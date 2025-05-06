Allianz Trade in Asia Pacific names Regional CEO

Rodrigo Jimenez to pick up Asia Pacific reins from Paul Flanagan

HONG KONG, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Allianz Trade in Asia Pacific is pleased to announce that Rodrigo Jimenez will take on the role of Asia Pacific Regional CEO on 1 October 2025. He will succeed Paul Flanagan who is retiring after a 34-year career with the global leader in trade credit insurance. Mr Jimenez will begin a three-month transition period from 1 July 2025 and officially take over the helm on 1 October 2025. This appointment is subject to standard regulatory approval requirements.



Mr Jimenez joined Allianz Trade in Brazil as CEO in 2014. Since 2021, he has been Regional Commercial Director for the Northern Europe region and being part of the Regional Management Team. In this role, he has developed and strengthened new distribution dynamics and strong synergies with the Risk department, which have in turn supported new business development and portfolio retention. He is also a keen advocate of digital transformation and has been closely involved in a number of crucial transformation projects in the Northern Europe region. Mr Jimenez holds an MBA degree from the Fundação Dom Cabral and a degree in Economics from the University of Sao Paulo.

On his appointment, Mr Jimenez says, “It is an incredibly exciting time to be joining the Asia Pacific region. I am inspired by the growth Asia Pacific has already achieved and the transformative journey ahead, with plans to extend our presence to Vietnam, the thirteenth market in the region. Paul has set the bar high, establishing a solid foundation for this expansion, based on an unwavering commitment to customer experience and operational excellence. I look forward to continuing this mission, reinforcing our leadership position and driving innovation that delivers lasting value to our clients and partners across the region. I would like to congratulate Paul on an exemplary 34-year career at Allianz Trade and wish him every happiness in his retirement.”

