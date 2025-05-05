ADDX Partners with Franklin Templeton and Lexington Partners on Secondaries

SINGAPORE, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ADDX, a digital wealth platform based in Singapore, has partnered with Franklin Templeton and Lexington Partners to make private equity secondaries more accessible to individual accredited investors in Singapore. Through the partnership, ADDX will offer access to a globally diversified secondaries strategy, designed for investors seeking long-term capital appreciation and exposure to growth-oriented private market opportunities.

Private equity secondaries investing typically involves acquiring existing interests in mature, closed-ended funds. These limited partner-led (LP-led) secondaries often enjoy potential benefits ranging from greater transparency into underlying assets to the potential for earlier liquidity, compared to primary fund investments. In recent years, general partner-led (GP-led) strategies have also gained prominence, providing GPs with tools to extend ownership of high-quality assets while offering optional liquidity to existing investors.

Private equity secondaries are often associated with reduced blind pool risk, as capital is invested into more seasoned portfolios. This segment of private equity has grown significantly in recent years, driven by increasing demand for flexible liquidity solutions and more dynamic capital management.

Lexington Partners is one of the world’s largest and most experienced managers of secondary and co-investment strategies, with over US$76 billion in total capitalisation and more than 31 years in this space. In 2022, Franklin Templeton acquired Lexington as part of its broader effort to expand its alternative asset management capabilities.

Inmoo Hwang, Chief Financial Officer of ADDX, said:

“We are committed to broadening access to sophisticated private market strategies for accredited investors in Singapore. Secondaries combine diversification and greater transparency; qualities that align well with the goals of our investor base. Partnering with Lexington, a global pioneer in secondaries, alongside Franklin Templeton, is a natural extension of our mission.”

Christian Bucaro, Head of Wealth for Asia at Franklin Templeton, said:

“As investors in Asia are increasingly seeking diversified exposure to alternative investments , we are delighted to partner with ADDX to bring our first evergreen private equity secondaries offering to accredited investors in Singapore. In line with our commitment to democratise alternative investing, our collaboration with ADDX will enable us to reach a wider investor base and make high-quality private equity secondaries accessible to more investors.”

About ADDX

ADDX is an investment platform headquartered in Singapore that offers accredited investors a space to build a private markets and alternatives portfolio for as low as USD 5,000. With ADDX, investors can access high-quality alternative investments across private equity, private credit, hedge funds, structured products, cash alternatives and more, using a convenient and user-friendly app and web platform. ADDX has raised a total of US$140 million in funding since its inception in 2017. Its shareholders include Singapore Exchange (SGX), the Stock Exchange of Thailand, Temasek subsidiary Heliconia Capital, the Development Bank of Japan, UOB, Hamilton Lane, Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings and KB Securities, a subsidiary of Korea’s largest banking group KB Financial Group.

ADDX has been approved by the Monetary Authority of Singapore as a recognised market operator. It also has a capital markets services license to deal in securities and collective investment schemes as well as to provide custodial services. It currently serves individual accredited investors from over 50 countries spanning Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and the Americas (except the US). ADDX also serves wealth managers, family offices and corporate investors through its institutional service, ADDX Advantage. For more information, visit addx.co or www.linkedin.com/company/addxco.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,500 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and US$1.53 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2025. For more information, please visit www.franklinresources.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About Lexington Partners

Lexington Partners is one of the world’s largest and most successful managers of secondary private equity and co-investment funds. The firm helped pioneer the development of the institutional secondary market over 31 years ago and created one of the first independent, discretionary co-investment programs 27 years ago. Lexington has total capital in excess of US$76 billion and has acquired over 5,500 interests through more than 1,300 transactions. Lexington’s global team is strategically located in major centers for private equity and alternative asset investing across North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America. Lexington is the global secondary private equity and co-investments specialist investment manager of Franklin Templeton. Additional information can be found at https://www.franklintempleton.com.sg/about-us/investment-teams/specialist-investment-managers/lexington-partners.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or investment products. Investments in private market strategies involve risk and are not suitable for all investors. Offerings on the ADDX platform are available only to accredited investors, as defined under applicable laws and regulations in relevant jurisdictions. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should conduct their own due diligence or consult with a professional adviser before making any investment decisions.