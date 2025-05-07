Successful Extension of Nucleic Acid Aptamer Pharmacokinetics in Joint Research by Ajinomoto Co., Inc. and RIBOMIC Inc.

AJICAP® Antibody-Drug Conjugate Manufacturing Technology Contributes to Enhanced Efficacy of Antibody Drugs

TOKYO, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (President: Shigeo Nakamura, Headquarters: Chuo-ku, Tokyo, hereinafter referred to as “Ajinomoto”) has been conducting joint research* with RIBOMIC Inc. (President: Yoshikazu Nakamura, Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo, hereinafter referred to as “RIBOMIC”), a drug discovery startup focused on the development and production of aptamer pharmaceuticals, on the development of technology for controlling the pharmacokinetics of nucleic acid aptamers using the antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) manufacturing technology “AJICAP®” (hereinafter referred to as “AJICAP®”). As a result of this research, RIBOMIC has successfully extended the half-life of a conjugate of nucleic acid aptamers and the Fc region of immunoglobulins in the bloodstream.

As part of our efforts to demonstrate the applicability of AJICAP®, we have been advancing joint research with RIBOMIC (disclosed on December 27, 2023) aimed at realizing next-generation aptamer pharmaceuticals. In this research, RIBOMIC has focused on the retention of immunoglobulins in the bloodstream and aims to develop technology to extend the half-life in the bloodstream by fusing nucleic acid aptamers with immunoglobulins. By combining RIBOMIC’s compound creation and measurement technology for nucleic acid aptamers with our AJICAP®, we have worked on creating a conjugate in which nucleic acid aptamers are covalently bonded to the Fc region, a partial protein of immunoglobulins. Through this effort, we have examined the binding ratio and linker structure of the Fc region and nucleic acid aptamers, and the results suggest that adjusting the binding ratio to 1:1 can significantly extend the half-life of nucleic acid aptamers in the bloodstream (see inserted figure).

As demonstrated in this joint research, AJICAP® can be applied to the creation of conjugates of various bioactive molecules and antibodies. The resulting antibody-bioactive substance conjugates are expected to contribute to overcoming challenges such as improving the efficacy, stability, and safety of antibody drugs that have been apparent until now. Furthermore, the results of this joint research demonstrate the potential for AJICAP® to be applied not only to ADCs but also to various modalities. We will continue to provide unique value through antibody modification using AJICAP®.

*This does not grant RIBOMIC exclusive rights to the AJICAP® technology.

About Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

The Ajinomoto Group will contribute to the well-being of all human beings, our society and our planet with “AminoScience” based on the corporate slogan “Eat Well, Live Well”. The Ajinomoto Group has offices in 34 countries and regions, and sells products in more than 130 countries and regions. In fiscal 2023, sales were 1.4392 trillion yen (9.9 billion U.S. dollars). To learn more, visit www.ajinomoto.com.

About RIBOMIC, Inc.

As a drug discovery biotech venture, RIBOMIC, Inc. focuses on the development of aptamer pharmaceuticals, which are expected to be next-generation drugs, targeting a wide range of unmet medical needs such as pain, eye disorders, and bone diseases. They are also applying their RiboART System® to fields other than drug discovery, working on the development of new applications for aptamers outside of pharmaceuticals. For more information, please visit https://www.ribomic.com.

For further information, please contact: HERE

Visit our LinkedIn profile.

Photo – https://laotiantimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/ajinomoto_research.jpg

Logo – https://laotiantimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/aji_biopharma_logo.jpg