Celebrating 15 Years of Success: Nam Theun 2 Gala Dinner

On 30 April, Nam Theun 2 Power Company celebrated its 15th anniversary of operation with a grand gala dinner.

The event took place at the Landmark Mekong Riverside Hotel in Vientiane, bringing together distinguished guests, partners, and stakeholders to commemorate the achievements and contributions of Nam Theun 2 over the past decade and a half.

Since its inception, Nam Theun 2 has been providing reliable and clean energy to the region while fostering economic growth and environmental stewardship.

“We are honored to celebrate 15 years of Nam Theun 2’s operation, a project that has significantly contributed to the sustainable development of Laos. This gala dinner was an opportunity to reflect on our achievements and reaffirm our commitment to a greener future,” said Marc-Antoine Rupp, Nam Theun 2 Chief Executive Officer. “This occasion not only marks a significant milestone in our company’s life but also a testament to the vision and resilience of the Laos and developers in harnessing the hydroelectric potential of the country to foster sustainable development.”

The Nam Theun 2 project is one of the largest hydropower projects in Laos. It is an investment between Electricite de France at 40 percent, Electricity Generating Company of Thailand) at 35 percent, and the Government of Laos, represented by Lao Holding State Enterprise at 25 percent, to operate a 1,080 MW hydropower facility in Khammouane province for 25 years (2010–2035).