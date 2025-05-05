FinPrime Wins “Best Liquidity Provider Globe 2025” at International Business Magazine Awards

PORT LOUIS, Mauritius, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — FinPrime, a leading global prime brokerage, is proud to announce its latest achievement at the International Business Magazine Awards 2025, where it was honoured with the prestigious title of “Best Liquidity Provider Globe 2025”. This recognition builds on FinPrime’s exceptional track record, having previously won awards for Best Liquidity Provider, Best Risk Management (Finance Division), Best Liquidity Solutions Provider, and Best Technology Partner in 2024.

The award underscores FinPrime’s unwavering commitment to delivering world-class prime brokerage services and solidifies its position as a trusted leader in the global financial industry.

A Testament to Trust and Excellence

This accolade highlights FinPrime’s ability to provide seamless access to deep liquidity pools, enabling institutional clients to execute their trading strategies with confidence and efficiency. The firm’s innovative approach to liquidity management has set a new benchmark in the industry, earning the trust of clients and industry experts alike.

Shankar Shivaprasad, CEO of International Business Magazine, praised FinPrime’s achievements, stating: “In this rat race and competitive online finance and wealth management landscape, firms opt for a reliable and trustworthy source like FinPrime to manage and channelise the global liquidity and finance of a wide array of clients, ranging from lead bankers and financial institutions to traders and more. Our jury members chose FinPrime as the winner of ‘Best Liquidity Provider Globe 2025’ based on the trust and reputation they have garnered over the years.”

Building on a Legacy of Excellence

Over the years, the firm has demonstrated its ability to adapt to the evolving needs of institutional investors, offering tailored liquidity solutions and cutting-edge technology to enhance trading experiences.

The CEO of FinPrime commented on the achievement:

“We are deeply honoured to receive this prestigious award, which reflects our team’s dedication to excellence and innovation. At FinPrime, we strive to be more than just a service provider; we aim to be a trusted partner for our clients, helping them navigate the complexities of global financial markets. This recognition inspires us to continue pushing boundaries and delivering solutions that empower our clients to succeed.”

Looking Ahead

As FinPrime celebrates this latest achievement, the firm remains committed to driving innovation and delivering exceptional value to its clients. With a focus on continuous improvement and a client-first approach, FinPrime is poised to further strengthen its position as a global leader in prime brokerage services.

The CEO added:

“These awards are not just a recognition of our past achievements but also a motivation to keep innovating and setting new standards in the industry. We are excited about the future and look forward to continuing our journey of excellence with our clients and partners.”

For more information about FinPrime’s award-winning services, visit finprimegroup.com.

About FinPrime

FinPrime is a global prime brokerage that empowers institutional clients with the tools, technology, and expertise needed to thrive in today’s dynamic financial markets. Regulated by the Mauritius Financial Services Commission (FSC), FinPrime offers a comprehensive suite of services, including deep liquidity access, advanced trading platforms, and sophisticated risk management solutions.