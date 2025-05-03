Unilever’s CLEAR Launches Scientific Anti-Dandruff Series: Lab-Proven Tech Targets Oil, Flakes, and Sensitivity

SHANGHAI, May 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On April 17, 2025, CLEAR, Unilever’s premium professional anti-dandruff brand, officially launched its first SCALPCEUTICALS PRO RANGE globally at TANK Shanghai. This series embodies the brand’s 50 years of scientific research and unites the efforts of five global labs and over 200 dermatologists. Using three patented technologies[1] to precisely target scalp concerns like oiliness, dandruff, and sensitivity, it powerfully initiates a revolutionary new era of “cellular-level[2] repair” in scalp care, ushering in a new chapter for premium quality in the field.

CLEAR SCALPCEUTICALS PRO RANGE Global Launch: Redefining Premium Scalp Care with Technological Innovation

Currently, China’s premium scalp care market is experiencing explosive growth, expanding at a rate of 190% and reaching a scale of over 33 billion RMB. Faced with evolving consumer demands and their diverse needs for scalp health, simply focusing on ”cleansing” is no longer enough to satisfy their desire for a premium experience.

“The key to a healthy scalp lies in fundamental repair at the cellular level.” Elsharkawy Mohamed, Unilever China’s Hair Care Marketing Director and Global Vice President of CLEAR, emphasized that Clear is now focusing on cell science and announced the global launch of the brand’s first SCALPCEUTICALS PRO RANGE.

This series, developed through a decade of research in partnership with five global labs and tested by more than 200 dermatologists, reportedly features a revolutionary “cellular-level hair care technology matrix.” It’s designed to address the core issues of oiliness, dandruff, and sensitivity, helping to build a healthy scalp environment.

Revolutionary Breakthrough at the Cellular Level: CLEAR Unveils the “Scalp Cell Response Mechanism”

Eric Han, Head of R&D for Unilever Beauty & Wellbeing North Asia, stated: ”In the new era of scalp care, treatment should not remain superficial. CLEAR’s technological approach is about ‘rebuilding the foundation’ by synergistically managing cell metabolism and the scalp microbiome to help restore scalp health.”

Thus, the CLEAR SCALPCEUTICALS PRO RANGE, built upon three patented technologies[1], now introduced five targeted products: The Selenium Disulfide Anti-Dandruff Shampoo incorporates Unilever’s proprietary Selenium Disulfide PRO[3] Technology, which strengthens the protein “skeleton” and “outer walls” of barrier cells[2] to eliminate and prevent dandruff at its root cause[4], clearing 99% of flakes in just one wash[5], and correcting oiliness, dandruff, and itch in 4 weeks[6]. The Scalp Massage Essence helps repair the scalp barrier and create an invisible shield against dandruff. For recurrent dandruff issues, the Anti-Dandruff Conditioning Shampoo utilizes Piroctone Olamine[7] Technology to not only inhibit and fight dandruff but also to improve the scalp environment, boosting dandruff resistance by 500%[8].

Beyond breakthroughs in dandruff control, CLEAR has launched its first clinically proven Oil Control Shampoo to address excessive sebum secretion. Utilizing Sebum-reg tech[9], it inhibits “scalp oil production” for a purer and more controlled scalp, correcting oily hair in 4 weeks[10]. Specially formulated for sensitive scalps, the Soothing and Repairing Shampoo is inspired by Nobel Prize-winning research. It features the SENSICARE[11] ingredient to precisely block sensitivity signals and correct the four major concerns of dryness, itch, tightness, and redness within four weeks[12].

[1] Refers to the three patents in the CLEAR SCALPCEUTICALS PRO RANGE formulas. Specifically: CLEAR Soothing and Repairing Shampoo formula, a UK invention patent with patent number EP4271351; CLEAR Anti-Dandruff Conditioning Shampoo formula, a US invention patent with patent number US12246084; and CLEAR Oil Control Shampoo formula, a Chinese invention patent with patent number ZL201811056799.0. [2] Refers to the barrier cells of the scalp epidermis. [3] Refers to the selenium disulfide, serine, alanine, glycine, and panthenol in the formula of Clear’s Selenium Disulfide Anti-Dandruff Shampoo. [4] Refers to the root cause of dandruff. [5] A third-party study involving 34 consumers with severe dandruff shows statistically significant agreement in self-assessments after one use of CLEAR Selenium Disulfide Anti-Dandruff Shampoo. Individual results may vary. [6] A third-party study involving 34 consumers with severe dandruff shows statistically significant agreement in self-assessments after 4 weeks’ use of CLEAR Selenium Disulfide Anti-Dandruff Shampoo. Individual results may vary. Itch refers to scalp itch caused by dandruff. [7] Piroctone Olamine [8] Unilever internal testing shows that CLEAR Anti-Dandruff Conditioning Shampoo inhibits the root cause of dandruff more than 6 times better than our internal control product. Individual results may vary. [9] Refers to capryloyl glycine oil control technology. [10] Unilever internal efficacy testing shows that after 4 weeks of continuous use of Clear CLEAR Control Shampoo, instrumental measurements indicated a significant reduction in scalp oil compared to before use. Individual results may vary. [11] Refers to 4-tert-butylcyclohexanol and bisabolol in the CLEAR Soothing and Repairing Shampoo formula. [12] A third-party study involving 32 consumers with sensitive scalp shows statistically significant agreement in self-assessments after 4 weeks’ use of CLEAR Soothing and Repairing Shampoo. Individual results may vary. Itch refers to scalp itch caused by dandruff.

From Product Innovation to Industry Leadership: CLEAR is Pioneering a New Era of Scalp Health.

CLEAR’s newly launched “cellular-level repair” series directly addresses the growing consumer demand for premium products. On one hand, CLEAR is benefiting from the innovative energy of the Chinese market to continuously push technological boundaries, taking this “cellular-level repair” standard, which originated from Chinese consumer needs, to a global stage. On the other hand, this move will also accelerate the beauty and hair care industry’s shift from a “functional” approach towards a more “scientific” one, ultimately raising the industry’s overall level.

“CLEAR has dedicated over 50 years to in-depth scalp research. This newly launched SCALPCEUTICALS PRO RANGE represents a vibrant step in the brand’s ongoing commitment to its premiumization strategy and its exploration of localized innovation within China,” stated Chen Ge, President of Unilever China. “China is not only a significant global consumer market but is also becoming an innovation hub for the beauty and hair care industry. By deeply integrating into China’s innovation ecosystem, we are upgrading from functionality to science, and from products to systems, thereby injecting continuous momentum into the transformation and sustainable growth of the global industrial chain.”

Notes: