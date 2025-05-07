DUBAI, UAE, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit , the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has announced the launch of its Gold Exclusive Trading Zone, offering users a unique opportunity to trade gold alongside crypto assets and compete for a share of an $800,000 prize pool. This initiative marks the first time Bybit enables users to trade gold with USDT across multiple platforms in one seamless experience, further solidifying its position at the forefront of financial innovation.



Bybit Launches Gold Exclusive Trading Zone With $800,000 Prize Pool

The campaign follows a record-breaking surge in gold prices and represents Bybit’s latest move to bridge traditional financial assets with digital innovation. From now through June 10, 2025, Bybit users can now trade traditional gold pairs such as XAU/AUT+, XAU/EUR+, XAU/JPY+, and XAU/USD+ with USDT via Bybit Gold & FX. Additional options include trading XAUT on Spot or PAXG/XAUT on Derivatives. Those interested in yield opportunities can subscribe to XAUT Flexible Savings or invest in XAUT Dual Assets for more sophisticated strategies.

Participants who complete gold trading tasks will be eligible for a range of exclusive rewards, including luxury gold rings, gold coins, and generous USDT airdrops. Each completed task earns users a lucky draw ticket, increasing their chances of winning as their trading activity grows.

“This launch is a powerful step forward in our mission to integrate the best of traditional finance with the speed and accessibility of crypto,” said Shunyet Jan, Head of Derivatives Business and Institutional Sales at Bybit. “Bybit’s Gold Exclusive Trading Zone gives users a seamless way to engage with gold, earn rewards, and diversify their portfolios in one unified platform.”

The Gold Exclusive Trading Zone is open to eligible users who complete Identity Verification Level 1 and reside in supported jurisdictions. All prizes, including physical items, will be distributed in the equivalent USDT value through the Bybit Rewards Hub.

Full campaign details and terms can be found on Bybit’s official campaign page .

