From lash-boosting serums to air-fit sunscreens,

these skincare steals are the perfect gift for Mom—or a little treat for yourself.

SEOUL, South Korea, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Mother’s Day is coming in hot, and Amazon’s got the perfect excuse to stock up on gifts—or indulge in a little skincare splurge. From now through May 11, you can shop the Mother’s Day Big Sale, packed with editor-loved, TikTok-viral Korean beauty deals up to 35% off. Whether you’re hunting for something Mom will love or adding a few new goodies to your top shelf, now’s the time to grab them before they’re gone.



Amazon’s Mother’s Day Big Sale Is On — Here Are the Korean Beauty Deals You Can’t Miss

ELEVA Korea Co.,Ltd, a specialized beauty & personal care marketing agency for U.S. moms, rounded up the most worth-it picks—from a juicy lip oil that delivers a natural flush to a red ginseng skincare set so potent and luxurious, it feels like a spa day in a bottle. Scroll on for your next skincare obsession (and maybe your mom’s).