ZKH Group Limited to Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 20, 2025

SHANGHAI, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ZKH Group Limited (“ZKH” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ZKH), a leading maintenance, repair and operations (“MRO”) procurement service platform in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025, on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, before the open of the U.S. markets.

The Company’s management will hold an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 20, 2025 at 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong Time) to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States (toll free): +1-888-317-6003 International: +1-412-317-6061 Mainland China (toll free): 400-120-6115 Hong Kong (toll free): 800-963-976 Hong Kong: +852-5808-1995 Access Code: 0116526

A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone one hour after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until May 27, 2025:

United States: +1-877-344-7529 International: +1-412-317-0088 Replay Access Code: 1341836

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.zkh.com.

About ZKH Group Limited

ZKH Group Limited (NYSE: ZKH) is a leading MRO procurement service platform in China, underpinned by robust supply chain capabilities and dedicated to serving customers globally through a product-led, agentic AI-driven approach. Through its primary online platforms, the ZKH platform and the GBB platform, along with innovative technology and extensive industry expertise, the Company provides bespoke MRO procurement solutions to a diverse and loyal customer base. These solutions encompass hyper-personalized product curation from a comprehensive selection of quality products at competitive prices. Additionally, the Company ensures timely and reliable product delivery through professional fulfillment services. By focusing on reducing procurement costs and addressing management efficiency challenges, ZKH is transforming the opaque MRO procurement process and empowering all stakeholders across the value chain.

For more information, please visit https://ir.zkh.com.

