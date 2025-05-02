Southeast Asia Backs Independent Anti-Corruption Efforts

Anti-corruption agencies, civil society groups, journalists, and NGOs from across Southeast Asia gathered on 29 April in Malaysia to strengthen their commitment to protecting the independence of anti-corruption bodies. The meeting concluded with the adoption of the Putrajaya Declaration of Southeast Asia Anti-Corruption Agencies, reinforcing regional cooperation against corruption.

The event brought together delegates from eight ASEAN countries, Timor-Leste, and Mongolia, who met behind closed doors to review the Jakarta Statement, a 2012 document that outlines principles to ensure anti-corruption agencies remain free from political interference and operate with public trust.

From Laos, Sounthala Khemphilath, Deputy Director General of the State Inspection Authority, highlighted the country’s ongoing efforts to tackle corruption and affirmed its commitment to working closely with regional partners.

Speakers warned that when anti-corruption agencies face political pressure or lose their autonomy, their ability to fight corruption is seriously weakened. They emphasized that transparency, public participation, and cross-border cooperation are essential to success.

Journalists were also recognized for their key role in exposing wrongdoing, while discussions stressed the importance of hiring ethical staff and raising public awareness to support lasting institutional integrity.

SEA Action President Sri Hj. Abu Kassim bin Mohamed described the meeting as a turning point. For the first time, former and current anti-corruption officers joined forces with civil society, media, and NGOs to set a path for stronger regional action.

To move forward, participants agreed on joint steps including annual conferences, legal reforms, training programs through a new Corruption Eradication Academy, and greater use of technology in investigations.

The message from Putrajaya was clear: the fight against corruption must be collective—and independent anti-corruption agencies are vital to that effort.

Laos Reviews Long-Term Strategy

At the same time, in Vientiane, a two-day seminar was held from 29 to 30 April to review and strengthen the Anti-Corruption Strategic Plan for 2025–2035.

The event, organized in collaboration with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), brought together officials to discuss practical steps for improving transparency and accountability in Laos.

Daobualapha Baovongphet, Vice President of the State Inspection Authority, and Sung Ho Hwang, UNODC’s Head of Office in Laos, attended the seminar.

Participants focused on reviewing the draft strategic and action plans, offering recommendations to ensure wider engagement from the public and private sectors, civil society, and mass organizations.

The seminar also addressed methods and mechanisms to tackle corruption more effectively, aiming to provide clear implementation guidelines for each phase of the strategy.

Emphasis was placed on aligning national laws with regional and international anti-corruption standards.