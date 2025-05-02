UTP NAMES IR. MOHAMED FIROUZ ASNAN, FASc AS INAUGURAL PRESIDENT

SERI ISKANDAR, Malaysia, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS (UTP) has appointed Ir. Mohamed Firouz Asnan, FASc as its inaugural President, effective 1 May 2025, marking a strategic milestone in the university’s realignment initiative to become a truly world-class institution.

Firouz has been serving as UTP’s Director of Transformation since July 2024 where he led the development of a comprehensive programme to reposition the university in line with evolving stakeholder expectations. With over 35 years of experience in the energy sector and six years on the UTP Board, he brings critical combination of strategic management and hands-on execution.

As Senior Vice President of Malaysia Petroleum Management PETRONAS, Firouz played a key role in revitalising Malaysia’s upstream sector, collaborating not only with petroleum arrangement contractors but also with the academia to unlock the full potential of the industry amidst the Energy Transition. He also led the creation of PETRONAS’ New Energy Business (now GENTARI) as the Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy, as part of efforts to future-proof the organisation.

Chairman of the UTP Board Farehana Hanapiah said, “Firouz will focus on driving strategies to achieve UTP’s vision, mission, and long-term goals. While UTP has made significant strides in research and gained recognition, he is expected to realign the research focus on addressing key global challenges that create a better future. This includes deepening collaborations with partner institutions and industry players to transform the industries and societies. He will also lead initiatives to diversify the university’s funding sources, ensuring greater financial sustainability to support our mission.”

“Firouz will also work with a newly appointed Provost, selected through a comprehensive search, to enhance teaching and learning. Until the appointment is finalised, Vice Chancellor Professor Dato’ Ir. Ts. Dr. Mohamed Ibrahim Abdul Mutalib will serve as Interim Provost,” she added.

Firouz is a registered professional engineer, a member of the Institution of Engineers, Malaysia. He holds a BSc. in Civil Engineering from the University of Southwestern Louisiana (now known as University of Louisiana at Lafayette), as well as an MBA from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) as a Sloan Fellow. He is also the immediate past president of the MIT Club of Malaysia. He has also recently been elected as a Fellow of Academy of Sciences Malaysia.

About Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS (UTP)

Established in 1997 by PETRONAS, Malaysia’s national oil corporation, UTP is a leading engineering and technology institution committed to providing lifelong learning opportunities, helping learners achieve their ambitions and contribute to their communities.

The university also focuses on pioneering technology and innovative solutions to address real-world challenges.

Based in Seri Iskandar, Perak, Malaysia, UTP currently has an enrolment of about 6,500 undergraduate and postgraduate students, along with an additional 1,000 foundation students. The university has more than 25,000 alumni around the world.