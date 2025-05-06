Interlace Breaks New Ground in Web3 Finance with CaaS at Token2049

NEW YORK, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On May 1st, the global blockchain industry event Token2049 concluded successfully, marking a significant moment for Web3 and fintech innovations. Interlace, a leading Web3 fintech company, made its debut at the event, capturing widespread attention with its cutting-edge Card-as-a-Service (CaaS) solution. The company showcased its deep industry insights and strategic expansion plans for the Middle East market, positioning itself as a key player in the region’s Web3 ecosystem. Interlace’s presence attracted a diverse range of stakeholders, including Web3 enterprises, industry pioneers, developers, institutional investors, and ecosystem partners.

Redefining what is possible in Web3 with Cards as a Service

As a global leader in financial infrastructure services, Interlace has consistently driven the integration of Web2 and Web3 ecosystems through technological innovation. At Token2049, the company highlighted its industry-leading CaaS solution, a comprehensive platform that simplifies the entire process from wallet management to card issuance.

Key features of the CaaS offering include:

30+ BIN Configurations : Enhancing flexibility for global financial compatibility.

: Enhancing flexibility for global financial compatibility. Wallet Deposit Address Generation : Providing seamless management of funds.

: Providing seamless management of funds. KYT (Know Your Transaction) Compliance : Ensuring secure, compliant crypto deposits.

: Ensuring secure, compliant crypto deposits. Cardholder KYC Verification : Available via API or custodial mode to validate user identity.

: Available via API or custodial mode to validate user identity. Built-in Risk Control and Anti-Fraud Systems : Protecting users and businesses from fraud.

: Protecting users and businesses from fraud. Regulatory-Compliant Custodial Infrastructure: Ensuring full transparency and security of fund flows.

These features come together to provide a robust solution that seamlessly bridges the gap between the Web3 world and traditional financial systems, enabling more secure, transparent, and accessible financial services.

White-Label Customization: Empowering Clients with Brand Differentiation

Interlace also offers a flexible white-label card solution that allows businesses and institutions to fully customize card designs, enabling them to build distinctive brand identities. With the Interlace CaaS solution, clients can issue both physical and virtual cards in as soon as two weeks, accelerating time-to-market for crypto-based financial products.

The cards are fully compatible with popular digital wallets, including Apple Pay and Google Wallet, facilitating seamless crypto-to-fiat conversions and empowering users to spend both crypto and fiat currencies effortlessly—anytime, anywhere. This functionality unlocks the true potential of on-chain assets, offering users a level of “spending freedom” previously unavailable.

Real-Time Experience with the Infinity Card

During Token2049, Interlace offered a hands-on demonstration of its flagship product, the Infinity Card, which provided attendees with a limited-time gift card. This allowed users to experience the seamless transition from on-chain asset management to off-chain spending. As one Web3 participant noted, “Interlace has simplified the complexities of on-chain asset liquidity and conversion into a globally accepted payment card. This is a pivotal step toward turning blockchain technology into a practical, mainstream financial tool.”



Interlace Breaks New Ground in Web3 Finance with CaaS at Token2049

Currently, the Interlace CaaS solution has been widely adopted by crypto exchanges, wallets, OTA platforms, AI companies, gaming firms, advertising platforms, and online subscription services. Notably, for Token2049, Interlace partnered with Web3 travel and lifestyle platform Umy, offering users exclusive discounts when booking flights and hotels in Dubai through Umy. Users could also pay with the Infinity Card using cryptocurrency, further demonstrating the compatibility of CaaS with traditional consumer scenarios.

Partnerships and Collaborations: Strengthening the Ecosystem

Interlace’s presence at Token2049 was not limited to the main event. The company actively engaged in key side events such as 1001 Crypto Nights and Hack Seasons Conference, where it networked with Web3 professionals, thought leaders, and potential collaborators. As part of its strategic efforts, Interlace also partnered with Umy, a Web3 travel and lifestyle platform. Through this collaboration, Interlace users were offered exclusive discounts on flights and hotel bookings, with the added benefit of paying with the Infinity Card using cryptocurrency. This partnership further demonstrates the compatibility of CaaS with traditional consumer scenarios, expanding the utility of crypto assets in everyday life.

Building a Middle East Strategy: Compliance as the Cornerstone of Growth

The Middle East has rapidly emerged as a strategic hub for global Web3 enterprises, driven by Dubai’s open regulatory environment and concentration of high-net-worth capital. Interlace’s debut at Token2049 marks a key milestone in its global expansion strategy, with a particular focus on the Middle East market. As CEO Michael Wu noted, “The Middle East is a core node in Interlace’s mission to build a global Web3 financial network. By combining our extensive compliance technology expertise with localized market needs, we are accelerating the integration of blockchain and traditional finance.”

At Token2049, Interlace was able to demonstrate its technical expertise and regulatory-compliant operational capabilities. As its expansion into the Middle East continues, Interlace aims to become a benchmark for the “Compliance + Technology” innovation model, driving the large-scale adoption of crypto payment services across industries such as consumer goods, trade, and travel.

Impressive Milestones and Future Outlook

Founded in 2019, Interlace has achieved PCI-DSS Level 1 certification, the highest security standard for card payments, and holds key international licenses, including Hong Kong TCSP, U.S. MSB, and Lithuania VASP. To date, Interlace has issued over 6 million cards, serving more than 7,500 enterprises, and processing over 60 million transactions annually. The company’s continuous growth and expansion highlight its dedication to building secure, compliant, and scalable solutions for the global Web3 financial ecosystem.