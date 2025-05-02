OSL & Ant Digital Technologies Forge Landmark RWA Partnership – Pioneering the Future of Tokenised Finance

DUBAI, UAE, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — OSL Group (863.HK), a publicly listed company fully dedicated to digital assets, and Ant Digital Technologies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a strategic partnership in Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenisation. The agreement, announced at the RWA REAL UP Dubai Summit 2025 on 30 April, marks a significant step in developing institutional-grade infrastructure for asset digitisation.

The alliance merges Ant Digital Technologies’ technological capabilities and OSL’s institutional infrastructure. Ant Digital Technologies contributes its massively scalable blockchain platform, processing transactions with proven security protocols, while OSL provides the essential regulatory framework and distribution channels through its status as a trusted licensed digital asset platform. Together, these complementary strengths address the full spectrum of institutional requirements, from robust technical infrastructure to compliant market access, creating a complete solution for real-world asset tokenisation to market at scale.

At the panel discussion “Revolutionising Asset Markets: Tokenisation that Delivers Liquidity and Utility”, Eugene Cheung, Chief Commercial Officer of OSL, addressed, “This discussion arrives at a pivotal moment, as tokenisation shifts from concept to institutional reality. I’m particularly excited to announce our partnership with Ant Digital Technologies. By combining their unparalleled blockchain expertise with our regulated digital asset infrastructure, we’re creating exactly what the market needs: a complete institutional solution that delivers both the liquidity promise of tokenisation and the demand of utility financial institutions. This is how we’ll transform how assets are managed and traded globally.”

Dennis Zhang, Head of RWA Solution at Ant Digital Technologies, highlighted the strategic partnership with OSL, stating, ” We are excited to collaborate with OSL, combining our strengths in blockchain, AI technologies, and trusted industry insights to tokenise high-quality industrial assets and financial products. With OSL’s regulated, licensed services in Hong Kong, we aim to bridge the real world and the Web3 world, providing a crucial gateway for companies and institutions. We look forward to more enterprises joining our ecosystem.”

The collaboration comes as financial institutions are increasingly exploring asset tokenisation to enhance liquidity, efficiency, and accessibility in capital markets. OSL and Ant Digital Technologies will continue to engage with regulators and market participants to deliver actionable solutions that redefine liquidity, accessibility, and efficiency in global markets.

About Ant Digital Technologies

Ant Digital Technologies is Ant Group’s digital technology subsidiary. Ant Digital Technologies continues to promote the development and application of digital technologies, introducing leading products like ZOLOZ, mPaaS and ZAN based on its expertise in AI, blockchain, privacy computing, and security technology. Ant Digital Technologies is committed to working with partners across different industries to support small and medium-sized financial institutions in their digital transformation, enable SMEs in the service industry to operate digitally, and facilitate digital collaboration across industries. Revenue from Ant Digital Technologies’ international business operation increased by 300% in 2023. Ant Digital Technologies established its international headquarters in Hong Kong in April 2025.

As part of its core business, Ant Digital Technologies is actively exploring green energy RWA (Real World Assets) through Hong Kong Monetary Authority’s Project Ensemble, focusing on assets like EV charging stations, distributed photovoltaic systems, and battery swapping infrastructure for two-wheelers.

About OSL Group

OSL Group (HKEX: 863.HK) is a leading global financial infrastructure platform bridging traditional finance and the digital asset economy through blockchain technology. The Group is dedicated to providing efficient, seamless, and regulatory-compliant financial services to individuals and businesses worldwide.

OSL delivers a comprehensive suite of regulated services through its licensed platforms, including 24/7 OTC brokerage with deep liquidity fiat gateways and competitive pricing; omnibus brokerage solutions enabling traditional financial institutions to integrate digital assets; SOC 2 Type 2-certified custody with US$1 billion insurance protection; and compliant retail trading channels; wealth management solutions, including scheduled launches on tokenised treasuries and RWAs; and in preparation for cross-border payment infrastructure via OSL Pay.

“Open, Secure, Licensed” are the principles OSL lives by. OSL is expanding its compliant infrastructure across Japan, Australia, and Europe, potentially Southeast Asia, powering the next generation of global financial infrastructure.