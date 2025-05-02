MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL AND CG HOSPITALITY ANNOUNCE AGREEMENT TO LAUNCH THE FARM AT SAN BENITO, AUTOGRAPH COLLECTION IN THE PHILIPPINES

Slated to open in end-Q3 2025, the property marks the brand’s debut in the Philippines following a strategic conversion deal.

SINGAPORE, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Marriott International Inc. and CG Hospitality recently announced a signed agreement to convert The Farm at San Benito, the well-renowned Philippines wellness retreat, to an Autograph Collection resort, the first in the nation which is expected to welcome guests in end-Q3 2025. With a brand promise of “Exactly Like Nothing Else”, the Autograph Collection brand is home to a curated selection of individual boutique hotels, each chosen for their inherent craft and distinct perspectives on design and hospitality, offering rich immersive moments that leave a lasting imprint.



From L-R: Mr. Rajan Uttamchandani, Director, The Farm at San Benito; Mr. Rahul Chaudhary, Managing Director, CG Corp Global and CG Hospitality Global; Dr. Binod Chaudhary, Chairman of CG Corp Global; Mr. Rajeev Menon, President, Asia Pacific excluding China, Marriott International; and Mr. Peter Gassner, Regional Vice President, Hotel Development, Asia Pacific excluding China, Marriott International

“We’re excited to collaborate with CG Hospitality on the debut of Marriott International’s Autograph Collection brand in the Philippines — a milestone that expands our footprint in this vibrant market.” said Rajeev Menon, President, Asia Pacific excluding China, Marriott International. “With wellness emerging as a key driver of travel decisions, this is a timely and strategic entry for us. The Philippines, with its rich natural beauty and growing reputation as a rejuvenating destination, offers the ideal setting for the Autograph Collection and underscores our continued commitment to bringing differentiated experiences to new markets across the region.

“At CG Hospitality, we have always believed in nurturing destinations that leave a lasting impact, and The Farm at San Benito has long been a jewel in our portfolio — a sanctuary where nature, wellness, and heartfelt hospitality come together. Our strategic partnership with Marriott International to bring The Farm at San Benito into the Autograph Collection family reflects our commitment to creating experiences that are both timeless and transformative. By joining hands, we are taking this vision global, introducing the Philippines’ first Autograph Collection property, and setting a new benchmark for wellness hospitality in the region,” said Dr. Binod Chaudhary, Chairman of CG Corp Global.

Spanning 52 hectares of lush greenery, The Farm at San Benito, Autograph Collection is a wellness destination rooted in transformation and personal growth. The property’s philosophy centres on nurturing personal growth through a holistic care – where nutrition, movement, integrated medicine and mindful living intersect to support each guest’s evolving journey towards long-term wellbeing.

Nestled in Lipa City, Batangas, a 90-minute drive from Metro Manila – the 70-key property is expected to feature one-bedroom villas and exclusive two- and four-bedroom private pool villas.

The resort is also expected to feature a swimming pool with a pool bar, a fully equipped fitness centre, a tranquil spa, and a medical wellness centre — setting a benchmark for next-generation wellness hospitality in the region. Guests can look forward to a bespoke culinary journey across five dining venues, a lobby lounge, and two additional bars.

The Farm at San Benito, Autograph Collection’s strategic location offers convenient access for both leisure seekers and corporate guests — meeting the rising demand for restorative escapes from Manila and beyond. The resort will also cater to business and social gatherings anticipated to feature 321 sqm of flexible meeting and event space, complete with natural light.

Nearby cultural and recreational attractions include the “Little Rome of the Philippines,” known for its historic churches, monasteries, and religious landmarks, Mount Malarayat Golf & Country Club, and Casa de Segunda, a beautifully preserved 19th-century heritage home, offering a glimpse into the Filipino lifestyle.

Marriott International currently has 12 properties across six brands in the Philippines with five more in the pipeline. Slated to be Marriott’s 13th property in the nation, The Farm at San Benito, Autograph Collection will also be part of Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International.

ABOUT MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL

Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of over 9,300 properties across more than 30 leading brands in 144 countries and territories. Marriott operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel platform. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on X and Instagram.

ABOUT CG CORP GLOBAL

CG Corp Global, the Global face of Nepal’s first and only Multi – Billion Dollar Multinational Conglomerate with an exceptional legacy of 140 years across 4 generations. CG Corp Global has 261+ brands, 202+ companies, over 20,000 employees and spread across 32 countries with industry leading foray into Fast – Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), Banking, Power, Hospitality, Real – Estate, Telecom, Cement, and education amongst others.

CG Hospitality Global, a hospitality arm of CG Corp Global has a diversified portfolio of more than 193 Hotels & Resorts across 12 countries and 127 destinations with over 12,000 keys.

CG Hospitality’s successful joint ventures include partnership with globally renowned hospitality brands such as IHCL (A Tata Enterprise) through its Taj, Taj Safari and Vivanta brands, Jetwing, Radisson, Hilton, and Fairmont brands. CG Hospitality owns The Zinc, The Fern, and The Farm brands. By 2028, this portfolio is expected to grow to over 600 hotels and 30,000 keys.

CG Hospitality’s diverse portfolio features some of the most iconic properties and destinations across the globe. This includes Taj Exotica Resort & Spa (Maldives), Jetwing Vil Uyana & Taj Samudra (Sri Lanka), The Farm at San Benito (Philippines), Meghauli Serai – A Taj Safaris Lodge (Nepal), Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers (Dubai, UAE) and Fairmont The Norfolk & Fairmont Mara Safari Club (Kenya), Double Tree by Hilton JFK Airport in New York amongst others.

CG Hospitality also owns one of the largest management company in India through Concept Hospitality (CHPL)/Fern Hotels, which manages over 120 Mid – Market to luxury hotels through its own brands under Fern, Zinc and Beacon. This portfolio is set to grow to 500 hotels by 2028.

ABOUT AUTOGRAPH COLLECTION ® HOTELS

Autograph Collection Hotels advocates for the original, championing the individuality of each of its over 330 independent hotels located in the most desirable destinations across more than 50 countries and territories. Each hotel is a product of passion, inspired by a clear vision, soul, and story that makes it individual and special: Exactly LikeNothing Else. Hand-selected for their inherent craft and distinct perspectives on design and hospitality, Autograph Collection properties offer rich immersive moments that leave a lasting imprint. For more information, please visit www.autographhotels.com, and explore on social via Instagram, X, and Facebook to be inspired by immersive moments that are #ExactlyLikeNothingElse. Autograph Collection is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

