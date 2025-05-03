ECA Expo 2025 Opens Today

Over 100 Events Creating an Immersive Experience Carnival

HONG KONG, May 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The “ECA Expo 2025”, organized by Exhibition Group, opens today until May 5 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Upholding the philosophy of “Holistic Education, Invitational Education,” the organizers have invited numerous established educational institutions and teaching material suppliers to participate. All courses and educational materials featured at the expo have undergone rigorous screening to ensure reliable quality. Parents and students can personally experience various features of the course and educational materials to select the most suitable learning solutions. The Expo aims to creating a comprehensive exchange platform for educational resource providers and consumers that delivers greater benefits to all.

The opening ceremony was attended by Prof. Herman Hu, GBS, JP, HKSAR deputies to the National People’s Congress (NPC) and Honorary Vice-President of the Hong Kong Sports Federation & Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China, Mr. Eddie Ng, former Secretary for Education of the HKSAR, Mr. Wong Po Kee, Honorary Deputy Secretary General of the Sports Federation & Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China, Mr. Carl Wong, Chairman of Exhibition Group, Mr. Rex Li, Chairman of Hong Kong Pet Trade Association Limited, Mr. Eric Cheung, Co-Organizer and CEO of Ericnoah Workshop, Ms. Tracy So, Strategic Partner and Executive Associate General Manager of Advertising and Business Development at Sing Tao News Corporation Limited, Mr. Terence Au, Business-School Partnership Programme Partner and Marketing Director of Ming Pao Newspaper Limited, Dr. Purple Lee, Extracurricular Activities Promotion Ambassador and Founder of Purple Music world.

Mr. Carl Wong, Chairman of Exhibition Group, stated: “Extracurricular activities are vital for promoting students’ holistic development, especially against the backdrop of growing concerns about youth mental health in today’s society. Through physical and arts education and diverse extracurricular activities, we can not only improve students’ physical fitness but also cultivate creative thinking and relieve academic pressure, helping build positive and healthy attitudes toward life. The government recently launched ‘4Rs Mental Health Charter’ also emphasizes the importance of ‘Relaxation,’ encouraging students to exercise more to develop regular physical activity habits. This year’s ECA Expo is dedicated to providing diverse and comprehensive extracurricular activity options for students aged 3 to 11, cultivating their curiosity, creativity, and logical thinking through various educational programs and experiential activities.” He further noted that extracurricular activities not only provide experiential opportunities for students but also help schools effectively utilize resources such as the “Student Activities Support Grant” and “Life-wide Learning Grant,” enabling students from different socioeconomic backgrounds to participate in diverse life-wide learning activities.

The “ECA Expo 2025” breaks conventional boundaries by leading various types of education centers and material providers beyond their traditional promotional channels to directly showcase their strengths and characteristics. The expo features over 100 exciting activities, including the 2025 Allstar Minime and Cadet Fencing Championships 2025 Hong Kong Modern Pentation Youth Training Squad Selection Competition, Selective Trial in Hong Kong for Tamiya Mini4WD World Challenge, Modojo B-MAX Challenge, Hong Kong Chess Master Tournament 2025, as well as the 15th HKFEW Sports – Rope Skipping Competition and RUMMIKUB U18 Elite Cup, providing young talent with a platform to showcase their abilities.

This year, the organizers have partnered with the Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups to set up a SLASH POINT area, where participants can experience Japanese projection mapping workshops, sugar-blowing challenges, sand art candle making, freestyle swordball and other sports, as well as parent-child body painting, massage workshops, and UV crystal resin creation, allowing visitors of all ages to enjoy creative fun together. The main stage will present various performances, including Talent Showcase, Taekwondo Demonstrations, dynamic Latin dance performances, musical performances, and drama shows. Visitors can also enjoy performances by SH Dance Dreamers, BeiBeiSounds Singing Show, YAYAKIDS Dance Stage Jam, The Valley of Arts Drama School Performance, WHYSOMUSIC Student Performance 2025, Roller Dance, and a Summer Street Dance Show, displaying students’ diverse talents.

The ECA Expo also offers numerous experiential activities, allowing participants to try golf, pickleball, IPSC practical shooting, cycling activities and freestyle cycling demonstrations, a hundred-person mini flower plaque workshop, and jump rope experiences for various age groups. The Hong Kong Taekwondo Grand Prix 2025 will be held concurrently, providing participants with memorable sporting experiences. Other special events include the award ceremony for the 3rd Shenzhen-Hong Kong-Macao Design Competition for Youth Talents, the launch ceremony of the “100 Dreams Financial Growth Plan,” the “Kids in the Wild” seminar, as well as award ceremonies for the 2nd Hong Kong Primary and Secondary School Animal Model Coloring Competition and the 3rd “Childlike Hearts, Transmitting Arts” Hong Kong Traditional Cardboard Painting, allowing participants to learn about different aspects of extracurricular activities in a relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere.

ECA Expo 2025

Date 3 to 5 May,2025 (Saturday to Monday) Time 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM Venue Hall 1ABC, HKCEC (Exhibition Centre Station (Exit B3) or Wan Chai Station (Exit A5)) Website https://www.exhibitiongroup.com.hk/exhibitions/ecaexpo2025



The “ECA Expo 2025”, organized by Exhibition Group, opens today until May 5 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.