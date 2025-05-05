ATFX Records Impressive Trading Volume of USD 776.5 Billion in Q1 2025

HONG KONG, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ATFX, a globally recognized broker in online trading, has achieved significant growth in Q1 2025, as reported by the latest Finance Magnates Intelligence report. The company reached a remarkable total trading volume of USD 776.5 billion across its trading platforms, further cementing its position as a top player in the global financial services industry. Ranked 7th globally by trading volume on MT4/MT5, ATFX continues to reinforce its market presence through consistent platform performance and client engagement.

This outstanding performance highlights ATFX’s commitment to providing innovative trading solutions while strengthening its client engagement. The company’s robust platform capabilities and diverse product offerings have contributed its growing success across various asset classes.

Product Trends:

Precious Metals : The precious metals category saw a 34.86% increase compared to Q1 2024 and a 25.98% rise compared to Q4 2024. This continued growth reflects increasing demand and volatility in gold and silver markets, driving more traders to invest in these assets.

: The precious metals category saw a 34.86% increase compared to Q1 2024 and a 25.98% rise compared to Q4 2024. This continued growth reflects increasing demand and volatility in gold and silver markets, driving more traders to invest in these assets. Currency Pairs : ATFX also saw a 20.43% increase in the currency pairs category compared to Q4 2024. This growth indicates strong market activity and continued interest in forex trading, especially as global currency dynamics evolve.

: ATFX also saw a 20.43% increase in the currency pairs category compared to Q4 2024. This growth indicates strong market activity and continued interest in forex trading, especially as global currency dynamics evolve. Indices : The indices category surged by an impressive 106.43% compared to Q1 2024. This significant jump is a clear sign of traders capitalizing on the volatility and diverse market conditions in global stock indices.

: The indices category surged by an impressive 106.43% compared to Q1 2024. This significant jump is a clear sign of traders capitalizing on the volatility and diverse market conditions in global stock indices. Stocks: Stocks experienced an extraordinary growth rate of 645.60% compared to Q1 2024, and a 97.59% increase compared to Q4 2024. The surge in stock trading volume demonstrates heightened investor interest and an expanding global market for equity trading.

A Commitment to Growth and Innovation

These numbers showcase ATFX’s consistent growth and the company’s dedication to delivering high-quality, innovative trading experiences. The increase in trading volumes across these categories signals a broader shift in investor sentiment and ATFX’s ability to meet the evolving needs of the global trading community.

As ATFX continues to expand its global presence and enhance its product offerings, the company remains focused on providing cutting-edge tools, exceptional customer service, and a seamless trading experience for traders around the world.

About ATFX

ATFX is a leading global fintech broker with a local presence in 23 locations and licenses from regulatory authorities including the UK’s FCA, Australian ASIC, Cypriot CySEC, UAE’s SCA, Hong Kong SFC and South African FSCA. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, innovative technology, and strict regulatory compliance, ATFX provides exceptional trading experiences to clients worldwide.

For further information on ATFX, please visit ATFX website https://www.atfx.com.