalloffame.org, (626) 600-9418, www.asianhalloffame.org.