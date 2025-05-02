Hong Kong Designers Association Design Summit cum BDA Brand Award 2025 & Global Design Awards 2025 Award Presentation Ceremony : Design Exploration : Envisioning the Future of Creativity

35 C
HONG KONG, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Hong Kong Designers Association (HKDA) proudly hosted the Hong Kong Design Summit 2025 on April 25, 2025, at sky100, International Commerce Centre, bringing together over 1,200 participants from various design disciplines, corporates, and brands. Themed “Design Exploration : Envisioning the Future of Creativity“, the event provided an exceptional platform for collaboration, networking, and celebrating excellence in design.

BDA Brand Award Winners 2025

The highly anticipated event also featured two prestigious award ceremonies: the BDA Brand Award 2025 and the Global Design Awards (GDA), recognizing outstanding achievements in branding and design from both local and international participants. The Summit proved to be a tremendous success, fostering connections across industries and solidifying Hong Kong’s reputation as a global hub for design innovation.

The Hong Kong Design Summit 2025 is honored to have the presence of Mr. Raistlin LAU, JP, Under Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism; Dr. Thomas Garvey, President of World Design Organisation; Prof. Pradyumna Vyas, President-Elect of World Design Organisation; Dr.Kan Tai Keung, SBS,BBS, Former Chairman of HKDA and Mr. Henry Steiner, Former Chairman of HKDA.

During the opening ceremony, Mr. Raistlin Lau, JP congratulated the winners of BDA Brand Award and reiterated the importance of the integration between design and business, emphasizing that design is not only an artistic expression but also a driving force for economic development. Ms. Mui Kinoshita, the Chairman of the Hong Kong Designers Association (HKDA) also emphasized the importance of fostering cross-disciplinary collaboration and showcasing local design excellence at her opening remarks.

Key Highlights of the Hong Kong Design Summit 2025

1. Envisioning the Future of Creativity

The Summit explored the transformative power of design in addressing global challenges, including Technology & Innovation in Design, Sustainability and Wellness in Design, Craftmanship and Cultural in Design. Through roundtable dialogues, participants engaged in meaningful discussions about the future of design and its role in shaping the world.

Renowned design leaders and award-winning professionals also exchanged insightful sharing, leaving attendees inspired and equipped with valuable insights to apply in their respective fields.

2. DesignMatch 2025: Networking Redefined

Building on the success of previous years, DesignMatch returns in 2025 with expanded opportunities for one-on-one business matching sessions. Participants got to pre-schedule meetings with corporates, brands, and fellow designers, fostering connections and unlocking collaboration opportunities. This initiative once again proved to be a game-changer, facilitating meaningful collaborations and projects.

BDA Brand Award 2025: Honouring Excellence in Branding

The BDA Brand Award continues to recognize brand designs that excel in innovation, market impact, and sustainability. This year’s competition attracted over 250 entries from diverse industries, further solidifying BDA’s authoritative position as one of Hong Kong’s top brand awards. The BDA Brand Award invites nominations from professional designers or organizations, with submissions evaluated by a panel of experts based on three aspects: brand story, development, and achievements. Additionally, five assessment criteria are considered: user experience, brand image, technology and innovation, sustainability, and market value.

The awards celebrated winners across multiple categories, including Best User Experience, Best Sustainability, Best Market Value, Best Innovation, Best Brand Image, Grand Award of the Year, and the prestigious Best of the Best Award. A professional jury panel comprised of esteemed first-round judges—Mr. Hong Ko (Partner, KL&K Design), Mr. Kirin Leung (Founder, Kirin+lab), Mr. Ron Leung (Founder/Creative Director, L.I.M. Design Work Ltd), Mr. Kenny Li (Founder, FM+ Concepts & FAVEbyKennyLi), and Mr. Gary Tam (Founding Director, GOODSS)—as well as final-round judges—Ms. Hilda Chan (Chief Marketing Officer, HKSTP), Mr. Donald Choi (Director, HKDC), Ms. Mui Kinoshita (Chairman, HKDA), Ms. Doris Luey (Co-founder & Director, Caring for Children Foundation & Healthy HK), and Mr. Erich Wong (Head of Growth (HK), The Sandbox). The judges meticulously assessed submissions through a rigorous process, including an initial online evaluation and live presentations.

From a pool of 39 exceptional winning entries, the jury evaluated each brand’s overall excellence, market impact, and alignment with the selection criteria in their respective fields. It is with great pleasure that we announce GREEN@COMMUNITY of the Environmental Protection Department, AIRSIDE, and ANTA as the winners of the Best of the Best Award. These brands have demonstrated unparalleled excellence, and their selection as winners is a testament to their outstanding achievements.

Additionally, 19 outstanding companies have been recognized with the BDA Grand Award of the Year, including:

1.    Aravia Design Limited

11. Quooker

2.    BeCandle

12. TamJai Mixian

3.    CityUHK Milk

13. SPARKLE by KAREN CHAN

4.    FungFitz

14. Spatial Concept

5.    Gold Peak Technology Group

15. SOULITE

6.    HAREODY HOME

16. TeamUnlock+

7.    Hong Kong Science & Technology Parks Corporation

17. The Spark

8.    Hong Kong Tramways

18. Tony Ip Green Architects

9.    IXDC (International eXperience Design Committee)

19.TriTerra & Dunwell

10.  Link Sustainability Lab

The full winner list of BDA Brand Award 2025 is listed on Appendix A.

Global Design Awards (GDA) 2025: Unleash Great Design on the Centre Stage for a Global Market

The Global Design Awards (GDA), one of HKDA’s flagship initiatives, celebrates outstanding achievements in design across graphics, fashion, product, interior, and digital media. The HKDA Global Design Awards aim to recognise the outstanding designers and to reinforce Hong Kong’s status as one of the major creative hubs in the Asia-Pacific region.This year’s competition received entries from over 33 countries, highlighting the global impact of Hong Kong’s design community

Themed on “Unleash Great Design on the Centre Stage for a Global Market”, the HKDA Global Design Awards 2025 attracted a record breaking number of entries as well as gathered 15 world-class top-tier designers from around the world to form the judging panel which selected the winning entries in digital, graphic, product, fashion and interior design.

The Awards Presentation Ceremony was officiated by the Ms. Mui Kinoshita, chairman of HKDA . GDA Gold, the biggest prizes of the evening, as well as the highest award that represents the highest honour in design, and GDA Global Top 10 were presented in the Awards Presentation Ceremony. The GDA Gold winners are:

Entry

Category

Company Name

Designer

Transforming Waste into Value: The Upcycling Revolution

Strategic Design

CycleCore

Mui Kinoshita

Ventete

Vehicle and Mobility

Ventete

Colin Herperger, Sam Davies, Patch Perez, Steven Pippin, Steven Davies

EH216-S Pilotless eVTOL

Vehicle and Mobility

Ehang

Ehang

Planar three-dimensions

Cultural Fashion

Academy of Arts & Design, Tsinghua University

Li Yingjun

Indecision

Wearable & Accessories

FungFitz

FungFitz

“Stone Flow Glacier”

Wearable & Accessories

Kenny Li

Kenny Li

HUSH．RUSH

Virtual Reality (VR)

Choi Sai Ho

Choi Sai Ho

TSM Xiangtangshan XTS iDome Project

Virtual Reality (VR)

Tsz Shan Monastery Limited

Eddy Hui

EasyGo

Branding

Find Design Studio

Xingyue Deng

PolyU School of Fashion and Textiles

Branding

Toby Ng Design

Toby Ng Design

RegeneOffice

Commercial and Office Space

NOSIGNER

Eisuke Tachikawa / NOSIGNER

Hong Kong Palace Museum_The Quest for Originality

Exhibition

84000 Communications Limited

anothermountainman (stanley wong)  X collective studio

Galaxy Macau Kidz Edutainment Centre

Entertainment

Groundwork

Manfred Yuen, Fiona Bao, CY Lau

The full winner list of GDA 2025 is listed on Appendix B.

Strengthening Cross-Border Collaboration through MOU signing with leading organisations

HKDA is also proud to announce new memorandums of understanding (MOU) with the World Design Organization (WDO) and the Dongguan Provincial Government, marking a significant milestone in fostering cross-border collaboration.

The MOU with WDO, a globally renowned organization dedicated to advancing industrial design, aims to promote international design exchange and support Hong Kong designers in showcasing their creativity on a global platform. This partnership underscores the shared commitment of HKDA and WDO to drive innovation and elevate the role of design in addressing global challenges.

Meanwhile, the collaboration with the Dongguan Government focuses on creating new opportunities for Hong Kong designers in the Greater Bay Area. The agreement includes initiatives to support the integration of Hong Kong’s design talent into Dongguan’s thriving manufacturing ecosystem, fostering innovation, and promoting design-driven economic development.

These partnerships reflect HKDA’s dedication to building a stronger, more connected design community, enabling local designers to expand their reach, explore new markets, and contribute to the global design landscape. 

Looking into the future

The success of the Hong Kong Design Summit 2025 reinforces the Hong Kong Designers Association’s commitment to fostering a thriving and collaborative design community. The event not only celebrated the achievements of designers but also inspired participants to push creative boundaries and drive meaningful change on a global scale.

For more information about the Hong Kong Designers Association and Hong Kong Design Summit 2025, please visit https://www.hkdesignsummit.com/   

For high res images of event, please download from google drive link below:
https://bit.ly/44eK2d7

About HKDA

Established in 1972, the Hong Kong Designers Association (HKDA) was the first of its kind in Hong Kong and is a founding member of the Hong Kong Design Centre. Its core mission is to promote design’s public interest, cultivate young designers, and elevate the professional status of practising designers across sectors.

HKDA flagship programmes include of Global Design Awards, GDA (since 1975) – a well-recognised biennial awards that celebrate outstanding global designs; Hong Kong International Poster Triennial, HKIPT (since 2000) – a well-recognised annual awards that celebrate outstanding designs with Asian perspectives; Sponsorship for International Design Awards SIDA (since 2011) – A prestigious funding scheme for winners of international design awards.

With over a thousand individuals and corporations in its diverse membership base, HKDA offers a wide range of membership options for professionals, associates, affiliates, students, and corporations that cover six design disciplines: Graphics, Spatial, Product, Digital, Fashion, and Education. Prioritising design excellence, education, technology integration, sustainability, business support, diversity, and inclusivity, HKDA has established itself as a vital platform for its members, as well as designers, businesses, and organisations throughout the Asia-Pacific region. Through its commitment to advancing these key areas, HKDA provides valuable resources, networking opportunities, and expert guidance to its members while also serving as a hub for innovation and collaboration in the design industry.

HKDA is committed to raising public awareness of the value and importance of design in society. It partners and collaborates with other design organisations and institutions worldwide, such as the International Council of Design (ico-D) and World Design Organization (WDO), to promote global design excellence, cultural diversity, and international design exchanges. By working with other design organisations on a global scale, HKDA aims to contribute to the development and advancement of the design industry, both locally and internationally.

Appendix A  – BDA Brand Awards 2025 Winners (*In Alphabetical order )

Best of the Best

Best of the Best 1

「安踏」（ANTA）

Best of the Best 2

AIRSIDE

Best of the Best 3

「環境保護署綠在區區」（GREEN@COMMUNITY of the Environmental Protection Department）

 

Grand Award of the Year 

Aravia Design Limited 睿凡設計有限公司

Quooker

BeCandle

SOULITE 浮雲生物

CityUHK Milk 城大牛奶

SPARKLE by

KAREN CHAN

FungFitz 馮韋

Spatial Concept 意空間室內設計

Gold Peak Technology Group 金山科技集團

TamJai Mixian 譚仔香港米線

HAREODY HOME 華諾狄家居

TeamUnlock+

Hong Kong Science & Technology Parks Corporation

香港科技園公司

The Spark

Hong Kong Tramways 香港電車

Tony Ip Green Architects 葉頌文環保建築師事務所

IXDC（International eXperience Design Committee）

國際體驗設計委員會

TriTerra & Dunwell

賽特立科技 & 正昌環保

Link Sustainability Lab 領展可持續未來館

 

Best Innovation Brand Award

Arti Studio Limited

Creato

Mr. Q Panda Workshop

 

Best Brand Image Award

CityUHK Milk

Hong Kong Tramways

Tin Ka Ping Centre of Chinese Culture, HKMU

Panda SME Consultancy Limited熊貓企業顧問有限公司

 

Best Sustainability Brand Award

Benjamin Moore

Dress Green

The Spark

 

Best User Experience Brand Award  

Glamstudio

Heep Hong Society

UAL MA Design Management (Hong Kong Cohort)

夢樂

 

Best Market Value Brand Award

Chill Play New Media

Gordon Parenting

TRICKSTER

 

Appendix B – Global Design Awards 2025 Winners

GDA 2025 – Gold Awards

1

PRODUCT  DESIGN

Transforming Waste into Value: The Upcycling Revolution

CycleCore

Mui Kinoshita

2

PRODUCT  DESIGN

Ventete

Ventete

Colin Herperger, Sam Davies, Patch Perez, Steven Pippin, Steven Davies

3

PRODUCT  DESIGN

EH216-S電動無人駕駛載人航空器

億航智慧型設備（廣州）有限公司

億航智能

4

FASHION DESIGN

Planar three-dimensions

Academy of Arts & Design, Tsinghua University

Li Yingjun

5

FASHION DESIGN

Indecision

FungFitz

FungFitz

6

FASHION DESIGN

《石流冰川》”Stone Flow Glacier”

Kenny Li

Kenny Li

7

DIGITAL DESIGN

HUSH．RUSH  謐．衝

CHOI SAI HO

CHOI SAI HO

8

DIGITAL DESIGN

TSM Xiangtangshan XTS iDome Project

Tsz Shan Monastery Limited

Eddy Hui

9

GRAPHIC DESIGN

简单上下 EasyGo

成都觅方文化传播有限公司

Xingyue Deng

10

GRAPHIC DESIGN

PolyU School of Fashion and Textiles

Toby Ng Design

Toby Ng Design

11

INTERIOR DESIGN

RegeneOffice

NOSIGNER

Eisuke Tachikawa / NOSIGNER

12

INTERIOR DESIGN

hong kong palace museum_the quest for originality

84000 communications limited

anothermountainman (stanley wong)  X collective studio

13

INTERIOR DESIGN

Galaxy Macau Kidz Edutainment Centre

Groundwork

Manfred Yuen, Fiona Bao, CY Lau

 

GDA 2025 – Judges Choice

1

PRODUCT  DESIGN

Judge Choice
(Winnif Pang)

Transforming Waste into Value: The Upcycling Revolution

CycleCore

Mui Kinoshita

2

PRODUCT  DESIGN

Judge Choice
(王文東）

EH216-S電動無人駕駛載人航空器

億航智慧型設備（廣州）有限公司

億航智能

3

PRODUCT  DESIGN

Judge Choice
(Pradyumna Vyas)

COM-PLATES Ⅱ

KOUSHIN DIE & MOLD WORKS LTD.

HIROSHI TAKAHASHI

4

FASHION DESIGN

Judge Choice
(房瑩、Kay Kwok、Tony Vergara)

Planar three-dimensions

Academy of Arts & Design, Tsinghua University

Li Yingjun

5

DIGITAL DESIGN

Judge Choice
(Bernd Kracke、Henry Chu)

HUSH．RUSH  謐．衝

CHOI SAI HO

CHOI SAI HO

6

DIGITAL DESIGN

Judge Choice
(Pavel Mrkus)

RESPIRA 2.0

Future Spaces Vision Lab, School of Design, SUSTech

Yong Zhao, Luwen Zhang, Mirna Zordan

7

GRAPHIC DESIGN

Judge Choice
(Vince Frost)

第六屆關中忙罷藝術節

Untitled Macao

Untitled Macao

8

GRAPHIC DESIGN

Judge Choice
(韓家英)

Typeface Design for Brand Design Awards Awardee Book 2023

Eric Chan Design Co Ltd

Eric Chan, Bai Chia Ping

9

GRAPHIC DESIGN

Judge Choice
(Norito Shinmura)

2024华语百佳海报邀请展

同济大学设计创意学院

孙大旺、潘惠

10

INTERIOR DESIGN

Judge Choice
(Thomas Kvan)

RegeneOffice

NOSIGNER

Eisuke Tachikawa / NOSIGNER

11

INTERIOR DESIGN

Judge Choice
(Thomas Garvey)

Through The Years, To Touch You

X-ARt

Tristan BRAUD, Brian LAU, Dominie CHAN Hoi Lam, Christopher CHAN

12

INTERIOR DESIGN

Judge Choice

(Horace Pan)

Jockey Club Project Well-being: Place-making at Schools

PolyU College of Professional and Continuing Education

PolyU College of Professional and Continuing Education, Architecture Commons, One Bite Design Studio, DOMAT, Groundwork, Littleurbanmountain Design, The Third Teacher, Kay Chan & Unite Unit

 

GDA 2025 – Global Top 10

1

PRODUCT  DESIGN

Transforming Waste into Value: The Upcycling Revolution

CycleCore

Mui Kinoshita

2

PRODUCT  DESIGN

Ventete

Ventete

Colin Herperger, Sam Davies, Patch Perez, Steven Pippin, Steven Davies

3

PRODUCT  DESIGN

EH216-S電動無人駕駛載人航空器

億航智慧型設備（廣州）有限公司

億航智能

4

PRODUCT  DESIGN

COM-PLATES Ⅱ

KOUSHIN DIE & MOLD WORKS LTD.

HIROSHI TAKAHASHI

5

PRODUCT  DESIGN

Exlicon Lock- Perspective Drafting Tools To Unlock Creativity

Ddiin Concept Limited

Sofia Lee Pik Shan/ Lee Yuk Shui

6

PRODUCT  DESIGN

Sakanakaruta

Chiba Print Co.,Ltd

Kyosuke Ishita, Seishiro Masutani, SANAGI design studio

7

PRODUCT  DESIGN

Exlicon L- Precision Golden Ratio Tools for Art and Geometry

Ddiin Concept Limited

Sofia Lee Pik Shan/ Lee Yuk Shui

8

PRODUCT  DESIGN

A Universal Charging post with CCS2 charging connectors and Type 2 sockets

Entrust Microgrid Ltd

Nan Jiang

9

PRODUCT  DESIGN

智能割草机

深圳市意臣工业设计有限公司

深圳市意臣工业设计有限公司

10

PRODUCT  DESIGN

VAAKA the Coffee and Tea Balance

Pong company ltd.

leo yiu

11

PRODUCT  DESIGN

Uphold Cutlery Compact

Uphold Living Limited

Eravolution Limited

12

FASHION DESIGN

Planar three-dimensions

Academy of Arts & Design, Tsinghua University

Li Yingjun

13

FASHION DESIGN

Indecision

FungFitz

FungFitz

14

FASHION DESIGN

《石流冰川》”Stone Flow Glacier”

Kenny Li

Kenny Li

15

FASHION DESIGN

M.Wavecut

Double Black Company Limited

Brian Chan

16

FASHION DESIGN

M.Snowflake

Double Black Company Limited

Brian Chan

17

FASHION DESIGN

Evanesce Series: Fashionable and Functional Lingerie for Elderly Women

PolyU Design x Silver Innovation

Anthony Kong and Christie Ho

18

FASHION DESIGN

Stroke

MODE CREATION LIMITED

Sin Mei Yuk, Aries

19

FASHION DESIGN

Hang Onto The Present

FungFitz

FungFitz

20

FASHION DESIGN

QIPAO Capsule Series

FAVE BY KENNY LI

Kenny Li

21

FASHION DESIGN

ARTY:ACTIVE ECO OUTDOOR SPORTS COLLECTION

plant216

gary tsang

22

DIGITAL DESIGN

HUSH．RUSH  謐．衝

CHOI SAI HO

CHOI SAI HO

23

DIGITAL DESIGN

RESPIRA 2.0

Future Spaces Vision Lab, School of Design, SUSTech

Yong Zhao, Luwen Zhang, Mirna Zordan

24

DIGITAL DESIGN

TSM Xiangtangshan XTS iDome Project

Tsz Shan Monastery Limited

Eddy Hui

25

DIGITAL DESIGN

Whale Trails: Al-PoweredWhale Sightings

Zhijun Song/ Yi’nan Chen

Yinan Chen & Zhijun Song

26

DIGITAL DESIGN

Life through a window

The Hong Kong Polytechnic University

Hillary KWAN

27

DIGITAL DESIGN

Feel in the blank: Weaving the story with phygital design

PolyU Design x 430

Anthony Kong

28

DIGITAL DESIGN

cineDESK

Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts, Zurich University of the Arts

Dr. Terry Lam, Mr. Vincent Cheung, Mr. Norbert Kottmann, Mr. Manuel Flurin Hendry, Mr. Valentin Huber

29

DIGITAL DESIGN

University Copilot

Wow Internet Labz Pvt. Ltd

Vinayak Bhandare

30

DIGITAL DESIGN

Her View

个人

黎芊韵

31

DIGITAL DESIGN

High Sections / Low Leaps

Marcel Zaes Sagesser, Tristan Braud, Zhen Wu, Sylvia Gyuwon Lee

Marcel Zaes Sagesser, Tristan Braud, Zhen Wu, Sylvia Gyuwon Lee

32

DIGITAL DESIGN

Innovating Cultural IP Marketing & Appreciation with Digitalization & AI

Appreciator Innovation Company Limited

Appreciator Innovation Company Limited

33

GRAPHIC DESIGN

简单上下 EasyGo

成都觅方文化传播有限公司

Xingyue Deng

34

GRAPHIC DESIGN

PolyU School of Fashion and Textiles

Toby Ng Design

Toby Ng Design

35

GRAPHIC DESIGN

第六屆關中忙罷藝術節

Untitled Macao

Untitled Macao

36

GRAPHIC DESIGN

Typeface Design for Brand Design Awards Awardee Book 2023

Eric Chan Design Co Ltd

Eric Chan, Bai Chia Ping

37

GRAPHIC DESIGN

2024华语百佳海报邀请展

同济大学设计创意学院

孙大旺、潘惠

38

GRAPHIC DESIGN

seeing words in hong kong / redwhiteblue // words talking / self talking

84000 communications limited

anothermountainman (stanley wong) / 84000 communications

39

GRAPHIC DESIGN

Dino Kiddo

Untitled Macao

Untitled Macao

40

GRAPHIC DESIGN

world peace 天下太平

84000 communications limited

anothermountainman (Stanley Wong) / 84000 communications

41

GRAPHIC DESIGN

guangzhou design trienniel 2024 / section 4 / design : surviving : living : being

84000 communications limited

anothermountainman (stanley wong) / 84000 communications

42

GRAPHIC DESIGN

Osaka Poster Fest 2021 – CONTACT Series

Eric Chan

Eric Chan, Linda Wong

43

GRAPHIC DESIGN

Otera

Bake and Brew Limited

Tang Ho Pan, Alex

44

INTERIOR DESIGN

RegeneOffice

NOSIGNER

Eisuke Tachikawa / NOSIGNER

45

INTERIOR DESIGN

hong kong palace museum_the quest for originality

84000 communications limited

anothermountainman (stanley wong)  X collective studio

46

INTERIOR DESIGN

Galaxy Macau Kidz Edutainment Centre

Groundwork

Manfred Yuen, Fiona Bao, CY Lau

47

INTERIOR DESIGN

Through The Years, To Touch You

X-ARt

Tristan BRAUD, Brian LAU, Dominie CHAN Hoi Lam, Christopher CHAN

48

INTERIOR DESIGN

Transforming Waste into Value: The Upcycling Revolution

CycleCore

Mui Kinoshita

49

INTERIOR DESIGN

错位社区-東鸦

上海至所装饰设计工程有限公司（HOOOLD设计事务所）

韩磊

50

INTERIOR DESIGN

Haikou Goxingli Insun Cinema

ONE PLUS PARTNERSHIP LTD

AJAX LAW LING KIT & VIRGINIA LUNG

51

INTERIOR DESIGN

Nanyang Wanyue City Square

ONE PLUS PARTNERSHIP LTD

AJAX LAW LING KIT & VIRGINIA LUNG

52

INTERIOR DESIGN

Mirror Maze

Elsedesign + Department of Architecture Tunghai University

Philip Fung

53

INTERIOR DESIGN

Nanshan Cinesky Cinema

ONE PLUS PARTNERSHIP LTD

AJAX LAW LING KIT & VIRGINIA LUNG

