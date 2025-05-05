Introducing the Global Communication Tagline “HORO YOUR LIFE”

Takara standard launches full-scale global branding efforts to enhance brand awareness

OSAKA, Japan, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Takara standard Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Joto-ku, Osaka City, Japan; President: Masaru Komori), a leading manufacturer of residential equipment such as system kitchens and bathrooms, has announced the launch of its global communication tagline, “HORO YOUR LIFE,” aimed at strengthening its brand presence in overseas markets. In line with this initiative, the company launched official social media accounts on RED (Xiaohongshu) in Mainland China and Facebook in Taiwan region on April 21, 2025.

Since initiating full-scale overseas operations in 2015, Takara standard has steadily increased sales by leveraging its unique, high-quality enamel-coated steel, known as Takara Horo. With a mid-term goal of achieving JPY 10 billion in overseas sales by fiscal year 2030, the company is steadily expanding its local sales support systems and operational infrastructure.

New Global Communication Tagline: “HORO YOUR LIFE”

To reinforce its position as the only manufacturer of home fixtures made with Takara’s proprietary enamel technology, the company will promote the brand name Takara HORO globally. The tagline “HORO YOUR LIFE” expresses the company’s vision to enrich and enhance lives around the world through its enamel-coated steel products. Future campaigns will highlight the material’s signature features—easy maintenance, durability, and functionality—paired with clean, modern visuals of pristine white enamel kitchens.

Official Social Media Accounts Launched in Mainland China and Taiwan region

Takara standard has launched an official account on RED (Xiaohongshu), a Chinese social platform with over 300 million monthly active users. As word-of-mouth content on RED significantly influences purchasing decisions, the platform serves as an ideal touchpoint to engage Mainland Chinese consumers in their everyday lives. In Taiwan region, the company launched an official Facebook account, given the platform’s continued popularity and broad user base.

Content will be tailored to each region and will include product care tips, new product announcements, and event information. Through these efforts, the company aims to reach 10,000 followers and build a strong base of loyal fans across the region.

As part of its Mid-Term Management Plan 2026, Takara standard has identified global expansion as a key strategy in transforming its revenue structure. In April 2025, the company will also establish its first overseas branch in Taiwan region. With a strong focus on Asia, one of the most promising markets for future growth, Takara standard will continue to strengthen its international operations, aiming to achieve JPY10 billion in overseas sales by 2030.

Mainland China (RED): https://www.xiaohongshu.com/user/profile/6380a768000000001f01a693

China (RED): Taiwan region (Facebook): https://www.facebook.com/people/Takara-standard-Taiwan/61574798044809/

(Facebook): Global Brand Video: https://youtu.be/gx1f0N7SKXg

Appendix

Takara standard’s HORO material:

“HORO” is a material that combines the strength of iron with the beauty of glass. Takara standard developed this proprietary HORO material, which overcomes the breakage of glass, over many years. Takara standard’s “High-Quality HORO” showcases the robustness of iron, providing resilience against impacts, while the glass layer acts as a barrier against dirt and moisture. The durability of the enamel surface makes it distinctly different from ordinary enamel pots or other materials.

Until recently, HORO’s surface had a glossy look, however, new products combine enamel with a matt finish. This means Takara can provide a variety of surface design products.

10 points that demonstrate the strength of Takara standard’s HORO: