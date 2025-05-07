Hong Kong Baptist University Affiliated School Wong Kam Fai Secondary and Primary School Students Earn Honorable Mention in Asia Pacific in the Otis Made to Move Communities™ Challenge

– School awarded HK$58,000 grant to advance STEM programming

HONG KONG, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A team of students from Hong Kong Baptist University Affiliated School Wong Kam Fai Secondary and Primary School has received an honorable mention, securing the third place in the Otis Asia Pacific region in the Otis Made to Move Communities student challenge, a competition in which students apply principles of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) to propose solutions to real-world urban mobility issues.

Over the last several months, the students, with the guidance of Otis volunteer mentors, designed solutions leveraging AI technology aimed at enabling more inclusive mobility in their communities, and presented their ideas to Otis judges from the Otis Asia Pacific region. Otis is the world’s leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

Their solution of using AI to assist visually impaired residents in navigating more easily on a minibus received an honorable mention in the region, and earned the school a HK$58,000 grant to advance STEM programming.

“We are deeply grateful to Otis for providing this invaluable opportunity through the Made to Move Communities program. Our students have had an incredible experience learning from the Otis mentors and applying their STEM knowledge to tackle real-world mobility challenges. The third-place finish in the Asia Pacific regional competition shows their dedication and innovation, as they worked tirelessly to develop an AI-powered solution enhancing accessibility and inclusivity in urban transportation,” said Acting Deputy Principal cum Director of International Division, Ms Jacqui Koo. “This recognition not only validates their hard work but also inspires them to continue exploring STEM fields and making a positive impact in their community. The HK$58,000 grant accompanying this achievement will be instrumental in advancing our STEM programmes, enabling further investment in resources and experiences that nurture the next generation of problem-solvers and innovators. As a school that advocates and encourages students to embrace the spirit of “Strive for Excellence, Dare to Challenge,” we are thrilled to see them engage so passionately and look forward to building on this success in future competitions.”

“I would like to congratulate the Hong Kong Baptist University Affiliated School Wong Kam Fai Secondary and Primary School on their impressive achievement,” said Michael Lee, SVP of Service, Otis Greater China, and Managing Director of Otis Hong Kong, Macau & Taiwan. “This is the fifth year for HMT to join the MTMC challenge. I am always inspired by the creativity, commitment, and skill demonstrated by the student team. We hope that this experience has sparked a passion in them and other students in the program to continue exploring STEM fields. At the same time, I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to our Otis volunteers for their great support of the program.”

About the Made to Move Communities challenge

Launched in 2020, the Made to Move Communities challenge engages young minds to explore real-world urbanization challenges and develop innovative solutions with the potential to create more connected communities and improve mobility for all. This initiative brings together students, educators, and Otis colleagues as mentors with the goals of advancing STEM and leadership skills to help build the next generation of talent, ensuring future workforce readiness, and sustaining innovation.

Each year, the program focuses on a different theme that aligns with global priorities, such as sustainability, accessibility or technology. This year’s theme had students incorporate Artificial Intelligence into their proposals. Students are encouraged to think critically and creatively, applying STEM principles to address mobility-related issues. Through workshops, mentorship, and collaboration, participants gain valuable insights and skills that prepare them for future careers while making a positive impact on society. Participating schools also receive grants at the conclusion of the program to support ongoing STEM education.

This year, more than 250 students globally from dozens of schools participated in the challenge. To date, the Made to Move Communities program has reached more than 1,000 student participants, involved more than 950 Otis volunteer mentors, and delivered nearly 90 grants totalling over $1 million to support ongoing STEM education at participating schools.

To learn more about the Made to Move Communities challenge, visit www.otis.com/mtmc.