Darnatein to Present at 14th International BMP Conference Highlighting Advances in Regenerative Biologics

PHILADELPHIA, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Darnatein, a subsidiary of OSR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSRH), a biotechnology company advancing design-augmented biologics, announced today that it will present scientific data at the 14th International Bone Morphogenetic Protein (BMP) Conference, taking place May 2–6, 2025, at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

The BMP Conference brings together leading global researchers to explore the latest breakthroughs in BMP-related biology and regenerative medicine. This year’s program highlights novel technologies and fundamental research in tissue and organ regeneration. (https://www.14thbmpconference2025.com/)

Dr. Senyon “Teddy” Choe, CEO of Darnatein, will deliver a scientific presentation on May 3, titled:

“Design-Augmented Synthetic BMP Chimeras as Super-Agonists for Bone and Cartilage Regeneration.”

The presentation will showcase Darnatein’s proprietary platform technology that has led to the development of DRT-101 and DRT-102, two novel biologic candidates engineered to function as BMP super-agonists. DRT-101 with good preclinical safety profiles is being developed for joint cartilage regeneration, while DRT-102 is focused on spinal bone repair.

“This presentation reflects Darnatein’s growing leadership in synthetic regenerative biologics,” said Dr. Choe. “Our DA Biologics platform is enabling the creation of highly potent, next-generation growth factors with potential to transform musculoskeletal repair.”

Darnatein’s participation at the BMP Conference underscores a year of significant progress, including:

Preclinical validation of DRT-101 and DRT-102 demonstrating safety and enhanced regeneration of cartilage and bone tissue.

of DRT-101 and DRT-102 demonstrating safety and enhanced regeneration of cartilage and bone tissue. Ongoing IND-enabling studies in collaboration with BioToxTech, a publicly-listed CRO based in South Korea and the University of California, San Diego , aimed at advancing DRT-101 toward IND submissions with the Korean MFDS and U.S. FDA.

The company remains committed to expanding its Design-Augmented Biologics platform to address unmet needs in regenerative medicine globally.

About Darnatein

Darnatein is a biotechnology subsidiary of OSR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSRH) focused on the development of design-augmented biologics for regenerative medicine. The company’s proprietary platform harnesses synthetic biology and protein engineering to create next-generation growth factors for musculoskeletal and tissue repair. Lead candidates DRT-101 and DRT-102 are being developed for joint cartilage and spinal bone regeneration, respectively.

About OSR Holdings

OSR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSRH) is a global healthcare company dedicated to advancing healthcare outcomes and improving the quality of life for people and their families. OSR aims to build and develop a robust portfolio of innovative and potentially transformative therapies and healthcare solutions. Its current operating businesses (through three wholly-owned subsidiaries) include (i) developing oral immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer (“Vaximm”), (ii) developing design-augmented biologics for age-related and other degenerative diseases (“Darnatein”) and (iii) neurovascular intervention medical device and systems distribution in Korea (“RMC”). OSR’s vision is to acquire and operate a portfolio of innovative healthcare related companies globally.

Contact:

ir@osr-holdings.com