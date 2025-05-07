Thailand Unites to Elevate Bangkok Pride 2025 into a Global Festival of Diversity and Tourism Powerhouse

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 May 2025 – In a powerful collaboration across sectors,— developer and operator of global destinations including Siam Center, Siam Paragon, Siam Discovery, ICONSIAM, Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok and ICS—joins forces with Bangkok Pride, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), the Creative Industry and Soft Power Institute (CISPI), the Creative Economy Agency (CEA), and the United Nations in Thailand, along with over 70 government agencies and private sectors, to empower LGBTQIA+ rights and amplify Thailand’s global tourism appeal throughand

The press conference gathered key government, industry, and international organizations, including Ministry of Tourism and Sports, National Soft Power Development Committee, Subcommittee on Festival Industry National Soft Power Strategy Committee, Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), Bangkok Metropolitan Authority, Tourism Authority of Thailand, UN Secretary-General in Thailand, Naruemit Pride Co., Ltd. and Yellow Channel Co., Ltd., along with representatives from various public and private sectors —demonstrating a united cross-sector commitment to elevating pride month in Bangkok as a global celebration of diversity and soft power.

Siam Piwat, together with Bangkok Pride, the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, the Creative Industry and Soft Power Institute, the Creative Economy Agency, and the United Nations in Thailand, along with over 70 government agencies and private sectors launches “Bangkok Pride Festival 2025” and “The Celebration: Right to Love”

National Collaboration and Global Vision

The 2025 celebration is not just a singular event, but a month-long convergence of four major initiatives—collectively forming Thailand’s most significant Pride movement to date:

“The Celebration: Right to Love” , a curated campaign of events across global destinations – Siam Paragon, Siam Center, Siam Discovery, and ICONSIAM, is hosted under the ONESIAM banner by Siam Piwat, spotlighting inclusivity through fashion, art, performance, and design.

, a curated campaign of events across global destinations – Siam Paragon, Siam Center, Siam Discovery, and ICONSIAM, is hosted under the ONESIAM banner by Siam Piwat, spotlighting inclusivity through fashion, art, performance, and design. “Bangkok Pride Festival 2025” , including the Bangkok Pride Parade, is organized by Bangkok Pride, led by Naruemit Pride Co., Ltd., and serves as the national centerpiece of Pride Month.

, including the Bangkok Pride Parade, is organized by Bangkok Pride, led by Naruemit Pride Co., Ltd., and serves as the national centerpiece of Pride Month. “Drag Bangkok Festival 2025” is hosted by Drag Bangkok and produced by Yellow Channel Co., Ltd., celebrating drag culture through shows, competitions, and global performances.

is hosted by Drag Bangkok and produced by Yellow Channel Co., Ltd., celebrating drag culture through shows, competitions, and global performances. “Paint the City with MY PRIDE” is an identity campaign launched by CISPI, under the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), in collaboration with CEA, aimed at empowering creative industries and enhancing Thailand’s soft power through inclusive branding and design.

This ecosystem of distinct-yet-united initiatives forms the foundation for positioning Bangkok as a world-class Pride destination and a beacon of both equality and economic opportunity.

“Siam Piwat Group has long championed diversity and inclusion,” said Saruntorn Asaves, First Executive Vice President – Shopping Center Business, Siam Piwat Co., Ltd. “Through ONESIAM, we are not only hosting world-class events—we are empowering social progress, supporting creative industries, and drawing global visitors to Thailand. Our properties are platforms of opportunity where love, identity, and creativity intersect to generate real value for communities and the nation.”

Michaela Friberg-Storey, Representative of the UN Secretary-General in Thailand, remarked, “Inclusive societies are more resilient and prosperous. Thailand’s Pride movement demonstrates how rights, culture, and commerce can work in harmony.” Echoing this, Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, stated, “Pride tourism is a powerful tool to strengthen Thailand’s appeal and position the country as a welcoming, creative, and world-ready destination.”

Pride as a Growth Engine for the Creative Economy and Tourism

Waaddao Ann Chumaporn, President of Naruemit Pride Co., Ltd., emphasized that the Bangkok Pride Festival is rapidly becoming a key economic and cultural engine for Thailand.

Panel discussion on Bangkok’s roadmap to World Pride 2030

“In just three years, participation has surged from 100,000 in 2023 to over 300,000 projected in 2025. Economic circulation from Pride Month is expected to exceed 4.5 billion baht, benefitting sectors from retail and entertainment to hospitality and transport,” she stated.

This year’s Bangkok Pride Parade will span 3 kilometers along Rama I Road with Siam Center, Siam Paragon and Siam Discovery serving as major event anchors, reinforcing the area’s identity as Bangkok’s Pride District and a vibrant commercial hub for inclusive tourism.

This exponential growth reflects Pride’s rising role as a national tourism driver and soft power export. As the festival continues to scale—with over 70 partners and increasing international interest—it lays the groundwork for Bangkok to become Asia’s Pride capital and a future host of World Pride 2030.

“This is more than a celebration for the LGBTQIA+ community—it is a platform for nationwide economic stimulus, creative industry expansion, and global positioning. It’s a declaration that Bangkok and Thailand are ready to lead,” Waaddao concluded.

ONESIAM Presents Art, Creativity, and Identity in Action

As part of ONESIAM experiences, Siam Center will present “Galaxy of Love”, featuring creative installations and live performances, while Siam Discovery marks Pride Month with exclusive fashion and lifestyle collections celebrating self-expression. At Siam Paragon, Drag Bangkok Festival will take center stage from May 30–June 1, spotlighting iconic drag performers and celebrating the vibrancy of Thai queer culture. Over at the riverfront, ICONSIAM’s “Pride Out Louder 2025” will offer immersive public activations throughout June. Further commemorating the occasion, Siam Piwat is also launching a limited-edition ONESIAM drinking water, symbolizing boundless love and promoting sustainable consumption.

“MY PRIDE” – A Soft Power Strategy Through Inclusive Branding

At national level, CISPI, under the FTI, and the CEA have launched the campaign “Paint the City with MY PRIDE”—a strategic initiative that introduces a new identity system designed to be adopted across industries to increase business value and support national tourism. Over 10 major brands will release special products throughout May–June.

“The LGBTQIA+ community is a powerful creative driver,” said Kriengkrai Thiennukul, Chairman of FTI. “MY PRIDE channels that energy into inclusive branding, helping industries nationwide grow with purpose.”

This powerful cross-sector collaboration marks a pivotal step in uniting creativity, inclusivity, and national strategy—demonstrating Thailand’s readiness to host World Pride and take its place on the global stage.

