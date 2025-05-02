VISTA Eye Specialist Celebrates Breakthrough PX Ninety Collaboration with Shareef Mahdavi—Now Featured in Leading U.S. Medical Journal

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Just months after announcing its dynamic partnership with world-renowned patient experience expert Shareef Mahdavi and the PX Ninety program, VISTA Eye Specialist is thrilled to mark a major milestone: the story of its PX Ninety and Ikigai WowX transformation has been published in the prestigious April edition of Cataract & Refractive Surgery Today (CRST), a leading U.S. medical journal.

This global spotlight not only cements VISTA’s role as a pioneer in purpose-driven, innovative eye care—but also puts Malaysia proudly on the international stage.

“Being featured in CRST is not just a win for VISTA—it’s a win for every patient who believes in our vision of care with heart and purpose,” said Boon Siong Lim, Founder of VISTA Eye Specialist.



VISTA team in ASCRS 2025 at Los Angeles, US, accepting the PX90 Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Patient Experience from Shareef Mahdavi, the Founder of PX Movement

From Vision to Reality: PX Ninety Rollout and Results

Since kicking off the collaboration in November 2024, VISTA has rolled out game-changing initiatives across all 18 centers:

Rolled out PX Ninety’s 12-workout transformation journey to all centers

Trained a full force of Experience Champions to deliver emotionally intelligent, deeply personalized care

Introduced patient-centric tools like the Ikigai Journey Box , transforming milestones into unforgettable moments

, transforming milestones into unforgettable moments Reengineered workflows to boost communication, shorten wait times, and raise transparency clinic-wide

The Impact: Tangible Wins for Patients and Teams

This cultural and operational leap has driven remarkable results:

Over 500 new 5-star reviews on Google and Facebook

on Google and Facebook Skyrocketing patient referrals and satisfaction scores

Energized team spirit and stronger staff engagement

Named one of Newsweek Asia’s Top Private Hospitals 2025



Why This Matters to Patients

“Being published in CRST means our patient experience isn’t just good by local standards—it’s recognized and celebrated by international experts,” said Carol Heng, Chief WowX Officer and Chief Experience Designer for PX Ninety.

“Our patients are getting world-class care—with soul.”

The article showcases how VISTA fuses behavioral science and the Japanese philosophy of Ikigai to create a journey that’s not only medically sound—but emotionally rich. Every step—from first consult to post-op—has been thoughtfully reimagined and internationally validated.

“Imagine getting LASIK and walking away not just with clearer vision, but with an Ikigai Box—a personal time capsule that marks the day your life changed,” Carol added. “That’s what care with soul looks like.”

Real Patient Stories, Real WowX Moments

Nothing says success like the voices of our patients:

“After extensive research, I chose VISTA for my cataract surgery… The entire team made me feel at ease. The clinic was immaculate, the technology was top-notch—and after surgery, my vision became noticeably sharper. Watching TV now feels like HD!”

“The Doctor explained everything so clearly and made my daughter feel completely at ease—she even fell asleep during the exam! As parents, we felt truly reassured. Thank you for such a comfortable and heartwarming experience.”

A Global Benchmark in Modern Eye Care

“Getting published in CRST is a big deal,” said Shareef Mahdavi, author of Beyond Bedside Manner and creator of PX Ninety. “VISTA is showing the world what patient-first healthcare should truly look like.”

A Movement Gaining Momentum

VISTA’s transformation is just beginning. Upcoming initiatives include:

Empowering staff with deeper personal growth tools

Launching community-based WowX outreach programs

Expanding PX Ninety into new service areas across Malaysia

Regional Interest in VISTA’s WowX Model

VISTA’s success story is also turning heads across the region. In recent months, healthcare delegations from Medical Saigon Group (Vietnam), Bangkok Eye Hospital (Thailand), and EyeLink Group of Eye Care Centers (Indonesia) have visited VISTA to explore how they can implement similar wowX service principles and innovations in their own practices.

“It’s exciting to see other countries looking to VISTA as a model,” said Mr. Lim. “It validates the impact we’re making—not just locally, but regionally.”

About VISTA Eye Specialist

With 18 centers across Malaysia, VISTA Eye Specialist is a trusted leader in cataract, refractive, and myopia care. Renowned for clinical excellence, advanced technology, and a bold new approach to patient experience, VISTA is setting the standard for modern eye care.

We are a multiple award-winning and B Corp Certified organization—recognized not just for medical outcomes, but also for business innovation, customer service, and HR excellence.

Our awards include:

SOBA 2020 & 2021 – Best in Customer Service (Silver)

– Best in Customer Service (Silver) Reader’s Digest Trusted Brands – Gold/Platinum for five consecutive years

– Gold/Platinum for five consecutive years Newsweek Asia’s Top Private Hospitals 2025



These honors are a testament to VISTA’s unwavering commitment to delivering care that’s not only effective—but exceptional.

About PX Ninety and Shareef Mahdavi