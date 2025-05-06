Amid Global Economic Dynamics, BRI Records Profit of IDR 13.8 Trillion

JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Amid global economic dynamics, PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (IDX: BBRI) consistently demonstrates positive growth across all business segments. This growth contributed to BRI’s consolidated net profit in the first quarter of 2025, which reached IDR 13.80 trillion.



The BRI leadership team at the Q1 2025 Financial Performance Press Conference held in Jakarta on 30 April 2025

At the BRI Q1 2025 Financial Performance Press Conference, BRI President Director Hery Gunardi stated that amid global economic challenges, BRI Group managed to record a net profit of IDR 13.80 trillion and total assets reaching IDR 2,098.23 trillion, growing 5.49% year-on-year (YoY).

On credit distribution, BRI Micro Director Akhmad Purwakajaya explained that BRI recorded credit disbursement of IDR 1,373.66 trillion, growing 4.97% YoY.

“BRI’s MSME credit growth is supported by efforts to boost financial literacy and inclusion, including the expansion of AgenBRILink” he added.

Regarding credit quality, BRI Risk Management Director Mucharom explained that BRI’s credit growth is driven by the implementation of effective and prudent risk management in loan disbursement.

Additionally, BRI Network & Retail Funding Director Aquarius Rudianto elaborated on BRI’s Third-Party Funds (DPK) performance. “In terms of DPK, BRI managed to collect IDR 1,421.60 trillion. Low-cost funds (CASA) dominated BRI’s DPK collection with a proportion of 65.77%, or equivalent to IDR 934.95 trillion,” said Aquarius.

In terms of liquidity and capital, BRI still has room for stronger growth in the coming periods. “BRI’s positive performance through the end of March 2025 is also supported by adequate liquidity and strong capital. This is indicated by the bank’s Loan to Deposit Ratio (LDR) at 86.03% and a Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of 24.03%,” stated Viviana Dyah Ayu, BRI’s Director of Finance & Strategy.

For your information, BRI President Director Hery Gunardi, Director of Risk Management Mucharom, Director of Micro Business Akhmad Purwakajaya, and Director of Network & Retail Funding Aquarius Rudianto were appointed during the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGMS) on March 24, 2025, and may carry out their duties and functions in their respective positions upon obtaining approval from the OJK’s Fit and Proper Test assessment.

For more information about BANK BRI, visit www.bri.co.id