Roborock Launches Qrevo Series in Australia and New Zealand, Bringing Premium Innovation to the Mid-Range Market

SYDNEY, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Roborock, a global leader in ultra-intelligent home robotics designed to simplify everyday life, is excited to introduce its newest mid-range robot vacuum models to Australia and New Zealand: the Qrevo C and Qrevo L.

Adapting to the evolving needs of Australian consumers, the new Qrevo Series makes Roborock’s advanced cleaning technology more accessible than ever. With features such as hair detangling and edge-to-edge mopping, these mid-range models deliver a smarter, deeper everyday cleaning experience – without the premium price tag.

“Roborock has been at the forefront of smart home cleaning innovations for over 11 years, and we’re proud to be a global leader in the robot vacuum market. Through deep customer research, we’ve designed the Roborock Qrevo Series to offer maximum value to users looking for the perfect mid-range robot vacuum. More than a quarter of Australians say they’d rather never clean their floors again, the Qrevo C and Qrevo L are designed exactly for them, delivering the perfect balance of performance and convenience.” said Richard Chang, Founder & CEO of Roborock.

Roborock Qrevo C: Tangle-Free Living. Cleaning Made Effortless.



Qrevo C

The Roborock Qrevo C is designed to bring effortless, powerful cleaning into your home. Equipped with 12,000 Pa HyperForce® suction, dual spinning mops rotating at 200 RPM, and 10mm mop lifting, it delivers a deep and thorough clean across all floor types. The FlexiArm Edge Mopping System extends to clean along edges with 98.8% coverage, ensuring no corner is left untouched.

Specifically engineered to tackle hair, the SGS-certified DuoDivide® Main Brush achieves 0% hair tangling and 100% hair removal, while the Anti-Tangle Side Brush is also SGS-certified for 0% tangling, making it ideal for homes with pets or long hair.

With the Reactive Tech Obstacle Avoidance system, the Roborock Qrevo C navigates around everyday household items with ease. After each clean, it returns to its Multifunctional Dock, which features 45°C warm-air drying, 3-Stage mop washing, auto water refilling, and dustbin emptying with SGS-tested 99.9% pollen filtration, offering up to 7 weeks of hands-free maintenance.

Stay in control via the Roborock App, and enjoy voice-command compatibility with Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and Apple Siri for an effortless smart home experience.

Roborock Qrevo L: The Clean That Just Fits.



Qrevo L

For those looking for powerful, reliable cleaning without overcomplicating the experience, the Roborock Qrevo L offers outstanding performance and convenience. With 10,000 Pa HyperForce® suction, dual spinning mops, and 10mm mop lifting, it handles everyday messes with ease. Users can fine-tune their clean with 30 customizable water flow levels, adapting to different floor types and preferences.

The SGS-tested Anti-Tangle Side Brush ensures a smooth, hair-free clean every time, while the Reactive Tech Obstacle Avoidance system helps the Qrevo L move effortlessly through your home.

The Multifunctional Dock includes 3-Stage mop washing, air drying, and auto dustbin emptying with SGS-certified 99.9% pollen filtration, delivering up to 7 weeks of hands-free operation. Like its sibling, the Qrevo L is compatible with the Roborock App, giving users full control over their cleaning schedule and routines.

Pricing and Availability

The Roborock Qrevo Series is available now across Roborock Australia’s official retail channels, including the Roborock’s Official Online Store and Participating Authorised Retailers .

Roborock Qrevo C – RRP $1,699 AUD

– RRP $1,699 AUD Roborock Qrevo L – RRP $1,499 AUD

ENDS

About Roborock