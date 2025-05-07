More Power, More Convenience, Less Hassle: Roborock Expands Entry-Range Lineup

Roborock expands the Q Series with the launch of the Q7T+, Q10V+ and Q7B robot vacuums, bringing premium features to more Australian homes.

SYDNEY, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Roborock , a global leader in ultra-intelligent home robotics, continues to redefine expectations for entry-range robot vacuums with the Australian launch of the Q10V+, Q7T+ and Q7B. These powerful additions to the Q Series deliver robust performance and premium features at a more accessible price point – giving Australian households an effortless path to cleaner living.

“ At Roborock, our mission has always been to make smart cleaning solutions more accessible, and that means delivering meaningful innovation at every level,” said Richard Chang, Founder & CEO of Roborock. “With these latest additions to the Q Series, we’re proud to bring flagship-level performance and intelligent design to more Australian households at a price that doesn’t compromise on quality. Through in-depth customer research, we know convenience is key – many people simply want to set their vacuum and forget it. These new models are built for exactly that: reliable, hands-free cleaning that fits seamlessly into everyday life.“

Whether it’s battling pet hair, daily dust, or hard-to-reach corners, the Q10V+, Q7T+ and Q7B are built to handle it all – giving Australians more time to focus on what matters most.

Roborock Q10V+ – High Performance Meets Hands-Free Convenience

The Q10V+ brings flagship-level performance to a broader audience, delivering a powerful 10,000Pa of HyperForce® suction – capable of extracting dirt and debris from even the thickest carpets and hard-to-reach corners. This cleaning power is matched by Roborock’s Dual Anti-Tangle System, which combines the DuoDivide® main brush and FlexiArm Arc side brush to actively prevent hair wrap and reduce brush maintenance.

Smart navigation is enabled by Reactive Tech Obstacle Avoidance, allowing the Q10V+ to glide effortlessly around everyday household items without getting stuck. The device also features Roborock’s advanced VibraRise® 2.0 sonic mopping system, a technology previously only available in Roborock’s flagship S-Series lineup, which scrubs floors at up to 3,000 times per minute and automatically lifts when carpet is detected – ensuring a truly hygienic, mess-free clean.

To complete the hands-free experience, the Q10V+ comes with Roborock’s RockDock® Plus self-emptying dock that stores dust for up to 7 weeks, minimising the need for manual intervention and making this model ideal for those seeking a powerful, all-in-one floor care solution.

Roborock Q7T+ – Smart Cleaning Power at an Accessible Price

From daily dust to stubborn dirt, the Q7T+ is engineered to handle everyday messes with ease, all at an entry-range price point that doesn’t compromise on performance. Delivering a robust 10,000Pa of HyperForce® suction, the Q7T+ offers a deep, efficient cleaning across all floor types from hardwood to carpet. It shares the same innovative Dual Anti-Tangle System found in the Q10V+, delivering both tangle-free maintenance and a deeper, more hygienic clean—making it a perfect choice for pet owners and busy families alike.

Powered by Roborock’s advanced PreciSense® LiDAR Navigation, the Q7T+ maps your home with pinpoint accuracy to ensure efficient, methodical cleaning every time. With the Flexible App Control via the Roborock app, users can easily set custom routines, adjust suction levels, and even zone-clean specific areas—all from their smartphone.

Compatible with Roborock’s Auto-Empty RockDock® Plus, the Q7T+ offers a truly hands-free cleaning experience, helping busy households maintain clean floors with minimal effort.

Roborock Q7B — Essential Performance, Everyday Value

Completing the refreshed Q Series lineup is the Roborock Q7B, offering a solid balance of power and simplicity for users seeking reliable cleaning at an affordable price point.



Q7B

This advanced system vacuums and mops simultaneously, capturing fine dust that vacuuming alone might miss. With three adjustable water flow levels, you can customize the cleaning intensity to suit your needs.

With 8,000 Pa HyperForce® suction for everyday messes, it features the same innovative features found in Roborock’s premium models, including Roborock’s trusted Dual Anti-Tangle System to minimise hair wrap, and Roborock’s advanced PreciSense® LiDAR Navigation.

With dependable performance across all floor types, the Q7B is ideal for first-time robot vacuum owners or those looking to upgrade to a smarter clean on a budget.

Pricing and availability

The Q10V+, Q7T+ and Q7B will be available in Australia from 7May 2025 through Roborock’s Official Online Store and Participating Online Retailers .

Roborock Q10V+ RRP: $1,299 AUD

Roborock Q7T+ RRP: $799 AUD

Roborock Q7B RRP: $399 AUD

For more information, visit: https://au.roborock.com

About Roborock

Roborock is a leading smart cleaning brand renowned for its intelligent cleaning solutions. With a steadfast dedication to becoming a global leader in smart appliances, Roborock enriches lives with its innovative line of robotic, cordless, wet/dry vacuum cleaners, and washer-dryers. Rooted in a user-centric approach, our R&D-driven solutions cater to diverse cleaning needs in over 15 million homes across 170+ countries. Headquartered in Beijing and with strategic subsidiaries worldwide, including the United States, Japan, Germany, and Australia, Roborock is committed to simplifying the way the world cleans.