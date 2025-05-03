137th Canton Fair Sets Off Flavor Frenzy with Playful Snacks & Sweets

GUANGZHOU, China, May 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — From May 1 to 5, under the theme “Better Life,” Phase 3 of the 137th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) offered more than just trade. It provided a multi-sensory journey into the heart of China’s dynamic food culture. From pantry staples like rice, oils, sauces, and tea to an expansive range of snacks and sweets, the food zone buzzed with aromas, colors, and lively conversation, drawing global buyers eager to discover a world of flavors.

A long-standing exhibitor, Guangdong Sweet Sixteen Foods Co., Ltd once again captivated buyers this session with its innovative take on traditional confections. Its flagship bubble gum series, characterized by a tangy-sour coating that dissolves into sweetness, garnered significant attention for its playful sensory contrast. “Pure sweetness can become boring, so we add some playful flavor contrast,” said Yang Rong, a representative from the company. With a product lineup that includes lollipops and cotton candy, the brand has expanded to over 20 countries, including the U.S., U.K., and Canada, while actively growing its presence in South America, Africa, and the Middle East.

Guangdong Ruima Qi Food Co., Ltd. attracted buyers with its vibrant candy offerings. As a specialized manufacturer of popping candy, bracelet and necklace candy, and liquid candy, the company is known for its high-quality popping candy—remarkably stable at high temperatures, delivering a strong popping effect, and offering a long shelf life. Exporting its products to Europe, South America, and the Middle East, the company emphasizes bold packaging design as much as taste, recognizing the growing demand for visually engaging sweets, according to a company representative.

Beyond the colorful candy offerings, the Fair also presented traditional snacks, such as throat lozenges made with preserved citrus peel and Buddha’s hand fruit, reflecting the Chinese philosophy of food as medicine. Meanwhile, spicy strips, or latiao, a popular Chinese snack known for its bold flavors and has created a strong presence on international social media, can also be found at the Fair.

From classic sweet treats and uniquely crafted specialty candies to soothing health-focused confections and irresistible Chinese snacks, the Canton Fair continues to captivate global buyers with its dynamic and ever-evolving flavors. As global curiosity about Chinese snacks rises, especially those going viral on international social platforms, the Fair emerges as a must-visit for flavor seekers.