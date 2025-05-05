Synpulse announces appointment of Jieke Pan as CTO to supercharge technology house Synpulse8

SINGAPORE, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Synpulse, a leading consultancy for the financial services industry, today announces the appointment of Jieke Pan as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Jieke Pan is a passionate technology leader with over 20 years of experience in digital transformation, product innovation, and engineering excellence.



Synpulse Appoints Jieke Pan as Chief Technology Officer

Jieke is an accomplished CTO, recognised for fostering hyper-collaborative, excellence-driven engineering cultures within the financial sector. Over the past decade, he has held the position of CTO for Hexaware’s digital and software division for EMEA / APAC, as well as serving as CTO Advisor and Enterprise Architect for prominent clients in financial services, banking, and insurance.

The appointment of Jieke Pan as CTO follows the successful launch of Synpulse8, the consulting’s technology house, in 2022. Notable achievements include the deployment of the Synpulse8 Wealth Cockpit at a bank in Thailand, the introduction of the OpenWealth API Standard at LGT and the launch of the reinsurance underwriting workbench for MS Reinsurance. Synpulse8 is dedicated to creating seamless digital experiences tailored for the financial services industry.

“I am excited to join Synpulse8 and lead it into the future. Together, we will bring PULSE8 to new heights, leveraging AI capabilities to meet the evolving needs of the financial services industry,” expressed Jieke Pan.

Jieke will lead Synpulse8’s global engineering team in delivering customised solutions, pioneering products, and managed platform services in close collaboration with clients and partners. In his role at Synpulse, he will be in charge of the firm’s global technology offerings. His focus will be on evolving PULSE8 into a robust solution platform that drives innovation and accelerates progress across the financial services landscape worldwide. PULSE8 is an orchestration platform that seamlessly integrates with legacy systems, efficiently extracting and unifying data to create a tailored environment. PULSE8 will be further empowered with AI capabilities, addressing the pressing need for advanced technological solutions within the financial industry.

“Jieke Pan’s appointment as CTO marks a significant milestone for Synpulse8. His extensive experience in digital transformation and engineering excellence will be instrumental in driving our solutions forward,” said Salomon Wettstein, Managing Partner at Synpulse and Co-CEO of Synpulse8. “With Jieke at the helm, we are poised to enhance our technology offerings and foster a culture of collaboration that will elevate our services in the financial sector,” added Raphael Bianchi, Senior Partner at Synpulse and Co-CEO of Synpulse8.

About Synpulse

Synpulse is a global professional services company and a valued partner of leading players in the financial services and related industries. We optimise the proximity to our clients and deep domain expertise to create sustainable value using technology as a business driver. Leveraging our strong network of over 100 ecosystem partners, we accompany our clients throughout their transformation journey – from strategy and development to implementation and management. With our tech powerhouse, Synpulse8, we collaborate with our clients to co-create digital experiences with innovative technologies and proprietary methods. Synpulse is powered by the passion and commitment of its more than 1000 employees from 21 offices who come from over 30 countries.