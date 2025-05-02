SHEIN Marketplace U.S. Hosts First-Ever Seller Community Event, ‘SHEIN Elevate,’ in Los Angeles

The invite-only, one-day event brought together SHEIN Marketplace sellers and partners for expert insights, hands-on learning, and a celebration of seller success.

LOS ANGELES, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On April 30, the SHEIN U.S. Marketplace team hosted its inaugural seller community event at SHEIN’s Los Angeles office. The event brought together members of the SHEIN seller community as well as key solution provider partner sponsors, creating an exciting environment for networking, learning, and collaboration.

Throughout the event, sellers gained valuable insights into expanding their reach through SHEIN Marketplace’s unique platform benefits, including zero monthly fees, easy onboarding, low referral fees, API integration, and zero-cost advertising opportunities.

“Bringing together our vibrant community of sellers and partners for this intimate in-person event marks an exciting milestone in our SHEIN Marketplace growth journey,” said George Chang, general manager and head of SHEIN Marketplace U.S. “Elevate reflects our continued commitment to empowering entrepreneurs, fostering innovation, and offering an incredible shopping experience for our customers. We’re inspired by the energy and turnout at the event, and the momentum it creates for the future.”

SHEIN also announced an integration with ShipBob, a leading global supply chain and fulfillment platform that enables sellers to scale operations by leveraging ShipBob’s extensive fulfillment network across the U.S., ensuring fast, reliable delivery to customers. ShipBob customers can now expand their reach by seamlessly connecting to SHEIN Marketplace, syncing products, orders, and shipment tracking.

“Channel diversification is key to unlocking new growth opportunities,” said, Dhruv Saxena, CEO and co-founder of ShipBob. “With the ShipBob integration, SHEIN Marketplace sellers can now streamline their operations, manage orders seamlessly, and deliver exceptional service to customers across the globe.”

The evening culminated with the SHEIN Seller Awards, celebrating sellers for their innovation and performance across various categories. The awards recognized valued seller partners who have demonstrated exceptional growth, creativity, and commitment to prioritizing customer experience. This year’s winners included Seller of the Year, Monster Digital, a leader in the direct to garment print space.

“Joining SHEIN Marketplace has been a game-changer for our business,” said Jon Halvorson, vice president of partnerships at Monster Digital. “We’ve experienced significant growth by staying responsive to customer feedback, quickly adapting to emerging trends, and making full use of the robust tools and guidance provided by SHEIN’s Seller Support team. The platform has not only helped us boost sales but also given us valuable insights into Gen Z shopping behavior and evolving fashion trends.”

Elevate was sponsored by several of SHEIN’s authorized third-party solution partners, including Flexport, Gierd, SellerCloud, Acenda, Aftership, Base, Canal, CedCommerce, Feedonomics, Linnworks, and ShipBob. These partners offer a broad range of services—from multi-channel listings management to full-service inventory and fulfillment solutions—empowering sellers with the tools they need to grow and scale successfully on SHEIN Marketplace.

Looking ahead, SHEIN Marketplace is committed to continuing to provide sellers with the tools, resources, and support needed to set them up for success. SHEIN Marketplace is also currently looking to onboard new sellers to meet the demands of SHEIN’s growing customer base; more information for prospective sellers can be found here.

Learn more about SHEIN Marketplace in the U.S. at https://marketplace.shein.com.

About SHEIN

SHEIN is a global online fashion and lifestyle retailer offering SHEIN-branded apparel and products from a global network of vendors, all at affordable prices. Headquartered in Singapore, SHEIN is committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all, promoting its industry-leading, on-demand production methodology for a smarter, future-ready industry. To learn more about SHEIN, visit www.sheingroup.com.

About ShipBob

ShipBob is a leading global supply chain and fulfillment technology platform designed for SMB and mid-market ecommerce merchants. ShipBob’s technology offers a unified view of business operations, enabling merchants to manage products, inventory, orders, and shipments across multiple sales channels. With 60+ fulfillment centers worldwide, ShipBob helps businesses scale their operations and improve delivery speed. For more information, visit www.shipbob.com.