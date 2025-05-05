Lightstorm Completes Integration of RTI Cables’ assets to Strengthen Data Center Connectivity in Asia, Australia, and the US

SINGAPORE, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Lightstorm, a leading provider of digital network infrastructure connectivity solutions headquartered in Singapore, announces the successful integration of the assets acquired from RTI Cables, further enhancing its global subsea and terrestrial network. With over 75 Tbps of capacity, connectivity across 25+ data centers, and coverage in 7 key markets—Tokyo, Sydney, Brisbane, Guam, Hawaii, Los Angeles, and Singapore—Lightstorm is redefining the high-performance data center connectivity platform for hyperscalers, cloud providers, and enterprises.

These 21,000 km of subsea cable systems form the backbone of a high-capacity, low-latency infrastructure that enables seamless interconnectivity for global enterprises. The network offers industry-leading latency performance, with the fastest Tokyo-to-Sydney route spanning 9,700 km at just 97 milliseconds, and the most versatile Australia-to-US path via Guam and Hawaii covering 14,500 km in 109 milliseconds. Additionally, through a strategic partner network, this expansion includes the only direct Singapore-to-US route bypassing the South China Sea, ensuring enhanced security and resilience for global enterprises.

“The demand for high-speed, low-latency, and scalable connectivity solutions has never been greater. With the integration of RTI Cables, we are elevating our capabilities to support the next phase of digital transformation for global AI, cloud and enterprise players,” said Amajit Gupta, Group CEO & MD, Lightstorm. “This move is not just about expanding our reach—it’s about redefining the standards of connectivity for hyperscalers, enterprises, and OTTs looking for agile, intelligent, and high-capacity solutions across the Asia-Pacific and beyond.”

By integrating these subsea assets into its platform, Lightstorm now provides connectivity to 250+ data centers (including 120+ on-net locations) across 14 countries (7 on-net) and has deployed 1,500 Tbps of capacity across its terrestrial and subsea network. This expanded footprint delivers unparalleled reliability, performance, and reach, positioning Lightstorm to power the next era of AI adoption, cloud growth, and digital enterprise expansion in an increasingly connected world.

About Lightstorm

Lightstorm is a pioneer in providing cutting-edge digital network infrastructure solutions across the Asia-Pacific region. Lightstorm cater to the dynamic needs of Hyperscalers, cloud-native companies, and large enterprises through our innovative network solutions. Our mission is to empower businesses with resilient, secure, and scalable connectivity, ensuring seamless integration and interoperability across various cloud and data centre environments.

