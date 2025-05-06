FIC Global Expands Optical Transceiver Business to Enable Innovation at the Speed of Light

TAIPEI, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — FIC Global Inc. (TWSE: 3701; FICG), a leading expert in packaging and installing semiconductors on optical modules for 16 years, today announced a significant expansion of its optical transceiver business to meet the rapidly evolving demands of silicon photonics optical transceivers for next-generation data center networking.



For information on FICG’s latest earnings and business updates, please visit: https://www.ficg.com.tw/en/financials-monthly-reports/

Empowering the 1.6T era

As AI-powered data centers scale in complexity and density, co-packaged optics (CPO) switches — highlighted recently at GTC 2025 — have emerged as a solution for ultra-fast intercommunication, reduced energy consumption, and minimal latency, with the new benchmark for data transmission speeds now 1.6 terabits (T) per second. Optical transceivers — key components that convert electrical signals into light data for transmission over fiber optic cables — are driving this transformation.

“Our expansion reinforces FICG’s role at the heart of the optical transceiver revolution,” commented Mr. Leo Chien, Chairman of FICG. “Powered by FICG’s cutting-edge manufacturing technology, competitive yields, and comprehensive capabilities, we are innovating at the speed of light to enable 1.6T and 3.2T.”

As part of the expansion, the company will announce new manufacturing facilities later this year.

A legacy of expertise, innovation, and collaboration

FICG’s leadership is built on a legacy of expertise in joint design manufacturing (JDM) for optical modules. Working closely with semiconductor makers upstream and optical transceiver customers downstream, the company leverages advanced techniques to package electronic and optical semiconductors and install them onto the core printed circuit boards (PCBs) of optical modules.

With experience in optical transceivers since 2008, these now represent over 50% of FICG’s revenue, and the company continues to grow:

In 2024, FICG achieved 17.5% market share in 800G and 1.6T optical transceivers and 20% market share in 400G optical transceivers. A key ecosystem player: FICG supplies major players worldwide and collaborates closely with chip manufacturers in Taiwan .

FICG supplies major players worldwide and collaborates closely with chip manufacturers in . Significant growth: To meet major sales growth recently, the company has tripled optical module production capacity over the past two years.

To meet major sales growth recently, the company has tripled optical module production capacity over the past two years. Future-forward innovation: FICG is actively innovating to prepare for transmission speeds to double from 1.6T to 3.2T.

Standing out through process leadership

As the backbone of silicon photonics, FICG maintains process leadership through advanced R&D capabilities, a unique combination of capabilities, and innovation in manufacturing technology. The company particularly stands out for its ability to integrate higher-tech manufacturing processes like 2.5D and 3D semiconductor packaging and bare-die flip chip installation with the more mainstream surface mount technology for the rest of a PCBA, enabling customers to consolidate and simplify their supply chains.

FICG is also recognized by global customers for precision and yield quality:

Ultra-high first-pass yield rates: For exceptional reliability

For exceptional reliability Ultra-fine component installation: Capable of installing component sizes such as 008004 (0.25×0.125 mm), 01005 (0.4×0.2 mm), and 0201 (0.6×0.3 mm) — almost as small as a hair’s breadth

Capable of installing component sizes such as 008004 (0.25×0.125 mm), 01005 (0.4×0.2 mm), and 0201 (0.6×0.3 mm) — almost as small as a hair’s breadth Rigorous quality control: Leveraging 3D X-ray and soldering testing for uncompromising standards

FICG’s excellence has earned it recognition from one customer as its leading optical transceiver brand supplier for three consecutive years, along with achievements such as CMMI Level 3 Maturity Certification and ranking 23rd worldwide in the MMI Top 50™ EMS Providers in 2024.

About FIC Global Inc.

FIC Global Inc. (TWSE: 3701) is a leading provider of optical transceivers, specializing in the semiconductor packaging and advanced printed circuit board (PCB) assembly. Formed by the integration of FIC, Ubiqconn and 3cems, FICG leverages a strong foundation of expertise to deliver innovative solutions. With expertise in optical modules since 2008, FICG has rapidly grown into a key player in the global supply chain, collaborating with major industry leaders worldwide and standing out for cutting-edge, high-yield manufacturing capabilities.

https://www.ficg.com.tw/en/