Vantage Launches Copy Trading on Client Portal Website with Deposit Bonus for Users*

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Vantage Markets, a leading CFD broker in multi-asset trading solutions, is excited to announce the official launch of Copy Trading via the Vantage Client Portal website, further expanding access to one of its most popular features in jurisdictions where Vantage operates. This launch marks a new milestone in Vantage’s commitment to providing smarter, simpler, and more accessible trading experiences for its users.



Previously available through the Vantage App, the Copy Trading feature is now fully integrated into the Client Portal on the Vantage website, allowing both new and existing users to seamlessly access this powerful tool. Whether you’re new to the world of trading or looking to diversify your investment strategies, Copy Trading makes it straightforward to follow and copy top-performing traders in real-time – directly from your browser.

Similar to Copy Trading sign up via the app, eligible users who open a Copy Trading account via Client Portal may qualify for our deposit bonus promotion of up to 50% in credit bonus*. This exclusive promotion is designed to help users get started with additional capital to explore new strategies and learn from experienced Signal Providers.

Vantage’s Copy Trading solution is designed for ease, flexibility, and performance. Here’s what users can enjoy:

Zero Commission** on US Stocks – Trade popular U.S. equities via CFDs without any commission fees**, which may reduce trading costs.

– Trade popular U.S. equities via CFDs without any commission fees**, which may reduce trading costs. 16 Technical Indicators Powered by TradingView – Access advanced charting tools to support informed decision-making and deeper market insights.

– Access advanced charting tools to support informed decision-making and deeper market insights. Free Access to 220+ Daily Product Analyses – Stay ahead with curated insights, forecasts, and research across global markets.

– Stay ahead with curated insights, forecasts, and research across global markets. Fast Copy Trading Activation – Set up your Copy Trading account and start copying top traders right away.

Copy Trading has become a popular entry point for aspiring traders looking to gain exposure to financial markets with lower barriers to entry. By automatically mirroring the strategies of more experienced traders, users can observe real-time decision-making and better understand market dynamics – all within an approachable, community-driven environment.

Marc Despallieres, CEO of Vantage Markets, commented on the launch: “At Vantage, we are continuously working to democratize access to financial markets. By bringing Copy Trading to our Client Portal, we’re providing greater flexibility and convenience for our users. This expansion reflects our commitment to innovation and helping traders – both new and experienced – make more informed trading decisions, with the tools and support they need.”

Ready to trade? Log in to your Vantage Client Portal today to open a Copy Trading account, claim your deposit bonus*, and start exploring the possibilities.

*Terms & Conditions apply.

**Other fees may apply.

About Vantage

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset CFD broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 15 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

RISK WARNING : CFDs are complex instruments and carry a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Ensure you understand the risks before trading.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice, an offer, or solicitation of any financial products or services. The content is not intended for residents of any jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. Readers are advised to seek independent professional advice before making any investment or financial decisions. Any reliance you place on the information presented is strictly at your own risk.