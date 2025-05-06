Unlocking innovation: Endeavour Energy and mPrest expand partnership to enhance management of community batteries

SYDNEY and TEL AVIV, Israel, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Endeavour Energy and mPrest today announced the expansion of their strategic collaboration to deliver a dynamic market-network approach to energy storage and flexibility which enables customers, retailers and networks to work together to maximise the value of local energy resources.

At the heart of this expanded partnership is the broader deployment of mPrest’s Distributed Energy Resource Management System (mDERMS), which enables real-time monitoring and control of Endeavour Energy’s growing fleet of community batteries.

The mDERMS platform enables real-time optimisation of both network assets and customer-owned technologies such as rooftop solar and batteries, with advanced visibility, forecasting, and control over local demand, generation, and grid constraints – supporting smarter use of locally generated renewables while enhancing power quality, reliability, and energy flow efficiency.

By providing real-time data access to energy retailers and aggregators, the platform creates opportunities for innovative new products that expand customer choice, flexibility, and engagement to enhance participation in broader energy markets, helping to maximise customers’ use of renewable energy and strengthen grid stability.

Endeavour Energy has already deployed mDERMS to oversee its community microgrid and Virtual Power Plant (VPP) in Bawley Point and Kioloa on the NSW South Coast. This next phase will scale those capabilities to support one of New South Wales’ largest community battery initiatives.

In partnership with the Australian Government, Endeavour Energy is deploying the largest community battery program in NSW and is nearing completion in the rollout of 76 community batteries across 33 suburbs to give households access to more affordable, sustainable energy through shared renewable storage.

The integration of MPrest’s mDERMS solution will mark another significant step toward a smarter, more sustainable energy future for Endeavour Energy customers by supporting innovation and creating more flexibility in local energy markets.

Quotes attributable to Endeavour Energy

Endeavour Energy’s General Manager Future Grid and Asset Management, Colin Crisafulli: “Our vision is to lead the transition to smarter, more sustainable energy solutions which provide our customers with greater choices and access to renewable energy options for a more sustainable energy future.In partnership with the Federal Government, we are delivering the largest community battery program in NSW, and this extended partnership with mPrest will further enhance local grid resilience by increasing Customer Energy Resources hosting capacity as well as providing opportunities for retailers and aggregators to desing new products and services for our customers.”

Quotes attributable to mPrest

mPrest Chief Executive Officer Natan Barak: echoed this sentiment, noting that the development of this critical use case demonstrates the depth of collaboration between both companies. “Now is the time for transformative change in the energy landscape, and we are proud to partner with Endeavour Energy to empower communities for a sustainable energy future,” he said. Additionally, this distinct use case highlights additional mDERMS capabilities, providing support and advantages for utilities, VPPs, retailers, C&I sectors, and customers alike.

mPrest Chief Commercial Officer Ron Halpern: highlighted the significance of the Australian market, “We are honoured to play a pivotal role in supporting Australia’s leading renewable energy sector through key initiatives such as Endeavour Energy’s microgrid and community battery projects. As the global market evolves, Australia’s advancements in renewable CER/DER and DERMS will serve as a model for others to follow.”

