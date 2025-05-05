FranklinWH System Simplifies Solar Retrofits under Victoria’s Emergency Backup Mechanism

SYDNEY, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Victoria has rolled out significant new rules designed to keep the energy grid stable as solar adoption continues to rise. Having taken effect on 1st October, 2024, the state’s Emergency Backstop Mechanism mandates all new and upgraded solar installations be network connected and communicate with a designated server, enabling grid operators to limit or temporarily halt solar energy exports when there is overproduction.

While these requirements bring complexity to homeowners and installers, FranklinWH energy management and storage system stands apart, simplifying retrofit installations under these rules.

The Exceptionally Easy Solution for the Emergency Backstop Mechanism

The new regulations require solar systems to have continuous network connectivity and pass rigorous Common Smart Inverter Profile (CSIP-Aus) certification tests, ensuring compatibility with remote grid management commands. Systems failing these tests risk costly delays or even disqualification from grid connection.

The FranklinWH System is a unique AC-coupled energy management system agnostic to and independent of all solar inverter models. With a configuration separate from the preexisting PV inverter, the FranklinWH System avoids the need for any modifications of original setups and the need for any emergency backstop mechanism.

Efficient Installation in Minutes

FranklinWH prioritizes ease of use and rapid deployment, drastically reducing installation and commissioning times. It features plug-and-play simplicity and avoids the need for connectivity request to the new mechanism. Commissioning the system typically takes installers around 15 minutes, eliminating lengthy delays. By contrast, traditional solar + battery systems under the new regulation may be subject to lengthy registration and compliance testing processes, sometimes taking several days or even a week to finalize.

Challenges of DC-Coupled Systems under New Rules

DC-coupled battery systems paired with hybrid inverters face substantial new hurdles in retrofitting scenarios. The regulations impose rigorous certification requirements, increasing complexity and potentially lengthening installation timelines significantly.

Additionally, during mandated curtailments or emergency shutdowns, when the grid operators remotely instruct built-in hybrid inverters to limit solar power feeding, the DC-coupled systems risk losing sufficient solar generation capacity, leaving batteries partially charged and homeowners more dependent on expensive grid power.

The FranklinWH System effectively avoids these pitfalls, ensuring homeowners maintain uninterrupted energy storage and utilization. It offers unparalleled reliability and operational simplicity as it does not require any on site emergency backstop testing. To learn more about FranklinWH’s innovative home energy management solutions, visit www.franklinwh.com/au/

