Xiao-I Corporation Expands Strategic Partnership with AIA China Through RMB 3-4 Million AI Solutions Deal

SHANGHAI, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ: AIXI), a leading AI enterprise, announced the expansion of its partnership with AIA China, a leading insurance provider, through a one-year contract valued at RMB 3–4 million. This collaboration underscores Xiao-I’s position as a pioneer in delivering end-to-end AI-driven customer service solutions powered by its proprietary Hua Zang Large Language Model (LLM).

Key Highlights of the Collaboration

Full-Scale AI Customer Service Ecosystem: The agreement encompasses Xiao-I’s flagship solutions, including an Intelligent Dialogue Robot, Live Chat Platform, AI-Powered Seat Assistant, Knowledge Fusion System, and Outbound Call Integration. All modules are seamlessly integrated and driven by the Hua Zang LLM, ensuring unified intelligence across voice, text, and data interactions.

Technology Differentiation with Hua Zang LLM: Unlike conventional AI tools, Xiao-I’s solutions leverage the Hua Zang LLM’s advanced natural language processing (NLP) capabilities to enable context-aware conversations, real-time decision support for agents, and dynamic knowledge base optimization. This ensures AIA’s customers receive hyper-personalized service while reducing operational friction.

All solutions are unified under the Hua Zang LLM, ensuring scalability, accuracy, and adaptability to complex business scenarios. This holistic approach eliminates siloed systems, offering AIA China a future-proof infrastructure for customer service excellence.

Leadership Commentary

“Renewing this partnership reflects AIA China’s trust in our ability to deliver transformative AI solutions,” said Spokesperson of Xiao-I Corporation. “By embedding Hua Zang LLM across all services, we empower clients to achieve operational agility while maintaining a human-centric customer experience.”

About Xiao-I Corporation

Xiao-I Corporation is a leading cognitive intelligence enterprise in China that offers a diverse range of business solutions and services in artificial intelligence, covering natural language processing, voice and image recognition, machine learning, and affective computing. Since its inception in 2001, the Company has developed an extensive portfolio of cognitive intelligence technologies that are highly suitable and have been applied to a wide variety of business cases. Xiao-I powers its cognitive intelligence products and services with its cutting-edge, proprietary AI technologies to enable and promote industrial digitization, intelligent upgrading, and transformation. For more information, please visit: www.xiaoi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company’s ability to achieve its goals and strategies, the Company’s future business development and plans for future business development, including its financial conditions and results of operations, product and service demand and acceptance, reputation and brand, the impact of competition and pricing, changes in technology, government regulations, fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China, and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including under the section entitled “Risk Factors” in its annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 30, 2024, as well as its current reports on Form 6-K and other filings, all of which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Ms. Berry Xia

Email: ir@xiaoi.com