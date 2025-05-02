Hong Kong Designers Association Design Summit cum BDA Brand Award 2025 & Global Design Awards 2025 Award Presentation Ceremony : Design Exploration : Envisioning the Future of Creativity

HONG KONG, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Hong Kong Designers Association (HKDA) proudly hosted the Hong Kong Design Summit 2025 on April 25, 2025, at sky100, International Commerce Centre, bringing together over 1,200 participants from various design disciplines, corporates, and brands. Themed “Design Exploration : Envisioning the Future of Creativity“, the event provided an exceptional platform for collaboration, networking, and celebrating excellence in design.



BDA Brand Award Winners 2025

The highly anticipated event also featured two prestigious award ceremonies: the BDA Brand Award 2025 and the Global Design Awards (GDA), recognizing outstanding achievements in branding and design from both local and international participants. The Summit proved to be a tremendous success, fostering connections across industries and solidifying Hong Kong’s reputation as a global hub for design innovation.

The Hong Kong Design Summit 2025 is honored to have the presence of Mr. Raistlin LAU, JP, Under Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism; Dr. Thomas Garvey, President of World Design Organisation; Prof. Pradyumna Vyas, President-Elect of World Design Organisation; Dr.Kan Tai Keung, SBS,BBS, Former Chairman of HKDA and Mr. Henry Steiner, Former Chairman of HKDA.

During the opening ceremony, Mr. Raistlin Lau, JP congratulated the winners of BDA Brand Award and reiterated the importance of the integration between design and business, emphasizing that design is not only an artistic expression but also a driving force for economic development. Ms. Mui Kinoshita, the Chairman of the Hong Kong Designers Association (HKDA) also emphasized the importance of fostering cross-disciplinary collaboration and showcasing local design excellence at her opening remarks.

Key Highlights of the Hong Kong Design Summit 2025

1. Envisioning the Future of Creativity

The Summit explored the transformative power of design in addressing global challenges, including Technology & Innovation in Design, Sustainability and Wellness in Design, Craftmanship and Cultural in Design. Through roundtable dialogues, participants engaged in meaningful discussions about the future of design and its role in shaping the world.

Renowned design leaders and award-winning professionals also exchanged insightful sharing, leaving attendees inspired and equipped with valuable insights to apply in their respective fields.

2. DesignMatch 2025: Networking Redefined

Building on the success of previous years, DesignMatch returns in 2025 with expanded opportunities for one-on-one business matching sessions. Participants got to pre-schedule meetings with corporates, brands, and fellow designers, fostering connections and unlocking collaboration opportunities. This initiative once again proved to be a game-changer, facilitating meaningful collaborations and projects.

BDA Brand Award 2025: Honouring Excellence in Branding

The BDA Brand Award continues to recognize brand designs that excel in innovation, market impact, and sustainability. This year’s competition attracted over 250 entries from diverse industries, further solidifying BDA’s authoritative position as one of Hong Kong’s top brand awards. The BDA Brand Award invites nominations from professional designers or organizations, with submissions evaluated by a panel of experts based on three aspects: brand story, development, and achievements. Additionally, five assessment criteria are considered: user experience, brand image, technology and innovation, sustainability, and market value.

The awards celebrated winners across multiple categories, including Best User Experience, Best Sustainability, Best Market Value, Best Innovation, Best Brand Image, Grand Award of the Year, and the prestigious Best of the Best Award. A professional jury panel comprised of esteemed first-round judges—Mr. Hong Ko (Partner, KL&K Design), Mr. Kirin Leung (Founder, Kirin+lab), Mr. Ron Leung (Founder/Creative Director, L.I.M. Design Work Ltd), Mr. Kenny Li (Founder, FM+ Concepts & FAVEbyKennyLi), and Mr. Gary Tam (Founding Director, GOODSS)—as well as final-round judges—Ms. Hilda Chan (Chief Marketing Officer, HKSTP), Mr. Donald Choi (Director, HKDC), Ms. Mui Kinoshita (Chairman, HKDA), Ms. Doris Luey (Co-founder & Director, Caring for Children Foundation & Healthy HK), and Mr. Erich Wong (Head of Growth (HK), The Sandbox). The judges meticulously assessed submissions through a rigorous process, including an initial online evaluation and live presentations.

From a pool of 39 exceptional winning entries, the jury evaluated each brand’s overall excellence, market impact, and alignment with the selection criteria in their respective fields. It is with great pleasure that we announce GREEN@COMMUNITY of the Environmental Protection Department, AIRSIDE, and ANTA as the winners of the Best of the Best Award. These brands have demonstrated unparalleled excellence, and their selection as winners is a testament to their outstanding achievements.

Additionally, 19 outstanding companies have been recognized with the BDA Grand Award of the Year, including:

1. Aravia Design Limited 11. Quooker 2. BeCandle 12. TamJai Mixian 3. CityUHK Milk 13. SPARKLE by KAREN CHAN 4. FungFitz 14. Spatial Concept 5. Gold Peak Technology Group 15. SOULITE 6. HAREODY HOME 16. TeamUnlock+ 7. Hong Kong Science & Technology Parks Corporation 17. The Spark 8. Hong Kong Tramways 18. Tony Ip Green Architects 9. IXDC (International eXperience Design Committee) 19.TriTerra & Dunwell 10. Link Sustainability Lab

The full winner list of BDA Brand Award 2025 is listed on Appendix A.

Global Design Awards (GDA) 2025: Unleash Great Design on the Centre Stage for a Global Market

The Global Design Awards (GDA), one of HKDA’s flagship initiatives, celebrates outstanding achievements in design across graphics, fashion, product, interior, and digital media. The HKDA Global Design Awards aim to recognise the outstanding designers and to reinforce Hong Kong’s status as one of the major creative hubs in the Asia-Pacific region.This year’s competition received entries from over 33 countries, highlighting the global impact of Hong Kong’s design community.

Themed on “Unleash Great Design on the Centre Stage for a Global Market”, the HKDA Global Design Awards 2025 attracted a record breaking number of entries as well as gathered 15 world-class top-tier designers from around the world to form the judging panel which selected the winning entries in digital, graphic, product, fashion and interior design.

The Awards Presentation Ceremony was officiated by the Ms. Mui Kinoshita, chairman of HKDA . GDA Gold, the biggest prizes of the evening, as well as the highest award that represents the highest honour in design, and GDA Global Top 10 were presented in the Awards Presentation Ceremony. The GDA Gold winners are:

Entry Category Company Name Designer Transforming Waste into Value: The Upcycling Revolution Strategic Design CycleCore Mui Kinoshita Ventete Vehicle and Mobility Ventete Colin Herperger, Sam Davies, Patch Perez, Steven Pippin, Steven Davies EH216-S Pilotless eVTOL Vehicle and Mobility Ehang Ehang Planar three-dimensions Cultural Fashion Academy of Arts & Design, Tsinghua University Li Yingjun Indecision Wearable & Accessories FungFitz FungFitz “Stone Flow Glacier” Wearable & Accessories Kenny Li Kenny Li HUSH．RUSH Virtual Reality (VR) Choi Sai Ho Choi Sai Ho TSM Xiangtangshan XTS iDome Project Virtual Reality (VR) Tsz Shan Monastery Limited Eddy Hui EasyGo Branding Find Design Studio Xingyue Deng PolyU School of Fashion and Textiles Branding Toby Ng Design Toby Ng Design RegeneOffice Commercial and Office Space NOSIGNER Eisuke Tachikawa / NOSIGNER Hong Kong Palace Museum_The Quest for Originality Exhibition 84000 Communications Limited anothermountainman (stanley wong) X collective studio Galaxy Macau Kidz Edutainment Centre Entertainment Groundwork Manfred Yuen, Fiona Bao, CY Lau

The full winner list of GDA 2025 is listed on Appendix B.

Strengthening Cross-Border Collaboration through MOU signing with leading organisations

HKDA is also proud to announce new memorandums of understanding (MOU) with the World Design Organization (WDO) and the Dongguan Provincial Government, marking a significant milestone in fostering cross-border collaboration.

The MOU with WDO, a globally renowned organization dedicated to advancing industrial design, aims to promote international design exchange and support Hong Kong designers in showcasing their creativity on a global platform. This partnership underscores the shared commitment of HKDA and WDO to drive innovation and elevate the role of design in addressing global challenges.

Meanwhile, the collaboration with the Dongguan Government focuses on creating new opportunities for Hong Kong designers in the Greater Bay Area. The agreement includes initiatives to support the integration of Hong Kong’s design talent into Dongguan’s thriving manufacturing ecosystem, fostering innovation, and promoting design-driven economic development.

These partnerships reflect HKDA’s dedication to building a stronger, more connected design community, enabling local designers to expand their reach, explore new markets, and contribute to the global design landscape.

Looking into the future

The success of the Hong Kong Design Summit 2025 reinforces the Hong Kong Designers Association’s commitment to fostering a thriving and collaborative design community. The event not only celebrated the achievements of designers but also inspired participants to push creative boundaries and drive meaningful change on a global scale.

For more information about the Hong Kong Designers Association and Hong Kong Design Summit 2025, please visit https://www.hkdesignsummit.com/

For high res images of event, please download from google drive link below:

https://bit.ly/44eK2d7

About HKDA

Established in 1972, the Hong Kong Designers Association (HKDA) was the first of its kind in Hong Kong and is a founding member of the Hong Kong Design Centre. Its core mission is to promote design’s public interest, cultivate young designers, and elevate the professional status of practising designers across sectors.

HKDA flagship programmes include of Global Design Awards, GDA (since 1975) – a well-recognised biennial awards that celebrate outstanding global designs; Hong Kong International Poster Triennial, HKIPT (since 2000) – a well-recognised annual awards that celebrate outstanding designs with Asian perspectives; Sponsorship for International Design Awards SIDA (since 2011) – A prestigious funding scheme for winners of international design awards.

With over a thousand individuals and corporations in its diverse membership base, HKDA offers a wide range of membership options for professionals, associates, affiliates, students, and corporations that cover six design disciplines: Graphics, Spatial, Product, Digital, Fashion, and Education. Prioritising design excellence, education, technology integration, sustainability, business support, diversity, and inclusivity, HKDA has established itself as a vital platform for its members, as well as designers, businesses, and organisations throughout the Asia-Pacific region. Through its commitment to advancing these key areas, HKDA provides valuable resources, networking opportunities, and expert guidance to its members while also serving as a hub for innovation and collaboration in the design industry.

HKDA is committed to raising public awareness of the value and importance of design in society. It partners and collaborates with other design organisations and institutions worldwide, such as the International Council of Design (ico-D) and World Design Organization (WDO), to promote global design excellence, cultural diversity, and international design exchanges. By working with other design organisations on a global scale, HKDA aims to contribute to the development and advancement of the design industry, both locally and internationally.

Appendix A – BDA Brand Awards 2025 Winners (*In Alphabetical order )

Best of the Best

Best of the Best 1 「安踏」（ANTA） Best of the Best 2 AIRSIDE Best of the Best 3 「環境保護署綠在區區」（GREEN@COMMUNITY of the Environmental Protection Department）

Grand Award of the Year

Aravia Design Limited 睿凡設計有限公司 Quooker BeCandle SOULITE 浮雲生物 CityUHK Milk 城大牛奶 SPARKLE by KAREN CHAN FungFitz 馮韋 Spatial Concept 意空間室內設計 Gold Peak Technology Group 金山科技集團 TamJai Mixian 譚仔香港米線 HAREODY HOME 華諾狄家居 TeamUnlock+ Hong Kong Science & Technology Parks Corporation 香港科技園公司 The Spark Hong Kong Tramways 香港電車 Tony Ip Green Architects 葉頌文環保建築師事務所 IXDC（International eXperience Design Committee） 國際體驗設計委員會 TriTerra & Dunwell 賽特立科技 & 正昌環保 Link Sustainability Lab 領展可持續未來館

Best Innovation Brand Award

Arti Studio Limited Creato Mr. Q Panda Workshop

Best Brand Image Award

CityUHK Milk Hong Kong Tramways Tin Ka Ping Centre of Chinese Culture, HKMU Panda SME Consultancy Limited熊貓企業顧問有限公司

Best Sustainability Brand Award

Benjamin Moore Dress Green The Spark

Best User Experience Brand Award

Glamstudio Heep Hong Society UAL MA Design Management (Hong Kong Cohort) 夢樂

Best Market Value Brand Award

Chill Play New Media Gordon Parenting TRICKSTER

Appendix B – Global Design Awards 2025 Winners

GDA 2025 – Gold Awards

1 PRODUCT DESIGN Transforming Waste into Value: The Upcycling Revolution CycleCore Mui Kinoshita 2 PRODUCT DESIGN Ventete Ventete Colin Herperger, Sam Davies, Patch Perez, Steven Pippin, Steven Davies 3 PRODUCT DESIGN EH216-S電動無人駕駛載人航空器 億航智慧型設備（廣州）有限公司 億航智能 4 FASHION DESIGN Planar three-dimensions Academy of Arts & Design, Tsinghua University Li Yingjun 5 FASHION DESIGN Indecision FungFitz FungFitz 6 FASHION DESIGN 《石流冰川》”Stone Flow Glacier” Kenny Li Kenny Li 7 DIGITAL DESIGN HUSH．RUSH 謐．衝 CHOI SAI HO CHOI SAI HO 8 DIGITAL DESIGN TSM Xiangtangshan XTS iDome Project Tsz Shan Monastery Limited Eddy Hui 9 GRAPHIC DESIGN 简单上下 EasyGo 成都觅方文化传播有限公司 Xingyue Deng 10 GRAPHIC DESIGN PolyU School of Fashion and Textiles Toby Ng Design Toby Ng Design 11 INTERIOR DESIGN RegeneOffice NOSIGNER Eisuke Tachikawa / NOSIGNER 12 INTERIOR DESIGN hong kong palace museum_the quest for originality 84000 communications limited anothermountainman (stanley wong) X collective studio 13 INTERIOR DESIGN Galaxy Macau Kidz Edutainment Centre Groundwork Manfred Yuen, Fiona Bao, CY Lau

GDA 2025 – Judges Choice

1 PRODUCT DESIGN Judge Choice

(Winnif Pang) Transforming Waste into Value: The Upcycling Revolution CycleCore Mui Kinoshita 2 PRODUCT DESIGN Judge Choice

(王文東） EH216-S電動無人駕駛載人航空器 億航智慧型設備（廣州）有限公司 億航智能 3 PRODUCT DESIGN Judge Choice

(Pradyumna Vyas) COM-PLATES Ⅱ KOUSHIN DIE & MOLD WORKS LTD. HIROSHI TAKAHASHI 4 FASHION DESIGN Judge Choice

(房瑩、Kay Kwok、Tony Vergara) Planar three-dimensions Academy of Arts & Design, Tsinghua University Li Yingjun 5 DIGITAL DESIGN Judge Choice

(Bernd Kracke、Henry Chu) HUSH．RUSH 謐．衝 CHOI SAI HO CHOI SAI HO 6 DIGITAL DESIGN Judge Choice

(Pavel Mrkus) RESPIRA 2.0 Future Spaces Vision Lab, School of Design, SUSTech Yong Zhao, Luwen Zhang, Mirna Zordan 7 GRAPHIC DESIGN Judge Choice

(Vince Frost) 第六屆關中忙罷藝術節 Untitled Macao Untitled Macao 8 GRAPHIC DESIGN Judge Choice

(韓家英) Typeface Design for Brand Design Awards Awardee Book 2023 Eric Chan Design Co Ltd Eric Chan, Bai Chia Ping 9 GRAPHIC DESIGN Judge Choice

(Norito Shinmura) 2024华语百佳海报邀请展 同济大学设计创意学院 孙大旺、潘惠 10 INTERIOR DESIGN Judge Choice

(Thomas Kvan) RegeneOffice NOSIGNER Eisuke Tachikawa / NOSIGNER 11 INTERIOR DESIGN Judge Choice

(Thomas Garvey) Through The Years, To Touch You X-ARt Tristan BRAUD, Brian LAU, Dominie CHAN Hoi Lam, Christopher CHAN 12 INTERIOR DESIGN Judge Choice (Horace Pan) Jockey Club Project Well-being: Place-making at Schools PolyU College of Professional and Continuing Education PolyU College of Professional and Continuing Education, Architecture Commons, One Bite Design Studio, DOMAT, Groundwork, Littleurbanmountain Design, The Third Teacher, Kay Chan & Unite Unit

GDA 2025 – Global Top 10