ForwardX Robotics to Showcase Latest AMR Solutions at Automate 2025

Redefining Material Handling with Intelligence and Scale

BEIJING, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ForwardX Robotics, a global leader in vision-based Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), is proud to announce its participation in Automate 2025, North America’s premier automation technology event. Taking place from May 12–15 at Huntington Place, Detroit, ForwardX invites attendees to visit Booth #5632 for an exclusive experience of the most advanced AMR technology transforming manufacturing and logistics worldwide.



ForwardX Robotics to Demonstrate Scalable AMR Solutions at Automate 2025, Powering Smart Manufacturing, Intelligent Intralogistics, and Flexible Material Handling Across Automotive and Industrial Applications

A Unified Platform. Infinite Possibilities.

At Automate 2025, ForwardX will debut its latest breakthroughs under the theme: “One Software for Every Move”. With OmniFleet, ForwardX offers an end-to-end material handling suite that orchestrates hundreds of robots with precision, flexibility, and intelligence. From raw material handling to finished goods delivery, OmniFleet enables seamless automation across every stage of the production and logistics journey.

Booth Highlights: Live Demos Across Multiple Use Cases

Attendees will witness how ForwardX’s solutions are already powering automotive OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, and leading manufacturers in sectors such as electronics, consumer goods, and industrial equipment.

Key live demos include:

Apex 1500-L: Streamlining pallet recycling, palletizing, depalletizing, and high-volume inbound/outbound handling.

Max 1500-L: High-capacity transport of ultra-large racks with horizontal flow optimization.

Flex Series: Navigating tight 39-inch aisles with unmatched agility and omnidirectional rotation.

Lynx O1500: Featuring precision docking with rail-based racks, ideal for automated component delivery in high-mix, high-throughput environments.

Engage with Industry Leaders – One-on-One with Our CEO

ForwardX invites decision-makers and partners to schedule a one-on-one meeting with our Founder & CEO Nicolas Chee and global sales experts to explore tailored automation strategies for their operations. Gain insights into deployment best practices, ROI modeling, and how ForwardX can future-proof your intralogistics operations.

Book Your Meeting Now: https://calendly.com/zhaojingqi-forwardx/one-on-one-meeting-with-forwardx-ceo-nicolas-chee

Why ForwardX?

With the world’s largest single-site deployment of over 435 AMRs at an OEM automotive factory, ForwardX is redefining how smart factories scale material handling across OEM and Tier 1 production environments. Our unmatched vision-based navigation, global support infrastructure, and rapid deployment model make us the go-to AMR partner for enterprises seeking automation at scale. Backed by years of R&D and global client success stories, ForwardX is not only innovating—but delivering.

ForwardX @ Automate 2025

Booth: #5632

Dates: May 12–15, 2025

Location: Huntington Place, 1 Washington Blvd, Detroit, MI 48226, USA

About ForwardX Robotics

ForwardX Robotics is a global leader in vision-based Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) solutions, focused on transforming warehouse and factory automation. With deployments across 5 continents, ForwardX empowers global manufacturers and logistics providers to achieve operational excellence through advanced computer vision, intelligent fleet orchestration, and adaptable robotics.

With offices in the US, Japan, Korea, and China, along with partnerships around the globe, ForwardX is expanding and applying its proven solutions to empower the workforce of tomorrow.

For more information, please visit www.forwardx.com