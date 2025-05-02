Korea Electric Power Corporation Files 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F

NAJU, South Korea, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On April 28, 2025, Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE: KEP) (“KEPCO”) filed its annual report including audited consolidated financial statements on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The report is available at KEPCO’s website, home.kepco.co.kr/kepco/EN/ (Investor Relations – IR Information – U.S. Filing), as well as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website, www.sec.gov. Investors may request a hard copy of the 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F, free of charge upon request by sending an email to taeseop.eom@kepco.co.kr.