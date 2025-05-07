EcoFlow Launches STREAM Series, the First U.S. Plug-and-Play Home Solar System Designed for Apartments and Condos in Addition to Single Family Homes

STREAM Series lets more people than ever enjoy solar power’s benefits of lower utility bills and home backup energy with an easy DIY setup

SEATTLE, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — EcoFlow, a leading portable power and eco-friendly energy solutions company, today introduces STREAM Series, the first plug-and-play home solar system available in the U.S. with a battery that can power your home.

Designed for homes with backyards, multifamily apartments and condos, STREAM Series can help cut electricity bills by harnessing solar energy for daily use. The system can be purchased with or without a battery. The battery version, STREAM Ultra, helps maximize energy savings and can provide critical backup power during a blackout.

STREAM will be available in Utah at launch, with plans to roll out this new product category in other states in the future. Utah’s rising electricity rates, strong solar potential and growing percentage of multi-family dwellings make STREAM Series a great option for residents seeking a plug-and-play, DIY solar solution with no installation, no complex setup and no utility approval needed.

“By launching Stream Series in Utah, we’re taking the first step in making renewable energy simple and accessible for people in the U.S. who have not been able to enjoy the benefits of residential solar,” said Brian Essenmacher, head of North American business development at EcoFlow.

“We’ve successfully launched this solution across Europe over the past two years with more than 120,000 units sold,” Essenmahcer said. “We’re now applying our global experience to bring flexible solar options to Americans beyond just single family homes. Plug-and-play home solar systems allow people to save on electric bills while avoiding the high costs, permitting and months-long installation timelines of traditional systems.”

How Does STREAM Series Work?

The EcoFlow STREAM series includes two key products: STREAM Ultra and STREAM Microinverter. The STREAM Ultra is a 1.92kWh solar battery with a built-in grid-tied microinverter — the first of its kind in the industry. The Microinverter converts solar energy directly into grid-ready electricity without energy storage capability.

The STREAM Ultra battery maximizes energy savings by storing excess solar power collected during daylight hours and making it available for regular use later or in the event of a power outage. STREAM Ultra can also collect 2000W of solar input, with 1,200W being directly fed into your home via the built-in microinverter, while any excess energy is stored in the battery.

For homes without energy storage needs, the optional standalone STREAM Microinverter converts solar energy directly into the home via a standard AC wall outlet up to 1,200W output. This energy is instantly available for use, helping to lower reliance on the grid and reduce utility bills.

This flexible system allows residents to position solar panels on balconies, patios, backyards and other outdoor spaces and harness their power in three configurations:

STREAM Ultra: Up to 2,000W of total solar input with up to 1,200W of it going directly to the home and the remainder for battery charging.

STREAM Microinverter: Up to 1,200W of solar power going directly to the home.

STREAM Ultra + STREAM Microinverter: Up to 3,200W of total solar input with up to 1,200W going directly to the home and up to 2,000W for battery charging.

Ultimate Electricity Cost Savings & Expandability

With one EcoFlow STREAM Ultra and one Microinverter, this plug-and-play setup can provide more than 6,000kWh of electricity per year, supplying approximately half of the average U.S. household’s needs and cutting bills by as much as $1,027 annually [note].

When multiple Ultra batteries are connected, the modular setup can expand from 1.92kWh to 11.52kWh and allows flexible battery placement. Powered by an AI-driven solar network, multiple batteries can work in sync — no matter where they’re located — to extend runtime, minimize grid reliance and eliminate solar waste. With its plug-and-play setup and intelligent energy flow management, households move closer to energy independence and zero electricity bills.

Smart Design. Smarter Energy Management

Built for long-lasting performance and everyday ease, STREAM Series features a clean, compact design that integrates seamlessly into modern homes. STREAM Ultra’s durable LFP battery retains 70% capacity even after 6,000 cycles and operates reliably in extreme temperatures down to -14°F. With a NEMA 4 rating for the Ultra battery and NEMA 6 for the Microinverter, the system is built to handle both indoor and outdoor conditions. Built-in safety mechanisms continuously monitor energy loads in real time, automatically adjusting power to stay within the 1200W limit and prevent tripping household circuits.

The STREAM Series is compatible with EcoFlow OASIS, an AI-powered energy management platform available through the EcoFlow app, designed to maximize home energy storage, prepare for weather-related power outages and reduce electric bills.

EcoFlow OASIS tracks real-time usage, generates detailed power usage reports, automatically optimizes charging based on Time-of-Use electricity pricing and provides smart recommendations to help lower costs. It also includes a multilingual 24/7 AI assistant that keeps users informed and in control and can answer product-related questions. With this intelligent layer, users gain full visibility and control over their energy production and consumption, making smarter energy decisions easier than ever.

Pricing & Availability

EcoFlow’s STREAM Series will be available for pre-order starting May 7 at an early-bird price, with official availability launching on July 14. To take advantage of the early-bird price, simply sign up with your email between May 7 and July 14. The early-bird offer will be valid until July 31.

*With dedicated 15A circuit.

Product Early-Bird Price MSRP STREAM Ultra (battery) $1199 $1899 STREAM Microinverter $299 $599 STREAM Ultra and Microinverter $1459 $2399

About EcoFlow:

EcoFlow is a leading provider of eco-friendly energy solutions, committed to powering a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow has aimed to be the FIRST in power solutions — Flexible, Innovative, Reliable, Simple, and Thorough — for individuals and families, whether at home, outdoors or on the go. With a smart manufacturing center in China, and headquarters in the USA, Germany and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered over 5 million users in 140 markets worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.ecoflow.com/us.