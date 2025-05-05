TERREPOWER Appoints Michael Boe as President of Europe Business Unit

DAPHNE, Ala., May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TERREPOWER, a global leader in sustainable manufacturing, specializing in providing high-quality, reliable products to the automotive and industrial markets, announces the appointment of Michael Boe as President of its Europe business unit, effective May 1, 2025. Boe will be based in Zug, Switzerland and will lead the company’s European operations as it continues to expand its footprint and capabilities across the region.

“Michael’s deep expertise in the automotive aftermarket and proven leadership across complex global operations make him the ideal leader to guide our Europe business into its next phase of growth,” said Duncan Gillis, Chief Executive Officer of TERREPOWER. “We’re excited to have him on board as we position our Europe business for long-term success.”

Boe brings more than 30 years of international experience to the role, most recently serving as Vice President & General Manager, Global Aftermarket at BorgWarner Emission, Thermal & Turbo Systems. In this capacity, he led operations across Europe, North America, South America, and China, and managed a global remanufacturing network spanning Poland, Mexico, China, and Brazil. His leadership covered a wide range of product lines, including transmissions, turbochargers, and ignition systems.

Prior to that, Boe held several senior leadership roles at Meritor, including Managing Director of the company’s Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket business in EMEA and Sales Director for EMEA. In both roles, he drove significant improvements in profitability, operational execution, and customer engagement.

“I’m excited to join TERREPOWER at such a pivotal time in its evolution,” said Boe. “The company’s commitment to innovation and sustainability, paired with its global growth strategy, makes this an incredible opportunity. I look forward to working with the talented team in Europe to build on the strong foundation already in place.”

About TERREPOWER

TERREPOWER, formerly BBB Industries, LLC, is a global leader in sustainable manufacturing, specializing in providing high-quality, reliable products to the automotive and industrial markets. With an extensive footprint and operations throughout North America and Europe, TERREPOWER sustainably manufactures and supplies an assortment of nondiscretionary repair parts across more than 90 countries. Founded in 1987, TERREPOWER has a legacy of innovation and a commitment to advancing the circular economy and extending product lifecycles.

www.terrepower.com