Agoda Unpacks the Ultimate Family Travel Bucket List in Asia

SINGAPORE, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — With school breaks and summer holidays just around the corner, there’s no better time to pack up the kids and hit the road. Digital travel platform Agoda reveals its top family travel destinations in Asia for 2025, based on search data from January to March.

From bustling cities to serene beaches, Agoda’s top ten family-friendly destinations in Asia are led by Tokyo, Osaka, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, and Seoul, with Singapore, Bali, Taipei, Okinawa, and Hong Kong following hot on their heels.

According to Agoda’s 2025 Trend Survey, family travel is on the rise, with over a third of travelers (34%) planning to explore the world with their loved ones this year—a testament to the growing desire for shared experiences. Families are embracing the joy of travel together, but none more so than travelers from South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, and Thailand, who are leading the charge as the most avid family travelers in order of importance.

Whether it’s a quick getaway or an extended adventure, Asia’s diverse offerings make it a playground for families of all kinds. For city-loving groups, Tokyo, Kuala Lumpur, and Singapore deliver a mix of culture, entertainment, and kid-friendly attractions. Beach bums can soak up the sun in Bali or Okinawa, while adventure-seekers can explore the vibrant streets of Bangkok or the lush landscapes around Taipei. Families looking for a blend of culinary exploration and excitement will find Osaka, Seoul, and Hong Kong ticking all the right boxes.

Hiroto Ooka, Associate Vice President North Asia at Agoda said, “Family travel is all about creating memories that last a lifetime, and Agoda is here to make that as seamless and affordable as possible. Whether it’s a beach escape, a city adventure, or a mix of both, Agoda’s got the perfect stay for every family. Plus, with our mobile app, finding the best deals is as easy as planning your next family game night.”

With over 5 million holiday properties, 130,000 flight routes, and 300,000 activities to choose from, Agoda makes planning family vacations a breeze. From booking a cozy villa in Bali to securing tickets for a theme park in Tokyo, Agoda has everything families need to make their travel dreams come true. Check out Agoda’s family-friendly options at Agoda.com and find the best deals on the Agoda mobile app.