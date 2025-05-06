Canadian Solar Launches Cutting-Edge SolBank 3.0 Plus at Intersolar Europe

KITCHENER, ON, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Canadian Solar Inc. (the “Company” or “Canadian Solar”) (NASDAQ: CSIQ) today announced that e-STORAGE, which is part of the Company’s majority-owned subsidiary CSI Solar Co., Ltd. (“CSI Solar”), will officially launch its SolBank 3.0 Plus battery energy storage product at Intersolar Europe.

SolBank 3.0 Plus is e-STORAGE’s next technological advancement in its successful SolBank battery solutions product line offering. SolBank 3.0 Plus uses enhancements to the Lithium-Ion Phosphate (LFP) battery cell manufacturing processes to bring the battery performance to a new level over the already successful SolBank 3.0. In doing so, e-STORAGE can offer its customers a battery solution with a 25-year lifespan, a near zero battery degradation curve for the first four years, and up to 12,000 cycles at a 95% round-trip efficiency. SolBank 3.0 Plus can significantly reduce its customers’ operational costs by boosting overall lifetime energy throughput by over 13%.

Additional enhanced product features of the SolBank 3.0 Plus include its aerospace grade heat-resistant separator and upgraded and electrical protection systems, providing further enhanced safety over its demonstrated high safety standard and track record. The optimized design of the battery cooling system can reduce auxiliary load power consumption by up to 30% while providing a reduced decibel noise output superior to its competitive products. SolBank 3.0 Plus also utilizes active balancing technology down to cell level for battery performance optimization, operational health and monitoring.

Colin Parkin, President of e-STORAGE, stated, “SolBank 3.0 Plus is perfectly designed for integration into e-STORAGE ‘all-in-one’ battery energy storage solution, offering our customers a new leading-edge in safety and performance, continuously increasing the value and reliability of their deployed assets. This new product launch marks a major milestone in e-STORAGE’s commitment to innovation and excellence. With enhanced performance, safety, and operational efficiency, these innovations are designed to meet the growing needs of utility-scale energy storage projects worldwide and reaffirm Canadian Solar’s leadership in the energy storage industry.”

The SolBank 3.0 Plus will be showcased at Intersolar Europe from May 7 to 9 in Munich, Germany. Visit Canadian Solar’s booth A2.380 to learn more.

About Canadian Solar Inc.

Canadian Solar is one of the world’s largest solar technology and renewable energy companies. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Kitchener, Ontario, the Company is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules; provider of solar energy and battery energy storage solutions; and developer, owner, and operator of utility-scale solar power and battery energy storage projects. Over the past 24 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered nearly 150 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers across the world. Through its subsidiary e-STORAGE, Canadian Solar has shipped over 10 GWh of battery energy storage solutions to global markets as of December 31, 2024, boasting a US$3.2 billion contracted backlog as of December 31, 2024. Since entering the project development business in 2010, Canadian Solar has developed, built, and connected approximately 11.5 GWp of solar power projects and 4.5 GWh of battery energy storage projects globally. Its geographically diversified project development pipeline includes 25 GWp of solar and 75 GWh of battery energy storage capacity in various stages of development. Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar and renewable energy industry, having been publicly listed on the NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.

About e-STORAGE

e-STORAGE is a subsidiary of Canadian Solar and a leading company specializing in designing, manufacturing, and integrating battery energy storage systems for utility-scale applications. e-STORAGE offers proprietary battery energy storage solutions, comprehensive EPC services, and innovative solutions aimed at improving grid operations. Currently, e-STORAGE operates two fully automated, state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities with an annual battery production capacity of 20 GWh. For more info, please refer to the Media&PR section of www.csestorage.com and follow our LinkedIn page.

Safe Harbor/Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These statements are made under the “Safe Harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by such terms as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include general business, regulatory and economic conditions and the state of the solar power and battery energy storage market and industry; geopolitical tensions and conflicts, including impasses, sanctions and export controls; volatility, uncertainty, delays and disruptions related to global pandemics; supply chain disruptions; governmental support for the deployment of solar power and battery energy storage; future available supplies of silicon, solar wafers and lithium cells; demand for end-use products by consumers and inventory levels of such products in the supply chain; changes in demand from significant customers; changes in demand from major markets such as China, the U.S., Europe, Brazil and Japan; changes in effective tax rates; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; changes in corporate responsibility, especially environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) requirements; capacity utilization; level of competition; pricing pressure and declines in or failure to timely adjust average selling prices; delays in new product introduction; delays in utility-scale project approval process; delays in utility-scale project construction; delays in the completion of project sales; the pipeline of projects and timelines related to them; the ability of the parties to optimize value of that pipeline; continued success in technological innovations and delivery of products with the features that customers demand; shortage in supply of materials or capacity requirements; availability of financing; exchange and inflation rate fluctuations; litigation and other risks as described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F filed on April 30, 2025. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today’s date, unless otherwise stated, and Canadian Solar undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

CANADIAN SOLAR INC. INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Wina Huang

Investor Relations

Canadian Solar Inc.

investor@canadiansolar.com

e-STORAGE MEDIA CONTACT

marketing@csisolar.com