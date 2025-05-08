A Constellation of Stars Shine at LANDMARK Honoring Eternal Maternal Love with the Brilliance of Natural Diamonds

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 May 2025 – This Mother’s Day, love finds its most radiant expression at LANDMARK in Central Hong Kong. Over 200 distinguished guests, including industry experts, LANDMARK’s esteemed clients, and a stellar lineup of celebrities—such as Michelle Wai, Best Actress of the 43rd Hong Kong Film Awards, Jay Fung, Marf Yau, DJ Ah Jeng, Jennifer Yu, Grace Chan, Albert Chau, and Will Or—alongside prominent Hong Kong and mainland influencers and media, gathered for the “The Gift of Forever” celebration, embarking on an extraordinary diamond journey.

As LANDMARK’s inaugural large-scale promotion centred on natural diamonds, this celebration embodies De Beers Group’s vision of celebrating life’s precious moments with natural diamonds while deepening public appreciation for their unique value and enduring legacy. Over two weeks, the pure brilliance of natural diamonds intertwines with the warmth of familial bonds, creating an immersive experience that blends heartfelt emotions, timeless heritage, and unparalleled luxury.

Selected public spaces across LANDMARK, including Chater House, Alexandra House, and the 2nd floor of LANDMARK, have been transformed into an artistic haven, showcasing interactive installations crafted by Hong Kong-based artist Kitty Wong. These installations tenderly capture the essence of a mother’s love, tracing the journey of love that deepens with time. This powerful connection mirrors the journey of natural diamonds, rooted in legacy and passed through generations, symbolising deep gratitude, lasting connection, and cherished memories. Guests are invited to explore a curated ‘diamond route’ map, guiding them through engaging activations and exclusive promotions, inviting exploration of the distinctive jewellery and watch boutiques at LANDMARK. Members of LANDMARK’s BESPOKE loyalty programme are entitled to receive additional 1x BESPOKE rewards points for single-receipt natural diamond purchases above HKD50,000 from selected LANDMARK tenants* during the campaign period. (Please refer to the BESPOKE official page for more information.)

To elevate the festive spirit, LANDMARK presents two limited-time activities to create unforgettable memories with visiting guests:

From now until 9 May, guests who capture a photo at the Ferris Wheel installation on LANDMARK’s 2nd floor, follow @landmarkhk and @adiamondisforever on Instagram, sharing their photo with hashtags #TheGiftOfForever, #Landmarkhk, and #ADiamondisForever are entitled to redeem a limited-edition “The Gift of Forever” doughnut from Pinky Bakery. Available to the first 50 guests daily, on a first-come, first-served basis.

On Mother’s Day – 11 May, from 12 PM to 2 PM, guests who photograph the mother-daughter-themed art installation at Chater House, follow @landmarkhk and @adiamondisforever on Instagram, and share their photo with hashtags #TheGiftOfForever, #Landmarkhk, and #ADiamondisForever will receive an exclusive Mother’s Day floral bouquet, also available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. (Details subjected to LANDMARK’s official information.)

The exclusive “Natural Diamond Workshops” presented for our distinguished guests, has successfully concluded. Attendees described it as an unforgettable experience in diamond exploration.Guided by experts from the De Beers Institute of Diamonds, participants delved into the 4Cs—colour, cut, carat size, and clarity—while experiencing the rare opportunity to approach a 297-carat rough diamond and kimberlite rock, the natural cradle of diamonds. State-of-the-art detection instruments amazed guests by distinguishing natural from lab-grown diamonds in seconds with absolute precision, sparking lively discussions. The workshops also showcased the Entice collection pieces by diamond supplier KGK Group, featuring nearly 100-carat of breathtaking natural diamond jewelleries, embodying the stones’ unparalleled brilliance.

Enriching the workshops, London-based multi-disciplinary artist Annette Fernando contributed three charcoal drawings, intricately depicting the formation and radiance of natural diamonds. Her works seamlessly blend diamond motifs with spatial artistry, which symbolises purity and eternity, resonating with the campaign’s theme whilst evoking timeless radiance. Fernando shared, “My drawings trace the diamond’s journey, using charcoal—a medium tied to diamonds through their shared carbon origins, yet transformed by nature’s diverse processes. This echoes the resilience and unique beauty of maternal love.” Her creations offered guests a profound visual and emotional experience.

*Participating brands include A. Lange & Söhne, Bovet, Boghossian, Buccellati, Bvlgari, Cartier, CHANEL (Fine Jewellery Boutique), Chopard, De Beers London, DIOR, F.P.Journe, Hermès, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Lane Joaillier, Louis Vuitton, Patek Philippe, Tiffany & Co., Vacheron Constantin, Van Cleef & Arpels, Wai Kee Jewellers, and Yewn.

Hashtag: #TheGiftOfForever #LANDMARKHK #MothersDay #ADiamondisForever #NaturalDiamonds #Diamonds

https://adiamondisforever.com/

https://www.facebook.com/share/1BcwAkVvpX/?mibextid=wwXIfr

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About De Beers Group

Established in 1888, De Beers Group is the world’s leading diamond company with expertise in the exploration, mining, marketing and retailing of diamonds. Together with its joint venture partners, De Beers Group employs more than 20,000 people across the diamond pipeline and is the world’s largest diamond producer by value, with diamond mining operations in Botswana, Canada, Namibia and South Africa. Innovation sits at the heart of De Beers Group’s strategy as it develops a portfolio of offers that span the diamond value chain, including its jewellery houses, De Beers Jewellers and Forevermark, and other pioneering solutions such as diamond sourcing and traceability initiatives Tracr and GemFair. De Beers Group also provides leading services and technology to the diamond industry in the form of education and laboratory services via De Beers Institute of Diamonds and a wide range of diamond sorting, detection and classification technology systems via De Beers Group Ignite. De Beers Group is committed to ‘Building Forever,’ a holistic and integrated approach for creating a better future – where safety, human rights and ethical integrity continue to be paramount; where communities thrive and the environment is protected; and where there are equal opportunities for all. De Beers Group is a member of the Anglo American plc group. For further information, visit www.debeersgroup.com.

About LANDMARK

LANDMARK represents the epitome of top-tier luxury shopping and lifestyle experiences. Drawing from a rich heritage which began in 1904 – LANDMARK today is the luxury shopping destination of Hongkong Land’s Central portfolio including 4 iconic connected buildings, LANDMARK ATRIUM, LANDMARK ALEXANDRA, LANDMARK CHATER and LANDMARK PRINCE’S. LANDMARK offers approximately 208 of the finest stores and restaurants, all seamlessly linked by pedestrian bridges. From high fashion and accessories to watches and jewellery, from luxury living to beauty and grooming, from international cuisine to authentic gourmet dining, LANDMARK brings the ultimate shopping experience to the discerning customer.