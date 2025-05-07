REALTY ONE GROUP OPENS IN BAJA AND PACIFIC MEXICO

The Region Becomes Part of the Popular, Fast-Growing Real Estate Brand’s 25 Country Count as It Rapidly Expands Across the Globe

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Realty ONE Group International, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest-growing franchisors in the world, has announced the sale of ownership rights to the vibrant region of Baja and Pacifico Mexico, including the five Mexican states of Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sinaloa, Jalisco, Nayarit and Sonora.

The booming real estate brand, celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, continues to find strategic partners around the world who want to offer Realty ONE Group’s dynamic COOLTURE, modern marketing and unique business model in markets everywhere. That includes Alfredo Hernández Sotelo, the new owner of the Baja and Pacific Mexico region and a seasoned professional with over 25 years of experience in real estate development, investment consulting, and quality management systems.

“Alfredo’s wealth of experience, leadership acumen, and vision for growth are exactly what we look for in our global partners,” said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group International. “We’re grateful for his trust in us and we’re confident he’ll make an immediate and extraordinary impact in Baja Sur and Baja California Sur.“

Attracted by Realty ONE Group’s dynamic “COOLTURE,” innovative business model, and international momentum, Hernández Sotelo is eager to introduce the brand’s empowering “Be Golden, Be You” philosophy to Mexico’s west coast.

His impressive career spans senior roles across leading real estate, media, and education companies, including Nacer Global and SONI Autos and he’s consulted for the U.S. Embassy’s ICITAP program. Alfredo holds a master’s and doctorate in Economics from the University of York and teaches leadership courses across Europe and Latin America.

Realty ONE Group was recently named the No. 1 real estate brand for the fourth year in a row on Entrepreneur’s highly-competitive 2025 Franchise 500® list. The lifestyle brand now boasts more than 450 locations across 49 U.S. states, Washington D.C., and 25 countries and territories around the world.

Learn more at www.OwnAOne.com .