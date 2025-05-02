KC Global Media Announces LIV Golf LIVE Broadcast Partnership, Reaching Over 94 Million Homes in More Than 19 Countries Across Asia

SINGAPORE, KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia and TAIPEI, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — KC Global Media is excited to announce its LIVE broadcast partnership with LIV Golf, bringing the thrilling action of this season’s tournaments to sports fans in more than 94 million homes on its vast network of channels across Asia.



Captain Jon Rahm of Legion XIII hits his shot from the first tee during the first round of LIV Golf Hong Kong 2025

The world’s first truly global golf league, LIV Golf has gained international acclaim for its unique format, elite roster of world-class golfers, and high-energy tournaments. After the premiere broadcast of LIV Golf Singapore in March, followed by the League’s Miami and Mexico City tournaments, the excitement continues this week in Asia with LIV Golf Korea presented by Coupang Play, taking place 2-4 May at the historic Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea in Incheon. All remaining LIV Golf events this season will be carried live on AXN Asia, giving viewers across the continent access to all the action as LIV Golf takes center stage with a new legion of fans.

LIV Golf has launched on AXN Sports, a premium programming block dedicated to sports content across KC Global Media’s expansive network in countries and regions including Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, India, and more. As the first LIVE sports property to air under this initiative, LIV Golf, followed by TPBL, represents a significant milestone in the organization’s strategy to bring more premium sports content to the region.



From left to right: George Chien, Co-founder, CEO and President; Andy Kaplan, Co-founder and Chairman of KC Global Media

George Chien, Co-founder, CEO, and President of KC Global Media expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “We are honored to bring LIV Golf to sports fans in over 19 countries and 94 million homes across Asia through KC Global Media’s extensive network, starting with its debut on AXN Asia and extending to other platforms. This partnership aligns perfectly with the KC Global Media brand, which has always been known for premium, high-quality content. As one of the most talked-about leagues in global sport, LIV Golf is a premium property that fits seamlessly into our content strategy. At KC Global Media, we are constantly innovating and pushing the boundaries to bring our audiences the best possible content, and the launch of AXN Sports as a dedicated programming block for more LIVE sports content marks a significant milestone for us.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with KC Global Media to bring LIV Golf to their extensive network,” said Ron Wechsler,LIV Golf Senior Vice President, Broadcast Partnerships and Programming Strategy.” As the largest regional broadcast partner in Asia, KC Global Media has a deep understanding of local audiences and a proven track record of delivering premium content to millions of homes across Asia. Working in partnership with KC Global Media enables us to instantly expand our reach and showcase many of golf’s biggest stars to 19 Asian countries covering over 94 million households. I would like to thank the KC Global Media team for sharing our vision for the future of golf and helping us redefine how the sport is experienced through their expertise in entertainment. This is LIV Golf’s biggest season yet, we’re confident that this partnership will engage and excite golf fans throughout Asia.”

For more information on the airing details of LIV Golf, please visit AXN Facebook or Instagram page. Media may CLICK HERE to view and download images, footage and more from 2025 LIV Golf League events for editorial use.

*************

About AXN Asia

AXN features exclusive top-rated drama series, blockbuster features, reality programs and ground-breaking original productions. The channel appeals to a discerning audience seeking content that is smart, intriguing and unexpected, and all delivered close to U.S telecasts. From CSI: Vegas, FBI franchise, The Rookie, NCIS: Hawai’i and The Amazing Race, AXN is defined not by a genre, but by an attitude that truly redefines action. In Asia, AXN reaches more than 18.6 million households in 18 territories.

Website: AXN-Asia.com | Facebook: @AXNAsia | Instagram: @AXNAsia |

YouTube: AXN Asia | TikTok: @AXNAsia | X: @AXNAsia

About LIV Golf

The LIV Golf League is the world’s only global golf league featuring 13 teams, a 14-tournament schedule, and many of the world’s best golfers. Launched in 2022, the League was designed to expand the sport on a global level and create new value within the golfing ecosystem while enhancing the game’s societal impact. A landmark investment by LIV Golf also launched The International Series, a set of 10 enhanced events sanctioned by the Asian Tour, with elevated prize funds in world-class destinations, offering a pathway for leading professional and amateur golfers from around the world into the LIV Golf League. Only three years into operations and with tournaments across North and Latin Americas, Asia, Australia, the Middle East and Europe, LIV Golf remains committed to developing the sport at every level and exposing more people to the positive virtues of the game through its unique blend of intense competition and entertainment.

LIV Golf is owned and operated by LIV Golf Investments whose vision and mission are centered around making holistic and sustainable investments to enhance the global golf ecosystem and unlock the sport’s untapped worldwide potential. For more information, visit livgolf.com.

About KC Global Media

KC Global Media Entertainment LLC is a global multi-media company based in the United States. The brainchild of former Sony executives Andy Kaplan and George Chien, KC Global Media Asia (KCGM Asia) is Asia’s leading entertainment hub through the production, distribution and programming of quality, ground-breaking content. Backed by more than two decades of industry experience, KCGM Asia boasts an impressive portfolio of premium pay-TV channels in Asia, including English-language general entertainment network AXN, Japanese anime content channel Animax, South Korea’s ONE, Japanese entertainment channel, GEM, our first English language general entertainment FAST (Fast Ad-Supported Streaming Television) channel, KCM, and AXN Sports block which features LIVE broadcast of LIV Golf and TPBL. By combining award-winning and well-loved entertainment formats with extensive knowledge and insight of the Asia Pacific market, KCGM Asia is paving the way for a new standard of entertainment in Asia and beyond.

Website: https://kcglobalmedia.com/ | Facebook: @KCGlobalMedia |

Instagram: @KCGlobalMediaAsia | LinkedIn: @KCGlobalMediaAsia