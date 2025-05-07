AXA Partners with Hong Kong Swimming Academy Promoting Local Swimming Development and Fostering a Healthier Community

HONG KONG, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — AXA Hong Kong and Macau (“AXA”) is thrilled to announce that it has become the Principal Partner of the Hong Kong Swimming Academy (HKSA), to join forces promote the development of swimming in Hong Kong. This collaboration aims to inspire and nurture the city’s next generation of swimming talent while encouraging broader participation in this popular and health-enhancing sport. The initiative reflects AXA’s ongoing commitment to promoting healthy lifestyles and building more resilient communities.

The Hong Kong Swimming Academy was founded in 2018 by Mr Alex Fong, a former member of the Hong Kong, China Swimming Delegation. The academy is dedicated to promoting swimming and nurturing promising professional swimmers. HKSA goes beyond teaching swimming techniques, placing strong emphasis on ensuring students enjoy the learning process, build confidence, and develop a positive and proactive mindset. It is also committed to inclusivity, offering support to individuals from low-income families and those with special needs.

AXA has long been an active supporter of sports development. Over the years, it has launched various initiatives to cultivate young sporting talents across different sectors and promote public wellness, including becoming the Official Global Training Partner of Liverpool FC in 2018. Through the collaboration with HKSA, AXA aims to fully support the academy in promoting swimming, a sport widely enjoyed by Hong Kong citizens. The goal is to nurture elite swimmers while encouraging greater participation in swimming across the community. This initiative further reflects AXA’s commitment to supporting diverse sports development, empowering young athletes to pursue their dreams, and encouraging active lifestyles in the community – all in pursuit of building a healthier, more vibrant society.

Angela Wong, Chief Marketing and Customer Officer, AXA Hong Kong and Macau, said, ” AXA has always been advocating our brand spirit of ‘Know You Can’, striving to be a reliable partner who helps our customers feel more confident in achieving their goals. We firmly believe that everyone has the potential to push beyond their limits and achieve excellence, a philosophy that aligns perfectly with the Hong Kong Swimming Academy. Through this collaboration, we aim to promote an active and healthy lifestyle among young people, support the development of local swimming, and help Hong Kong’s young athletes shine on the world stage. We are convinced that sports not only enhance physical and mental well-being but also foster positive social development.”

Alex Fong, Founder of the Hong Kong Swimming Academy, said, “We are delighted to partner with AXA to create more opportunities for young swimmers in Hong Kong and help them achieve their dreams. GO PARK Sai Sha is Sun Hung Kai Properties’ largest integrated development in recent years, combining sports, entertainment, dining, and leisure activities in its sports and commercial complex. Our establishment of a swimming academy at GO PARK Sai Sha not only provides a dedicated training venue for swimming enthusiasts in the area but also offers comprehensive facilities. More importantly, this location brings together the strengths of numerous sports associations and professional schools, making it an ideal platform to promote sports for all.”

The HKSA enjoys a strategic location next to AXA Dreamland, a prominent landmark within GO PARK Sai Sha sponsored by AXA. AXA Dreamland, inaugurated in May 2024, is a flagship indoor multipurpose venue supporting local cultural and arts industries and sports development through medium- to small-scale events and competitions. It serves as a platform for enthusiasts to realise their dreams. Located close to AXA Dreamland, the HKSA amplifies the impact of community activities, fostering greater opportunities for promoting fitness. The partnership commenced with a grand Opening Aquatic Sports Day hosted by the HKSA at GO PARK Sai Sha on May 1, 2025. The lively atmosphere drew in close to 1,000 parents and children to participate and celebrate the event, marking the start of the partnership, and setting the stage for an exciting long-term collaboration between both parties.



Ms. Angela Wong, Chief Marketing and Customer Officer of AXA Hong Kong and Macau, partners with Mr. Alex Fong, founder of the Hong Kong Swimming Academy, to advance swimming sports in Hong Kong.

About AXA Hong Kong and Macau

AXA Hong Kong and Macau is a member of the AXA Group, a leading global insurer with presence in 50 markets and serving 95 million customers worldwide. Our purpose is to act for human progress by protecting what matters.

As one of the most diversified insurers in Hong Kong, we offer integrated solutions across Life, Health and General Insurance. We are the largest General Insurance provider and a major Health and Employee Benefits provider. Our aim is to not only be the insurer to provide comprehensive protection to our customers, but also a holistic partner to the individuals, businesses and community we serve. At the core of our service commitment is continuous product & service innovation and customer experience enrichment, which is achieved through actively listening to our customers’ needs and leveraging and investing in technology and digital transformation.

We embrace our responsibility to be a driving force against climate change and a force for good to create shared value for our community. We are proud to be the first to address the importance of mental health through different products and services and thought leading iconic research. Our overall Sustainability Strategy, with emphasis on climate strategy and biodiversity commitment, is developed based on TCFD recommendations. We are committed to integrating environmental, social and governance factors across our business and strive to contribute to a sustainable future through 3 distinct roles – as an investor, insurer and an exemplary company.

About the Hong Kong Swimming Academy

The Hong Kong Swimming Academy (HKSA) is committed to providing professional and high-quality swimming training programs suitable for individuals of all ages and swimming abilities. The academy not only focuses on teaching swimming techniques but also emphasises cultivating students’ confidence, a positive outlook on life, and a passion for swimming. HKSA places great importance on inclusivity, offering dedicated support to low-income families and individuals with special needs, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the joy of learning to swim. Additionally, the academy has established a professional swim team to provide a clear development pathway for students aspiring to become professional athletes, helping them achieve their goals and succeed.

