Empowering Business Value Through Design

HONG KONG, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Global Design Dialogues: Trends for Tomorrow, hosted by the Hong Kong Designers Association (HKDA) and funded by the Professional Services Advancement Support Scheme of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, concluded with resounding success, bringing together some of the brightest minds in the global design community. Themed with “Empowering Business Value Through Design”, this highly anticipated event not only foster collaboration between Hong Kong’s professional services and international counterparts, elevate industry standards, and enhance global competitiveness through targeted publicity and knowledge exchange, but also served as a platform for forward-thinking discussions on the latest trends and innovations shaping the future of design across industries.



HKDA Global Design Dialogues

Held at sky100 on 25th April, 2025, the event featured an exciting lineup of speakers, thought leaders, and creative professionals who shared their insights, experiences, and visions for the future including Mr. Pavel Mrkus, Head curator of Signal Festival, Prof. Thomas Kvan, Dean, School of Design, Southern University of Science and Technology, Mr. Pradyumna Vyas, President-elect of World Design Organization, Mr. Tony Vergara, Founder of Tony Vergara and Mr. Norito Shinmura, Founder of garden inc. From cutting-edge design practices to sustainability and the integration of technology in creative processes, attendees explored a wide range of topics that are defining tomorrow’s design landscape.

Event Highlights

Inspiring Keynotes and Panel Discussions:

Esteemed speakers from across the globe led engaging sessions addressing the theme “Trends for Tomorrow.” Discussions delved into themes such as “Digital Future : Intersections of Art, Design and Advanced Technologies”, “Designing for Digital Transformation”, “Designing for a Sustainable Future : Global Perspectives and Local Applications”, “The Wisdom of Panamanian Stitching : Preserving Identity Through Craft” and “Preserving Craftsmanship in Modern Design : Techniques and Case Studies”, emerging design trends, the role of artificial intelligence in creative industries, and how designers can lead the charge in solving global challenges. Key discussions centered on how designers can contribute to a greener future by adopting eco-friendly solutions and innovative approaches.

Networking Opportunities:

The event provided a unique platform for professionals, students, and enthusiasts to connect, share ideas, and foster collaborations within Hong Kong’s vibrant design community and beyond.

A Vision for the Future

The Global Design Dialogues underscored the significance of design as a catalyst for change in an ever-evolving world. The event not only highlighted the latest trends but also inspired participants to think beyond traditional boundaries, encouraging them to address societal and environmental challenges with creativity and innovation.

For more information about the Hong Kong Designers Association, please visit https://www.hkda.hk/



For high res images of event, please download from google drive link below: https://bit.ly/3GwdWj9



About HKDA

Established in 1972, the Hong Kong Designers Association (HKDA) was the first of its kind in Hong Kong and is a founding member of the Hong Kong Design Centre. Its core mission is to promote design’s public interest, cultivate young designers, and elevate the professional status of practising designers across sectors.

Our flagship programmes include of Global Design Awards, GDA (since 1975) – a well-recognised biennial awards that celebrate outstanding global designs; Hong Kong International Poster Triennial, HKIPT (since 2000) – a well-recognised annual awards that celebrate outstanding designs with Asian perspectives; Sponsorship for International Design Awards SIDA (since 2011) – A prestigious funding scheme for winners of international design awards.

With over a thousand individuals and corporations in its diverse membership base, HKDA offers a wide range of membership options for professionals, associates, affiliates, students, and corporations that cover six design disciplines: Graphics, Spatial, Product, Digital, Fashion, and Education. Prioritising design excellence, education, technology integration, sustainability, business support, diversity, and inclusivity, HKDA has established itself as a vital platform for its members, as well as designers, businesses, and organisations throughout the Asia-Pacific region. Through its commitment to advancing these key areas, HKDA provides valuable resources, networking opportunities, and expert guidance to its members while also serving as a hub for innovation and collaboration in the design industry.

HKDA is committed to raising public awareness of the value and importance of design in society. It partners and collaborates with other design organisations and institutions worldwide, such as the International Council of Design (ico-D) and World Design Organization (WDO), to promote global design excellence, cultural diversity, and international design exchanges. By working with other design organisations on a global scale, HKDA aims to contribute to the development and advancement of the design industry, both locally and internationally.