Luxury Dining Series by Marriott International Returns in 2025

Expanding from six to seven properties in Asia Pacific, the 2025 series will offer a gastronomic reinterpretation of traditional flavors and forgotten ingredients

SINGAPORE, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Following last year’s tremendous success, The Luxury Group by Marriott International is proud to announce the highly anticipated return of the Luxury Dining Series. Taking place from July to September, the multi-city regional dining series in 2025 continues to invite discerning travelers and dining enthusiasts to embark on an extraordinary gastronomic journey celebrating the revival of lost flavors and culinary traditions.



Luxury Dining Series by Marriott International

Inspired by the findings from the Future of Food 2025 report, this year’s theme of Forgotten Flavors celebrates the art of culinary history and will explore time-honored techniques and innovative culinary experimentation at seven handpicked hotels. The locations of the 2025 series include The St. Regis Osaka, JW Marriott Jeju Resort & Spa, JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige GolfshireResort & Spa, The Ritz-Carlton, Perth, The St. Regis Singapore, The St. Regis Jakarta, and the newly opened The Ritz-Carlton, Bangkok.

Renowned chefs and mixologists from across Marriott International’s global portfolio will unite, pairing masters of tradition with contemporary visionaries, to resurrect lost, neglected, and overlooked ingredients. Guests can look forward to a carefully curated gastronomic experience where every plate will offer a taste of the past, reimagined for today’s palate.

The full schedule of the series is as follows:

Japan – July 11-13 – The St. Regis Osaka

Korea – July 17-20 – JW Marriott Jeju Resort & Spa

India – July 31- August 3 – JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa

Australia – August 15-17 – The Ritz-Carlton, Perth

Singapore – August 29-31 – The St. Regis Singapore

Indonesia – September 11-13 – The St. Regis Jakarta

Thailand – September 25-28 – The Ritz-Carlton, Bangkok

More details on programming will be announced soon. Please visit the website for more information – https://www.marriott.com/en-us/marriott-brands/portfolio/luxury-dining-series.mi

Video and high-resolution images can be downloaded here

