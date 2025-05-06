TTEC Expands India Operations with New Mohali Customer Experience Center, Adding 400 New Jobs

AUSTIN, Texas and MOHALI, India, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading global customer experience (CX) technology and services innovator, today announced the expansion of its India operations with a new customer experience center in Mohali, also known as Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (SAS Nagar).

This expansion will create 400 new jobs to support a major U.S.-based healthcare organization, with capacity to grow and serve additional clients as TTEC expands in the region.

President of TTEC Engage John Abou commented: “Today’s customer experience leaders are looking for smarter, more agile ways to deliver value—and digital first CX programs are the answer. By combining the unique knowledge of our front-line teams with the precision of AI-powered insights, our new Mohali Customer Experience Center will enable clients to elevate outcomes, streamline operations, and do so with speed, efficiency, and confidence.”

TTEC chose Mohali for its expansion due to the region’s scalable, English-proficient talent pool and strong cultural alignment with the company’s service-first mindset. Local values like seva (selfless service) and community cohesion naturally support TTEC’s human-centered approach to customer experience.

TTEC’s Mohali Customer Experience Center will initially operate from C-205, Phase 8B, Industrial Area, Sector 74, Mohali, Punjab 140308. The company anticipates moving in August to Quark City, an IT and tech hub located in Mohali.

New hires at TTEC’s state-of-the-art Mohali Customer Experience Center will leverage the company’s latest AI-enabled technology to deliver seamless, human-centric service experiences. This includes TTEC Perform, an AI-powered performance enablement platform that helps frontline teams continually improve; TTEC Let Me Know, a generative AI tool that speeds knowledge retrieval to improve the customer and employee experience; and TTEC Clarity, which improves communication through accent softening and voice-to-voice translation.

“We’re thrilled to continue our growth in India with this expansion into Mohali,” said TTEC Engage Senior Vice President of Asia Pacific Operations Arnab Ray. “This investment reflects both the incredible talent in the region and TTEC’s continued commitment to delivering exceptional experiences for our clients and their customers.”

This move builds upon TTEC’s significant growth in India, where the company has been operating for 24 years. In 2024, TTEC celebrated the one-year anniversaries of its Mumbai Customer Experience Center and Hyderabad Digital Innovation Studio, adding 800 positions to support these facilities. With approximately 3,500 employees across India, including sites in Ahmedabad and Chennai, TTEC continues to invest in the region’s talent and infrastructure.

Interested candidates can learn more about TTEC’s Mohali location here and can explore and apply to open positions here.

