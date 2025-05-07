INIU Partners with Boulanger to Launch Innovative Charging Products in France

PARIS, FRANCE – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 May 2025 – INIU has expanded its partnership with France’s leading electronics retailer Boulanger , making its latest innovations—MagPro Slim 5K/10K, Pocket Pro 10K 45W, and Leopard Magnetic Cable 100W—available in stores and online.

“We’re thrilled to bring INIU’s most advanced charging innovations to even more French consumers through our expanded partnership with Boulanger,” said Victor Rosière, Sales Director France at INIU. “This is a key milestone in our commitment to make next-gen power solutions accessible and stylish.”

A Perfect Blend of Power and Portability: INIU MagPro Slim 5K/10K

The MagPro Slim series redefines mobile charging with its ultra-slim profile and fast power. The 5K model is just 0.9cm thin, delivering 15W Qi2 wireless charging (iPhone 16 to 40% in 25 minutes) and 20W PD wired charging. A foldable stand adds hands-free convenience anywhere.

For more juice, the 10K model brings larger capacity with upgraded 45W PD fast charging (iPhone 16 to 51% in 22 minutes).It can power three devices simultaneously, making it a perfect match for your entire Apple lineup.

Ultra-Portable with 45W Fast Charging: Pocket Pro 10K 45W

As the smallest 10,000mAh 45W power bank on the market—just one-third the size of a phone—the Pocket Pro is effortlessly portable yet impressively powerful. It features a built-in USB-C cable and handy strap for easy bag attachment, while supporting dual-device fast charging. Power your iPhone 16 to 60% in just 25 minutes. Compatible with a wide range of devices, including iPads and AirPods, it intelligently adjusts output to protect smaller batteries—keeping you powered and connected, hassle-free, wherever you go.

Power and Order, Redefined: Leopard Magnetic Cable 100W

The Leopard Magnetic Cable 100W blends fast power and organization. Supporting 100W PD fast charging, it boosts MacBook Pro battery 60% in 45 minutes. Its magnetic auto-winding design keeps it tangle-free, while FLYWEAVE nylon and Emarker chip ensure durability and safe power delivery.

About INIU

Founded in 2017, INIU is a leading innovator in power solutions, serving over 40 million users in 174 countries. Honored with iF Design, Red Dot, and CES Innovation Awards, INIU integrates innovations like TinyCell and HyperStack—making products 25% smaller, 15% lighter, and 10% more efficient than others.