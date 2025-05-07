ST Engineering iDirect Leads the European Protected Waveform Consortium into Phase 2

Setting the EU standard for secure, adaptable and interoperable satellite communications to support military operations and the IRIS² constellation

SINT-NIKLAAS, Belgium, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ST Engineering iDirect’s EU Satcom Centre of Excellence, ST Engineering iDirect Europe, based in Sint-Niklaas, Belgium, today announced the advancement of the European Protected Waveform (EPW) project to its second phase. Under the leadership of Belgium’s Ministry of Defence and with ST Engineering iDirect Europe as the consortium lead, this milestone marks significant progress in enhancing secure and autonomous satellite communications for Europe.



The project brings together a consortium of 22 organisations from 12 EU Member States, encompassing experts from industry, government and academia. This collaborative effort aims to develop a comprehensive, end-to-end waveform solution designed to ensure resilient and secure communications for military operations and critical government needs in increasingly complex operational environments.

With the foundation established during Phase 1 that laid the framework for the waveform’s initial development, Phase 2 focuses on the prototyping and integration of the EPW system. The goal is to provide secure, interoperable systems that align with Europe’s strategic initiatives, including the future IRIS² satellite constellation and the EU GovSatCom programme.

“Together with ST Engineering iDirect Europe, we are investing in the backbone of modern military operations: secure and reliable communication,” said Theo Francken, Belgian Minister of Defence. “With support from the European Defence Fund, we are advancing technological innovation, strengthening strategic autonomy, and enhancing the safety of our troops. In today’s uncertain world, European cooperation in research and development is not a luxury — it’s an absolute necessity. This project aligns perfectly with our broader mission to modernise Defence and deepen European collaboration in R&D.”

“The advancement to EPW Phase 2 underscores the strategic importance of this initiative to bolster European autonomy in secure satellite communications,” said Koen Willems, Vice President, EU Programmes, at ST Engineering iDirect Europe. “This recognition by the European Defence Fund demonstrates the urgent necessity to address emerging threats and foster resilience for critical operations across Europe.”

The total investment in the EPW project now stands at €65 million, with €35 million dedicated to Phase 2 following the €30 million allocation in Phase 1. This investment highlights Europe’s commitment to advancing protected satellite communications and strengthening collaborative defence capabilities among its Member States.

The European Protected Waveform (Phase 2) is funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of ST Engineering iDirect Europe only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Commission. Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

About ST Engineering iDirect Europe

ST Engineering iDirect Europe, located in Sint-Niklaas, Belgium, is ST Engineering iDirect’s EU Satcom Center of Excellence specialising in the development of ground segment technology and solutions specifically for the EU. As a legal Belgian entity, ST Engineering iDirect Europe has its own board of directors to comply to the guidelines and conditions as put forward by the EU Commission and the Belgian Government. With over 35 years of experience, the ST Engineering iDirect portfolio of high-value product lines and services in addition to a dedicated team of domain specialists, and a ISO9001 certified manufacturing center the team has a portfolio of capabilities to cater to the specific needs of European funded satcoms programs.

For more information visit https://www.idirect.net/st-engineering-idirect-europe/